Tech stocks rebound in Asia as DeepSeek worries ease

Asia-Pac share markets follow Wall Street higher as chip shares recover

Dollar remains firm as fresh Trump tariffs loom later in week

Trading in Asia thinned by lunar new year holidays

TOKYO/BOSTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Technology stocks led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Wednesday, tracking advances on Wall Street overnight as investor angst ebbed over the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model that some see rivalling U.S. dominance of the industry.

The dollar remained firm after traders rotated back into the currency from safe-haven peers like the Japanese yen, while also getting a boost from fresh tariff warnings from the Donald Trump administration.

Trading was thinned in Asia by Lunar New Year holidays that shuttered exchanges in mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea. Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.5% as of 0055 GMT, putting it on track to snap three straight days of declines. Australia's stock benchmark added 0.8%, with a subindex of tech names climbing 2.2%. Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each down about 0.1%, following respective rallies of 0.9% and 2% for the cash indexes overnight.

The tech heavy Nasdaq had tumbled more than 3% in the previous session, after the spiking popularity of Chinese startup DeepSeek's app called into question sky-high valuations for U.S. chipmaker Nvidia and others at the forefront of the AI revolution. "There appeared to be a level of relief in the rally, mostly because of a forming consensus that while ostensibly impressive, DeepSeek will either lack the scalability to truly disrupt the AI space and, if anything, the company's low-cost model will actually increase demand for GPUs," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Attention now turns to mega-cap tech company earnings coming up on Wall Street later in the day from Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla. Executives can expect to be asked whether they still plan to spend so much on computing power. The Federal Reserve also announces a policy decision, although an on-hold outcome is widely expected. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major rivals, was flat at 107.91 following two days of consecutive 0.2% advances. It ended last week with a 0.6% tumble, as traders judged Trump's tariffs would be milder than expected following threats of huge levies during the election.