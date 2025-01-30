Daily Maverick
MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 31 JANUARY 2025

Israel releases 110 Palestinian prisoners amid hostage handover chaos; Gaza could take 15 years to rebuild - US envoy

As Gaza lies in ruins and the specter of rebuilding looms for over a decade, the chaotic dance of hostage exchanges continues, with Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners amid a backdrop of violence and defiance, leaving both sides grappling with the human toll of a conflict that shows no signs of abating.
Israel releases 110 Palestinian prisoners amid hostage handover chaos; Gaza could take 15 years to rebuild - US envoy A Palestinian former detainee greets the crowd after being released from prison as part of an Israel-Hamas prisoner-hostage exchange deal, Ramallah, West Bank, 30 January 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ALAA BADARNEH)
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Jan 2025
There was “almost nothing left” of Gaza and rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave could take 10 to 15 years, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Axios in an interview at the end of his trip to the region on Thursday.

Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Thursday confirmed the killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif and deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

Israel releases Palestinian prisoners after delay over hostage handover

Hamas freed three Israeli and five Thai hostages in Gaza on Thursday and Israel began releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners after delaying the process in anger at the swarming crowds at one of the hostage handover points.

Arbel Yehoud (29) abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Hamas-led assault on Israel on 7 October 2023, looked fearful and struggled to walk through the crowd as armed militants handed her to the Red Cross in a tense scene in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Another Israeli hostage, Gadi Moses (80) was also released along with five Thai nationals working on Israeli farms near Gaza when the militants burst through the border fence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the sight of their chaotic handover was shocking and threatened death to anyone hurting hostages.

He and Defense Minister Israel Katz said they had ordered a delay in the release of the prisoners “until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured”. The prime minister’s office said later that mediators had committed to ensuring the safe passage of hostages in future handovers.

Later on Thursday, buses arrived in the West Bank city of Ramallah carrying some of the 110 Palestinian prisoners to be freed as part of the phased agreement that halted more than 15 months of war in the coastal territory on 19 January.

Women in traditional full Palestinian dresses ululated as buses carrying freed detainees arrived in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, while men chanted: “We sacrifice our souls and blood for you.”

Palestinian health officials said at least 14 Palestinians were hurt by Israeli fire, some with live and rubber bullets, others from gas inhalation, as they gathered at the entrance to Ramallah to welcome the freed detainees.

Video footage showed Palestinians throwing stones towards police and then running away as police began firing.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Some prisoners from East Jerusalem had arrived at their homes while others, who were due to be taken to Gaza or deported to Egypt, had yet to reach their destinations.

Earlier, in Jabalia in northern Gaza, an Israeli soldier, Agam Berger, wearing an olive green uniform, was led through a narrow alley between heavily damaged buildings and over piles of rubble before being handed to the Red Cross.

“Our daughter is strong, faithful, and brave,” said a statement from her family. “Now Agam and our family can begin the healing process, but the recovery will not be complete until all the hostages return home.”

A video released by Netanyahu’s office showed a pale Berger crying and smiling while sitting on her mother’s lap.

Netanyahu has faced criticism in Israel for not having sealed a hostage deal earlier after the security failure that enabled the 7 October Hamas assault.

Hamas, which Israel has vowed to obliterate, still has a strong presence in Gaza despite heavy bombardment from the Middle East’s most advanced military over more than 15 months and the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar.

“The killing of leaders only makes the people stronger and more stubborn,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said of Sinwar, filmed by an Israeli drone badly wounded throwing a piece of wood at the device in his final defiance of Israel.

The release in Khan Younis took place near the bombed ruins of Sinwar’s house.

The Palestinian prisoners include 30 minors and some convicted members of Palestinian groups responsible for deadly attacks that have killed dozens of people in Israel.

Israelis gathered in what has become known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, cheering and crying as they watched the release on a giant screen. The hostages will be taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were abducted in the Hamas attack in Israel, the bloodiest single attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Among the dead and abducted were dozens of Thai agricultural workers.

Israel’s military response has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and laid waste to the enclave of 2.3 million people, who face severe shortages of medicine, fuel and food.

Around half the hostages were released in November 2023 during the only previous truce, and others have been recovered dead or alive during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans, most displaced repeatedly during the conflict, have returned to their neighbourhoods in the north, where the fighting was most intense. Many have found their homes to be uninhabitable and basic goods in short supply.

Israel still lists 82 captives in Gaza, with around 30 declared dead in absentia.

Rebuilding Gaza could take 10-15 years, says Trump envoy 

There was “almost nothing left” of Gaza and rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave could take 10 to 15 years, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Axios in an interview at the end of his trip to the region on Thursday.

“People are moving north to get back to their homes and see what happened and turn around and leave ... there is no water and no electricity. It is stunning just how much damage occurred there,” Witkoff told the news website after visiting Gaza.

Witkoff, a real estate investor and Trump campaign donor with business ties to Qatar and other Gulf states, was in the region to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

His assessment comes days after Trump floated the idea that some Arab nations should get involved with and build “housing at a different location where they [Gazans[ can maybe live in peace for a change”.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, a territory they want to form part of an independent state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and repeatedly rejected by neighbouring Arab states since the Gaza war began.

Witkoff told Axios he had not discussed with Trump the idea of moving Palestinians from Gaza.

A UN damage assessment released this month showed that clearing more than 50 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel’s bombardment could take 21 years and cost up to $1.2-billion.

The debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos, with some refugee camps struck during the war known to have been built with the material. The rubble also likely holds human remains. The Palestinian Ministry of Health estimates that 10,000 bodies are missing under the debris.

“There has been this perception we can get to a solid plan for Gaza in five years. But it’s impossible. This is a 10 to 15-year rebuilding plan,” Witkoff told Axios.

“There is nothing left standing. Many unexploded ordnances. It is not safe to walk there. It is very dangerous. I wouldn’t have known this without going there and inspecting,” he said.

Hamas confirms killing of its military leader, months after airstrike

Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, on Thursday confirmed the killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif and deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

In August, the Israeli military announced it had killed Deif in an airstrike in Gaza’s Khan Younis area.

Deif and Issa, who Israel also announced it killed in March, were believed to have masterminded Hamas’ 7 October 2023, attack on southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Deif was an elusive figure who had a long and secretive career in the Palestinian group and had been sought by Israel for decades.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the death of other three senior members of its general military council, said the group’s spokesperson Abu Ubaida in a recorded speech.

Freed Palestinian prisoner unable to return to embattled hometown

Zakaria Zubeidi’s last, fleeting, taste of freedom involved five days on the run after escaping from an Israeli maximum security prison in 2021, but on Thursday the Palestinian militant was released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Zubeidi, a former leader in an armed group in the West Bank city of Jenin who was involved in deadly attacks two decades ago, flashed a “V-for-victory” sign as he arrived in a bus with other Palestinian prisoners in Ramallah.

However, he may not be able to return home. The Jenin refugee camp where he grew up has turned into a battle zone, with Israel pivoting from the war in Gaza to step up military operations against Hamas in the West Bank.

The fate of Zubeidi, one of the most prominent Palestinian prisoners being released, underscores the growing shift in Israel’s focus to the West Bank and particularly to Jenin, which its forces entered as soon as the Gaza ceasefire began.

But his release also highlights the high stakes at play in an ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians to which no political solution appears close.

Under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel is releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Hamas freeing hostages it seized in the 7 October 2023 attack that set off 15 months of war in the tiny enclave.

Zubeidi was Jenin head of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the military wing of the main Palestinian party Fatah, throughout the Second Intifada, the armed uprising against Israeli occupation that raged from 2000 to 2005.

Jenin, a crowded township built for descendants of Palestinians who fled their homes or were driven out in the 1948 Middle East war around the creation of the state of Israel, was a focal point for the intifada and a major battle site in 2002.

That conflict made Zubeidi a powerbroker, both in Jenin and in wider Palestinian politics, and he was subject to assassination attempts before being included in a 2007 amnesty deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Zubeidi has said in press interviews that his childhood memories include Israeli forces arresting his father for membership of Fatah and then shooting him in the leg and jailing him for throwing stones at them when he was a teenager.

His mother hosted a children’s theatre group in Jenin run by Israeli peace activists and Zubeidi was a keen participant. She was killed during an Israeli military operation in the camp in 2002, but after the Second Intifada ended Zubeidi again turned to theatre, this time as a director.

Israel arrested him in 2019 on charges of engaging in armed activities. But he and five other prisoners dug a tunnel through the floor of their cell over two years using plates, concealing it with a floorboard.

They clambered through a drainage system and escaped on foot, running through fields. But five days later he and a fellow escapee were discovered hiding in a truck in an Arab village in northern Israel.

Gaza checkpoint to be staffed by scores of armed US contractors

A small US security firm is hiring nearly 100 US special forces veterans to help run a checkpoint in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas truce, according to a company spokesperson and a recruitment email seen by Reuters, introducing armed US contractors into the heart of one of the world’s most violent conflict zones.

UG Solutions — a low-profile company founded in 2023 and based in Davidson, North Carolina — is offering a daily rate starting at $1,100 with a $10,000 advance to veterans it hires, said the email.

They will staff the checkpoint at a key intersection in Gaza’s interior, said the spokesperson, who confirmed the authenticity of the email.

Some people had been recruited and were already at the checkpoint, said the spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity. He did not say how many contractors were already in Gaza.

UG Solutions’ role in the ceasefire deal has been reported, but the email disclosed previously unknown details including the aim of recruiting 96 veterans exclusively with US special operations forces backgrounds, the pay and the types of weapons they will carry.

The deployment of armed U.S. contractors in Gaza, where Hamas remains a potent force after 14 months of war, is unprecedented and poses the risk that Americans could be drawn into fighting as Trump’s administration seeks to keep the Hamas-Israel conflict from reigniting.

Among the risks facing the Americans are gunfights with Islamist militants or Palestinians angry over Washington’s support for Israel’s Gaza offensive.

The document said the contractors would be armed with M4 rifles, which are used by the Israeli and US militaries, and Glock pistols.

The UG Solutions email said its primary mission was “internal vehicle checkpoint management and vehicle inspection”. DM

Jan 31, 2025, 10:27 AM

A huge price to pay for the Oct 7 terrorism by Hamas.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 10:46 AM

Indigenous Palestinians have been paying dearly with their lives, homes, land, family, freedom since 1948, with frequent operations by IDF in occupied West Bank and Gaza (all they have left after violently removed from their land for a state for a Jewish minority to exist). Resistance expected.

Lawrence King Jan 31, 2025, 11:07 AM

Yep, resistance by "any means possible" ... rape, murder, abductions of babies ... anything goes in the name of Jihad. Some resistance. Wake up world. This evil is spreading.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 11:26 AM

Exactly the same can be said about Israel's atrocities for 75+ years, but on a much, much larger scale. So why only see the evil in one side? It's very simple - Palestinian Arabs were the majority when illegal immigrants stole the majority of their land and treated them like sh*t since. Fix that.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 31, 2025, 11:38 AM

israel didn't steal the land. it was agreed to by international decree

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 11:51 AM

Britain gave it to them, but nobody asked the Arabs, who were living there. Who is UK to give someone else's land away? Anyway, they then immeidately took much more by force

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 01:09 PM

If the UN decided that South Africa would suddenly be broken up into territories, with a very unfair distribution, that doesn't represent the population, assuming you were in the majority population group, would you accept it? Read the Wiki article on the Nakba. It was real. And terrible.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 01:17 PM

The saying that is shortened for propaganda purposes, in full, is "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free". Freedom is all they ever wanted, and no amount of violence (as has been proven for a lifetime) will stop that inherent basic human need. The apartheid must end for peace.

John P Feb 1, 2025, 03:07 PM

@ Sheila, more to the point did the inhabitants of the land agree to it being taken away from them?

Hidden Name Feb 2, 2025, 07:37 PM

Give it up - this guy is a mook who refuses to think. So drowned in the pro-palestinian/anti-israeli propaganda, reading his responses is almost like a listing of their tried and trusted straw man arguments. Not a lick of reason to them - just emotional nonsense.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 11:32 AM

If Israel addresses root problem - ending "Jews above all others" &amp; allows Palestine to exist as a sovereign country, most terrorism against Israel &amp; US stops, like it did here when locals granted freedom. That's how to stop it spreading. The religious aspect is in Israel's apartheid, not Islam.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 12:58 PM

The people living there were done in, badly, as a result of zionism. That being maintained violently is the root cause of all this. They started the violence, and Arab alliance fought back. They only offered unfair deals, obviously rejected. It isn't Islam, it isn't antisemitism, it's freedom.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 04:35 PM

Please tell us again Lawrence, how Islam is to blame, and how different it is to Judaism, because you've actually read the bible, torah and quran, as I have? Please explain, in your educated opinion, what evil exactly, is spreading?

John P Feb 1, 2025, 03:04 PM

"This evil" What exactly is this evil to which you refer?

dexmoodley@gmail.com Feb 2, 2025, 01:11 PM

I think you mean Zionism , all in the Jewish quest for Greater Israel, is the evil that has infected the West . How the times change, going from victims to in the Dock for the same crimes as the Nazi .

Jubilee 1516 Jan 31, 2025, 11:42 AM

They arrived with the Arab expansion. Not indigenous at all. They arrived millennia after the Jews.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 11:53 AM

People were living there, who's homes and villages were destroyed to create Israel. You are saying that because Jews were there a few thousand years ago, they can just take, and on top of that, make it EXCLUSIVELY Jewish, not mixed as it has always been? San ppl can take your home?

Jubilee 1516 Jan 31, 2025, 02:48 PM

Irrelevant, I am simply referring to your "indigenous" claim. Please do not call them and the Mufti who went out to support Hitler indigenous. Stick to the science. They caused the true Nakba when they invaded.

Jubilee 1516 Feb 1, 2025, 11:16 AM

Do not put words in my mouth, I protested against the "indigenous" lie. I call it a lie as you seem to know the truth. For some reason my previous reply failed moderation???? With regards to San people (I was born and grew up among them), who hate the word San, you are correct. Indigenous.

Jubilee 1516 Feb 1, 2025, 12:46 PM

3rd attempt at approval by moderators. I protested against the misuse of “indigenous” It's not honest as you seem to know the truth. Wrt San people, non sequitur as it is, (I was born and grew up among these exceptional people whom I love). Only indigenous Southern and Eastern Africans.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 12:37 PM

You can't arbitrarily choose a date in history when 'your people' were the majority in an area, and use that to determine your rights to it. Colonialism is outdated-most have been returned to the locals who were living there when the colony was created. That is the only date that matters.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 31, 2025, 02:49 PM

Most colonized attempt to copy colonizers, except the colonizers that arrived with the Muslim expansion.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:06 PM

Sigh. You're honestly trying to justify the pain of the native Palestinians, and the exclusively Jewish state created on the ruins of their homes, by referring to words passed down from thousands of years ago? You are prepared to hand over your home to the Khoi-San?

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:10 PM

You do know that the Levant has a long history of human civilisation, including the Abrahamic (Christianity, Judaism, Islam) religions, not to mention a shift from hunter-gatherers before, and most antisemitism thru history came from Christians? Tell me how it's more Jewish than anything?

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:51 PM

Please explain this "Muslim expansion" colonialism. Was the area ethnically cleansed of all Jews to create a Muslim only state like Israel did when my mother was born, or was it a mixed community? Also, in which year, and how do we know it's true?

owenbradleykatz@gmail.com Feb 1, 2025, 04:16 AM

I agree you can’t arbitrarily choose a date, so why harp on about 1948? Do you think they all held hands singing koombaya before then? You’re naive and you cherry pick timelines to suite your colonial narrative. In fact it’s a land of many conquests and oppressive rulers, Arabs included

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 02:58 PM

JUBILEE , a large part of the Arab World are jews who converted to Islam or Christianity they have every racial right to live in Palesinte from river to the sea

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:00 PM

Zionist colonialist came from Europe in 1940s and wiped out over 500 arab villages and 10 arab towns and cities A century ago , 95% of the population of Palestine was Arab Christian and Muslim

Jan 31, 2025, 08:50 PM

Your sheiks told the arabs to move away so that they can wipe out the Jews. did not really go to plan did it?

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:01 PM

During the 1950s there was an incident where the Apartheid Minister to the United Nations told the Philiphno Ambassador that there were no Africans living in South Africa when europeans invaded. It turned into a fiasco in NY

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:23 PM

Like the propaganda of "A land without people, for a people without land" the zionists lied about to justify taking 500 villages, raping the locals, poisoning their wells, building villages on the ruins &amp; renaming them in Hebrew. Almost a million locals forced out.. Gaza, West Bank. Resistance.

surfdoc Jan 31, 2025, 12:39 PM

Yes, a huge, terrible, ghastly price. But that's indicative of the massive value humans throughout history have always been prepared to pay for their freedom. And when you add extraordinary resilience to that immense desire for liberation, it inevitably is eventually achieved.

Hidden Name Feb 2, 2025, 07:41 PM

Please. This isnt about freedom. Its about a vile theocracy trying to steal freedom from everyone else. Terrorism only makes you a monster-not a freedom fighter. It is repugnant and the religious overtones that accompany it in that part of the world should concern us all. Anathema to civilisation.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 05:02 PM

IDF, the most advanced army in the world, with their own and US weapons, intelligence, every citizen conscripted, with Gaza contained and controlled for decades .. just made a 'oopsie' and didn't see Oct7'23 coming? Read the BBC interviews of the observers' reports of training exercises before.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 31, 2025, 11:19 AM

this cease fire is not a peace deal. listened to video of new leader of hamas where he promised to perpetrate more oct 7,s in future. sadly israel has to release criminals and murderers in exchange to, in dribs and drabs, receive innocent hostages.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 02:06 PM

Most P'ians in jail not charged, few had fair trial. Listened to their testimonies about how they were treated, or IDF propaganda? Israeli hostages looked very well to me, and I've seen videos of an old lady and other hostages arriving in airports, saying they were treated with utmost respect.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 02:07 PM

Of course resistance will continue until freedom is achieved. As you said, it's not a peace deal. When Israel finally offers one, atrocities like Oct7'23 will stop. Regarding 'innocent hostages' - how many served in the IDF? All of them. Mandatory.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 02:18 PM

More P'ians have been killed/arrested (incl a 2 year old girl) since the ceasefire, in the West Bank, than have been released in the deal. Don't believe only what 1 side's media says, read all sides, &amp; you will find truth. Read neutral agencies' reports.

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:02 PM

It is remarkable that people support aprtheid israel using the same words and description as people who supported apartheid PW BOTHA and Vervoed in 1970s and 1980s

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:14 PM

Read the replies Sheila? A 2 year old girl shot in her home by IDF. For no other reason than she is not a Jew. Please explain how this horrific atrocity, that has been repeated many, many times over the history of Israel's existence, is justified? 28 Israelis killed by Hamas rockets in decades.

owenbradleykatz@gmail.com Feb 1, 2025, 02:22 AM

Mr Not so Fair - you can type monologues and seromons with your carefully selected facts from Wikipedia and Al Jazeera. I’ll simplify it for you. One side offers up its citizens as cannon fodder to further its cause, the other protects its citizens to further its cause. where's your Humanity?

Hidden Name Feb 2, 2025, 07:43 PM

Released and I am sure marked. No better way to hunt their comrades -the Israelis are not dumb.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 31, 2025, 11:31 AM

furthermore, the Palestinian hostages freed by israel are, as we say in afrikaans, spekvet en gesond (healthy and well fed) whilst same cannot be said about the innocent hostages released by palestine. ironically ramaphosa, fights alongside those that perpetrated genocide in rwanda. hypocrites anc

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 02:10 PM

Bringing the ANC into it, kinda shows your "brown people are wrong" perspective on all of this, doesn't it?

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:04 PM

I dont understand why people would defend an apartheid, colonial state. Is it because they educated under the old apartheid education system of Vervoed and Botha or whether they current private schools do not teach them that apartheid was bad

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 03:32 PM

Too young to remember the scare of limpet mines &amp; bombs in our schools. Too easy to go with racist feelings of &amp; their racist parents. Too young to see how horribly non-whites were treated-human beings who did no wrong other than born in the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong skin tone.

Enver Klein Jan 31, 2025, 04:52 PM

"Spekvet and gesond"??? Are you serious, there are many photos on the internet where you can see Palestinians released, are frail, their hair turned grey. And what about "Israelis" celebrating the soldier that raped male Palestinians? Did you see the number of Palestinian children released?

Hidden Name Feb 2, 2025, 07:44 PM

Curious how they remained well fed and healthy while Hamas and everyone else was claiming no supplies and lack of supplies and aid getting through. Another massive hole in the lies happily spread about.

johnmkasto@gmail.com Jan 31, 2025, 11:50 AM

Well you reap what you sow and now there is nothing left but ruins.

Mr. Fair Jan 31, 2025, 04:39 PM

Surely families of the tens of 1000s of women &amp; children - the most killed in any conflict in 20 years, will understand it's their fault. Not mentioning those under rubble, imprisoned, orphaned, maimed, traumatised. For sure those humans will agree "Hey, we just don't like Jews, fuck freedom"

surfdoc Jan 31, 2025, 09:51 PM

Well it could be said that Israel reaped, on Oct 7 '23, what it had sowed for 76 years. What bitter harvest will be reaped from the seeds of genocide and the slaughter of thousands of children? The early harvest is international pariah status and loss of humanity. The late harvest may be terminal.

Hidden Name Feb 2, 2025, 07:46 PM

In a word: Hamas f***ed about and found out. Are you really sure they should try it again as you so gleefully suggest? They may not get off so lightly next time around.

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 02:56 PM

DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE and HELEN ZILLE still not able to condemn an apartheid state of Isral. Helen cant call a colonial state of Isael colonialism WHY IS THE ANC STILL IN GNU with a party that cant acknowlegde apartheid ?

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 06:23 PM

Settlers set olive groves on fire near occupied West Bank’s Burin A group of settlers from the illegal outpost of Givat Ronen set olive groves ablaze near the Palestinian area of Burin, The Times of Israel reports.

A Rosebank Ratepayer Feb 1, 2025, 07:01 PM

Lots of business opportunities for Halliburton and similar companies