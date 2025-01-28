Daily Maverick
TRUMP 2.0

Trump administration targets dozens of senior USAID staff after aid freeze

The Trump administration has put on leave about 60 senior career officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), sources familiar with the matter said, after Washington put a sweeping freeze on U.S. aid worldwide.
Reuters
By Reuters
28 Jan
P1Trump ToriFab US President Donald Trump speaks while signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, 20 January 2025. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The administration on Saturday urged USAID staff to help transform how Washington allocates aid around the world in line with Trump's "America First" policy and threatened "disciplinary action" for any staff ignoring its orders.

An internal memo sent to USAID employees on Monday evening said the new leadership identified several actions in the agency that "appeared to be designed to circumvent the President's Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people."

"As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions," Acting Administrator Jason Gray said in the memo, reviewed by Reuters.

The administration's actions threaten billions of dollars of life-saving aid from the world's largest single donor. In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. disbursed $72 billion in assistance. It provided 42% of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024.

The memo did not spell out how many people were affected by the decision, but five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that it was around 57 to 60 people.

Those being put on leave comprised career staff in the leadership positions of almost all USAID bureaus based in Washington, with roles ranging from energy security to water security, children's education and digital technology, two of the sources said. Staff in the agency's general counsel's office were among those targeted.

"People are calling it the Monday afternoon massacre," said Francisco Bencosme, who was USAID's China policy lead until earlier this month.

"This decision undermines our national security and emboldens our adversaries ... Instead of focusing on China, North Korea, or Russia, the Trump Administration is going after public servants who have served multiple administrations - including the first Trump administration."

USAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Life-saving support

Since returning to office last week, the administration has reassigned or fired hundreds of workers in several agencies, aiming to fulfil Trump's vow to remake a federal bureaucracy he believes was hostile to him during his 2017-2021 presidency.

Hours after taking office, Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign aid to review if it was aligned with his foreign policy priorities. On Friday, the State Department issued a stop-work order worldwide even for existing assistance.

A second memo on Saturday made it clear to USAID staff that the pause on foreign aid spending meant “a complete halt”. The only exceptions are for emergency humanitarian food assistance and for officials returning to their duty stations.

Further waivers could be issued but will require substantial justification and are subject to a double-layered approval process that includes a final say from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

USAID-funded programs help millions of people around the world fight against HIV/AIDS and provide support for everything from access to clean water, healthcare infrastructure and childrens' health.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the United States to consider additional exemptions.

"If this is not reversed, it will wreck U.S. foreign aid... It would permanently weaken USAID," said Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who is now president of Refugees International.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 28, 2025, 07:31 AM

There are no depths to which he will not sink to protect his feeble, cowardly, narcissistic ego.

busbaracc Jan 28, 2025, 09:54 AM

only for those who stand cup in hand - too feeble and too cowardly to get up and sort out their own countries' problems and poverty ......the eternal victims of their own narcissistic leaders - South Africa - a large recipient of aid, a prime example.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 02:43 PM

Yes indeed. Why can't we sort out our own health? We used to be just fine. Why is the hand always out? Anyway...this is a 90 day pause, not a cast in stone halt, in order to review all the US foreign aid after 4 years of Biden Harris. Can you imagine the mess it's in after 4 years of that duo?

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 03:46 PM

Agree. When did SA develop this beggar mentality? Look back and let's be honest. We all know the answer.

Fanie Rajesh Jan 29, 2025, 03:52 PM

Why is it considered wrong for America to put America first? We do the same here. Hmm... well more correctly our government puts themselves and their buddies first. The rest of us can fry.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:55 AM

Doubtless this will be cheeered to the rafters on here, without the slightest understanding of how USAID work is symbiotic - it isn't simply pouring money down 3rd world shithole drains, it's a highly effective tool for exports of US goods and services, both directly and indirectly. Moronic.

Indeed Jhb Jan 28, 2025, 09:42 AM

It has made a lot og consultants to government very wealthy. Volumes of how to frameworks, best practice guides etc etc that never saw implementation but looks good on websites 'we have created a body of knowledge'

Clifton Coetzee Jan 28, 2025, 10:15 AM

He's draining the swamp as promised. Reducing high number of staff has no effect on aid to be distributed. Making the US efficient can never be a bad thing

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 02:47 PM

So true CC. USAID will probably now become highly efficient under the new administration after the reviews...might even do a far better job!? But I cannot understand why the US would want to help us after the manner in which the ANC has treated them...

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 04:29 PM

Trump has stopped ALL aid, except military aid to Egypt and Israel - this has nothing to do with SA specifically. And you have no idea if USAID will become more efficient or not, pure ideological speculation! Again, as the USA withdraws into 19th century isolation, it will speed up its own demise.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 04:27 PM

No, he's burning the forests. There are too many people in some agencies (not just in the US, in most DFI programmes), but he's not just reducing headcount - he's stopping the aid altogether. Very shortsighted.

Maria Jan 28, 2025, 09:03 AM

I work in the HIV sector and am getting reports from organisations which work with LGBT people in South Africa, Liberia and Lesotho that they have been told to stop work immediately. They are not allowed to distribute ARVs to HIV positive people. The salaries for staff members have been stopped

Michele Rivarola Jan 28, 2025, 09:51 AM

It's their money surely they can choose what to do with it. Trump was voted by the majority of US citizens, so that is the will of the people like or not, like the person or not. Buying favours through aid is not in Trump's management style of governance so this is certainly not unexpected.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 02:51 PM

Exactly....and right now there are 1000s of Americans desperately in need of aid after the North Carolina floods and the California fires. Help them first. FEMA complained of lack of funds to help flood victims! We have no right to demand US aid...and is the money always used as it should be?????

Errol Gunn Jan 28, 2025, 10:35 AM

'In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. disbursed $72 billion in assistance'. So 42% of all humanitarian aid worldwide comes from one country alone. The US. And we're a recipient of some of that aid. So how much does SA contribute in humanitarian aid to the world?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 02:54 PM

How much does SA contribute in humanitarian aid to SA?

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 28, 2025, 07:47 PM

SA natural resources are making USA very rich whilst reducing the population to beggars hence the offer to donate, Trump is very short sighted, China is wrecking the US stock market with a simple AI invention after Trump's tariffs threats.

Peter Atller Jan 28, 2025, 11:25 AM

We watching in real time as the American government is undoing itself. Breaking down the foundations,on which their society is largely predicated, all in the name of ideology. How blind u must be? Late 1920's America collapsed, largely to being a top heavy society, history repeating itself

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 03:16 PM

We are watching the beginning of the process to make America great again. Breaking down the woke ideology that has virtually destroyed the US, UK and others. How blind you must be, not to recognize the destruction, disease , broken economy, suffering and chaos inflicted by the Dems and Biden Harris

Peter Atller Jan 28, 2025, 04:09 PM

FAFO, -either you a bit touched and the approaching new moon has you in overdrive or you just dumb, either way enjoy ride.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 06:18 PM

I would be a little careful calling people dumb, PA. After reading your comment, childish and not particularly well expressed, you may want to tone down your insults a little. But then again, anti Trumpers simply cannot handle hearing anything positive about him, can they.....?

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:40 PM

Not a lot of self-reflection going on here. Wow!

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 04:10 PM

broken record, more like.

Iota Jot Jan 28, 2025, 01:14 PM

Trump could walk into a high school with a submachine gun and open fire on the students, and Trump apologists would be justifying his actions.

Hidden Name Jan 28, 2025, 02:14 PM

42% of all humanitarian aid? Had no idea they were doing so much. Makes you wonder about the motivations of the all the West haters in the comentariate or mainstream media.... Mind you, Trump is using aid as a weapon, which is kind of despicable.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 03:44 PM

If SA had a president like Trump, aiming to make this country great, and really able to do so, we would be blessed. Why should American tax payers money be poured into SA? He's probably afraid it will go into private pockets in any case. Isn't that where much of our taxpayers money goes?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 04:13 PM

A UK poll done a few days ago now shows that a majority of Brits would love Trump to be their prime minister. They are sick to death of the lib woke ideology destroying their country. SA journos and opinionistas who are stuck in the past just blindly bashing Trump need to wake up to 2025...

Roke Wood Jan 28, 2025, 03:56 PM

I know our local governments, and local municipalities receive USAID - ive seen it in their yearly budgets. Looks like the free money is coming to a halt. Perhaps Trump is tired of watching billions of US dollars bleed or disappear into foreign pockets....with no pay back. Not surprising.

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 04:35 PM

3 perfectly reasonable comments rejected. Not one person insulted, just a few facts and opinions shared. But they aren't in line with Trump-think, so rejected. What a shame free speech and civilised debate is a thing of the past on DM.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 28, 2025, 06:14 PM

Oh paleeease...DM hates Trump...as evidenced by the fact that they only ever publish anti Trump articles. I have never read one pro Trump sentence in a DM article. Must have been something else wrong with your comment...maybe not sufficiently Trump deranged for DM??

D'Esprit Jan 28, 2025, 08:35 PM

It's not the articles that ban comments, it's the readers. Not one of the comments I submitted were offensive, other than having a view that was contrary to the growing mind hive of Trump support on here. You know that DM itself doesn't moderate - readers do. Maybe think a little more critically.