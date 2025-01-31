Daily Maverick
ArcelorMittal forges ahead with steel plant closures despite government talk of a R1bn bailout

ArcelorMittal South Africa has decided to shut down its operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging, leaving 3,500 workers in the lurch, while the government mulls a R1-billion rescue package.
By Ray Mahlaka
31 Jan 2025
ArcelorMittal South Africa will shut down its steel-making operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging from Friday 31 January 2025, despite reports that the government is considering a R1-billion rescue package for the company.

Daily Maverick has seen a letter from ArcelorMittal dated 29 January, in which the company informs trade unions about the workers’ retrenchment process that will ensue as a result of the steel operations’ closures.

The retrenchment process is set to begin on 6 February. 

In the 10-page letter to trade unions, including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity, ArcelorMittal said it had no plans to reverse its shutdown decision, which would result in 3,500 direct and indirect job losses and affect communities in Newcastle, Vereeniging, and surrounding areas.

A source inside ArcelorMittal told Daily Maverick on Friday morning that the company’s position on the shutdown still stood.  

According to Business Times, government officials were considering a R1-billion rescue package for ArcelorMittal. This package would have pushed the company to reverse its decision and keep its steel operations going, saving jobs in the process.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana have reportedly set up a team to draft a rescue package of up to R1-billion for ArcelorMittal. Business Times reported that state organs, including the Public Investment Corporation, the Industrial Development Corporation, and the Unemployment Insurance Fund, could be involved in raising the rescue package for ArcelorMittal. 

However, in the letter to trade unions, Mokhele Morabe, ArcelorMittal’s employee relations manager, said the company “has not yet received any formal commitments or proposals from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition” on the mooted rescue package. 

ArcelorMittal South Africa will shut down its steel-making operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging from Friday 31 January 2025. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“ArcelorMittal South Africa wishes to clarify that it has no information regarding a R1-billion bailout. This matter has not been discussed or raised with the company prior to this.

“The ArcelorMittal group would be open to exploring solutions proposed by the South African government relating to the ‘longs’ business and the company as a whole,” said Morabe. 

ArcelorMittal confirmed in early January 2025 that it will pull the plug on its long long-steel plant because it is loss-making and has become financially unsustainable. Long(s) refers to a range of steel products used in key sectors, such as rail, agriculture, and mining, and is critical in power transmission. 

The wind-down will affect all long steel plants, including the Newcastle Works, Vereeniging Works, and the rail and structures subsidiary, Amras, which relies on intermediate products currently produced at Newcastle.

In the letter to trade unions, ArcelorMittal repeated that running the long-steel operations would not be financially sustainable without financial support or a bailout.

“ArcelorMittal South Africa cannot continue to financially support the longs business beyond the previously communicated timelines. Our balance sheet is under significant strain, and prolonged exposure would exacerbate this vulnerability,” said Morabe. 

When asked for comment on the matter, Yamkela Fanisi, spokesperson for Tau and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, told Daily Maverick on Friday that discussions at a government level with ArcelorMittal were “ongoing”.

“At an appropriate time we will give feedback,” said Fanisi. DM

Comments (10)

stalker Feb 1, 2025, 11:31 AM

The Arcelor Mittal plant at Newcastle has a blast furnace which was expensively relined several years ago. If the furnace is shut down, it can't just be restarted. It would need another very expensive reline which would take months as all the refractories and specialist artisans have to be sourced.

Michele Rivarola Feb 1, 2025, 03:55 PM

The DTI has been run by incompetents with no clue of how to run a business. No surprises with what is happening was a foregone conclusion. Wait once CBAM comes into effect, rather than having a plan all they can do is cry injustice as if that is how to resolve the impasse

Francois Marais Feb 1, 2025, 04:40 PM

Don't worry about this: the Chinese government are going to richly reward this ANC cabal for closing down the competition in Southern Africa. They are playing the long game here. They are going to flood the market with poor quality steel, just like they do with their cement, requiring repairs 24/7

Peter Dexter Feb 1, 2025, 06:29 PM

At some point the ANC may realise that all countries in the world compete to sell their goods and labour. If we are not competitive, infrastructure doesn’t work, disinvestment, unemployment and poverty is the result.

Derek Jones Feb 2, 2025, 06:57 AM

Thanks, Mr. Dexter; that is the point that needs to be understood.

Robbed Blind Feb 2, 2025, 02:47 PM

So much repetition in this article. The first 6 paragraphs are just restating the same points.

Matt 218 Feb 2, 2025, 08:26 PM

Honestly... With money from where?

Rae Earl Feb 3, 2025, 08:35 AM

In the wolf kingdom the speed of its leader determines the speed of the pack. Cyril Ramaposa is our leader. Speed in everything, regardless of urgency or need, is DEAD SLOW. Good bye ArcellorMittal. You were great for SA production and job creation. Sorry to see you go.

andrea96 Feb 3, 2025, 02:00 PM

I love it when the anc is kicked in the teeth by its own stupidity. The criminal anc have been warned for years, that their insistence on BEE, AA and appointing criminals into parliament, among others, will destroy SA. And now it is happening. I am so glad business is finally waking up.

Wing Nut Feb 3, 2025, 06:37 PM

ArcelorMittal, here is a bit of worldly advice for you; talk (R1 Bil) is cheap... "In God we trust, all the rest pay cash."

nicholasandrewmiles Feb 4, 2025, 10:24 AM

wait til government workers start wondering why their retirement packages are so small because it was spent on these things and buying Surve's companies