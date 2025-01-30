In pictures – American Airlines and army helicopter crash near Reagan Airport

A helicopter assists with search and rescue operations over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 29, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Early reports indicate a helicopter and airplane collided near Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Emergency response units assess helicopter wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Emergency units respond after a passenger aircraft collided with a helicopter in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Emergency response teams including Washington, DC Fire and EMS, DC Police and others, assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Members of the media work at Reagan National Airport, as rescue boats search nearby waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) A helicopter flies near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. Dozens of people are feared to have died in the midair collision. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. According to reports, there were no survivors amongst the 67 people on board both aircraft. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) A DC police officer floats along the banks of the Potomac River combing for debris and remains from a commercial airplane that collided with a military helicopter, in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 30 January 2025. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said no survivors are expected following the collision of an American Eagle Flight, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three US service members late on 29 January, over the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Rescue teams search the wreckage of a commercial airplane that collided with a military helicopter, in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2025. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said no survivors are expected following the collision of an American Eagle Flight, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three US service members late on 29 January, over the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Emergency crews operate on the Potomac River near the wreckage of a commercial airplane following a crash with a military helicopter, in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2025. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW US President Donald Trump holds a press conference called in response to the fatal collision of a passenger airplane and a US military helicopter last night, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2025. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL DM