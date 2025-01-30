In pictures – American Airlines and army helicopter crash near Reagan Airport
In a tragic twist of fate, an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided over the Potomac River, leaving no survivors and prompting President Trump to address the nation from the White House, proving once again that even the skies aren't safe from chaos.
Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
A related tragedy was Donald Trump's national address supposedly to express sympathy as a nation. Instead, he displayed his bitter vindictive personality by delivering an attack on his political opponents. This was a performance by someone totally unsuited to the role he has obtained as POTUS.