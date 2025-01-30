Daily Maverick
Italy's privacy watchdog blocks Chinese AI app DeepSeek

In a dramatic twist worthy of a tech thriller, Italy's Garante has pulled the plug on DeepSeek in the app stores faster than you can say "privacy breach," after the chatbot's Chinese suppliers delivered a data protection dossier that was about as useful as a chocolate teapot.
Italy's privacy watchdog blocks Chinese AI app DeepSeek Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Jan 2025
DeepSeek could not be accessed on Wednesday in Apple or Google app stores in Italy, the day after the authority, known also as the Garante, requested information on its use of personal data.

The authority's measure - aimed at protecting Italian users' data - came after the Chinese companies that supply chatbot service to DeepSeek provided information that "was considered to totally insufficient," the authority said in a note on its website.

The Garante added that the decision had "immediate effect" and that it had also opened an investigation.

Reuters could not immediately reach DeepSeek for a comment.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sandra Maler)

