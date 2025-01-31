Diet and resolution-friendly bacon and cheese muffin quiches

Now that January is nearly over and households’ financial situations have somewhat recovered after the arrival of payday, it might be time for splurges.

In the kitchen, splurges differ for everyone. My yardstick for a splurge is usually items that do not feature regularly in my pantry or fridge. These items would be considered a splurge because they are not household staples. They are more wants than needs, and I could whip up a delicious meal without them.

Splurges for me include meats such as steak and bacon, variations of cheese (hello, blue cheese), and fish (especially salmon). This week, I cracked open my wallet on splurges that include bacon, dates, and mozzarella cheese to make diet-friendly muffin tray quiches.

Diet friendly, because some people may have committed to being health conscious as part of their New Year’s resolution. By the way, are you still committed to that diet plan, gym, or going sober during dry January? Sadly, I have fallen off the wagon because of life stresses.

If you are still committed to your diet and sobriety, you are my hero, and I have a perfect recipe for you. I recently made muffin tray quiches, with a twist. A traditional quiche requires pie dough (homemade or store bought) as a base. However, my version is a low-carb one as it uses wholegrain or brown tortilla wraps as a base. Other veggie-based, low-carb tortilla wraps work perfectly for this recipe. Apart from omitting pastry, the recipe follows the traditional way of making a quiche.

These little bites have a delicious egg filling with ham or bacon and cheese. You can also add veggies such as tomatoes (okay, that’s a fruit, but you know what I mean) and spinach. They are packed with protein and quite filling, quelling those hunger pangs.

You will love how easy they are to make and bake! These muffin tray quiches work for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. Plus, you can make them ahead of time and freeze them for later consumption. The splurge after the Januworry blues was well worth it.

Ray’s bacon and cheese muffin quiches

Ingredients

(Makes 6 muffins)

2 large tortillas

4 eggs, beaten

1 onion, chopped and diced

8 rashers of bacon

4 dates, sliced

1 cup of mozzarella cheese, grated

½ cup milk

1 tomato, diced

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp Italian herb seasoning

2 Tbsp olive oil

Method

Heat oven to 200°C.

Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 3 minutes or until brown. In the same pan, add bacon slices and cook until golden brown. Set aside to cool down.

Crack eggs and beat them in a bowl. Add milk, mozzarella cheese, dates, tomato, salt, pepper, chili powder, and Italian herb seasoning. Fold in the cooled onion and bacon mixture. Mix well and set aside the egg mixture.

Cut circles out of the tortillas. You can use anything with a rim, such as a can, cup, or bowl. If you are using large tortillas, cut the three circles out of one.

Using your fingers, press each wrap circle into a muffin tray lined with foil or baking paper. It’s okay if it doesn’t fit perfectly, it will balance out after you add the egg mixture.

Pour the egg mixture equally into the prepared muffin tray (into the tortillas). Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the eggs are set and the tortilla is lightly golden.

Allow the muffin tray quiches to cool for 15 minutes before removing from the pan. Enjoy immediately, or freeze for later. DM