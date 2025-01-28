Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump's order will stop aid group feeding malnourished children in Ethiopia, sources say

In a stunning move that leaves malnourished children in Ethiopia hanging by a thread, the State Department has ordered aid group ACF to halt its life-saving food programs, all while waving a vague emergency exemption banner that seems to apply only to the fine print of U.S. foreign policy.
Trump's order will stop aid group feeding malnourished children in Ethiopia, sources say epa11677311 Samantha Power, Administrator for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) holds a press conference at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 October 2024. Samantha, Administrator for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) visited Cambodia from 22 to 23 October. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Reuters
By Reuters
28 Jan 2025
Facebook
10

  • Aid group ACF told by State Department to halt food aid in Ethiopia
  • ACF program treats children with severe acute malnutrition
  • Trump administration has said emergency food was exempt from aid freeze

By Maggie Fick

A memo on Saturday made it clear to U.S. Agency for International Development staff that the pause on foreign aid spending meant "a complete halt." The only exceptions are for emergency humanitarian food assistance and for officials returning to their duty stations.

But on Friday, the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration sent a memo to the aid group ACF ordering it to stop work immediately on a number of programmes funded by its grants, including the group's "therapeutic feeding centres" for malnourished children under the age of five and their mothers in camps in the Gambella region, the sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson for the aid group declined to comment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘I’m breaching my Hippocratic oath’ – Trump’s foreign aid freeze halts key HIV programmes

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A department spokesperson said on Sunday that the review of all foreign assistance programs is needed "to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda."

Last year, the aid group treated around 3,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, the sources said. In total, the aid group oversees nutrition assistance to 400,000 people living in these camps, which are on Ethiopia's border with South Sudan.

As a result of the order they received from the State Department on Friday, the aid group is preparing to shut down the feeding centres by the end of this week, the sources said.

Unlike United Nations agencies that work on emergency food aid, such as the World Food Programme or the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, aid groups including ACF often use specific funding streams for single projects, such as the nutrition support in the Gambella camps.

The aid groups cannot take the financial risk of covering salaries or other expenditures given the immediate halt in financial support from their biggest donor.

Hours after taking office on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign aid to review if it was aligned with his foreign policy priorities. Then on Friday, the State Department issued a stop-work order worldwide even for existing assistance, threatening billions of dollars of life-saving aid from the world's largest single donor.

But several aid workers have told Reuters that it is unclear what U.S.-funded assistance is covered by the emergency food aid exemption.

Trump's freeze on US aid rings alarm bells from Thailand to Ukraine Read full story

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in WashingtonEditing by Josephine Mason and Matthew Lewis)

Comments (7)

Barry Stuart Jan 29, 2025, 06:27 AM

“The kids will be fine as long as you purchase your Trump™️ Bible and send them your thoughts and prayers.”

Stuart Hulley-Miller Jan 29, 2025, 07:28 AM

I am not a supporter of Trump. I am a supporter of practical conservatism in the world. For many years the main beneficiaries of Aid in the world have denigrated and insulted America, who provide over 60% of aid funding. Even the Palestinians are supported by America. Why continue with Aid?

Jennifer D Jan 29, 2025, 07:53 AM

The smallest amount of the funding actually gets to the children. It goes into supporting a bunch of people who purport to work on behalf of the children.

ros.camerondow Jan 29, 2025, 08:34 AM

Yes. America has the right and responsibility to interrogate where their donations are going. This statement “If MAGA energy includes being utterly, horribly cruel to human lives, that box is clearly ticked.” is a shameful attempt at manipulation.

Rod MacLeod Jan 29, 2025, 09:00 AM

Rosalind - that by-line you quoted is not in the Reuters feed - it's a DM emotional editorial posting. Trump is a chump, no doubt in my mind, but I agree the USA has every right to determine in what manner and to whom their aid is distributed. It is a donation.

molyone Jan 29, 2025, 12:30 PM

Exactly my point - It would be interesting to see what percentage of the "aid" is actually turned into food - The Donor has every right to interrogate that !!!

Roy Rover Jan 29, 2025, 08:10 AM

Do the cries of malnourished children denigrate the US?

Pierre56 Jan 29, 2025, 10:25 AM

Why should the USA pay up for everything that fails anywhere? What about Russia, China, Iran and Europe? All these moral giants can step in to cover the difference. Like when Johan Rupert was told: "We don't want your advice. Just give us your money."

henros.za@gmail.com Jan 29, 2025, 02:57 PM

Not a fan of Trump, but the hypocrisy of mainstream media bothers me more than him being President of the US. The woke mainstream media are always up in arms when the US put their own interest first. But they will almost never criticise China and the Middle Eastern countries for doing worse.

sandimwells Feb 8, 2025, 06:56 AM

OVERDUE AUDIT! The US gives aid to the very nations who hate them - SA is one of them and who flaunts its support for US adversaries. Who can blame them for this fund freeze! And to be clear, the US aid for Zimbabwe goes directly to the regime who uses it to blackmail its poor.