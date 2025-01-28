Targeted interventions needed to reduce school dropout rates

Despite improvements in graduation rates, 40% of learners who start Grade 1 never make it to matric, with financial struggles, lack of support and social pressures driving many to leave school.

The Zero Dropout Campaign warns that without focused interventions, the country’s education system will continue to face major challenges.

John (not his real name) was a typical high school student – doing well in school, active socially, and passionate about soccer and gaming. When he was 13, however, his journey took an unexpected turn.

Influenced by a respected religious figure, John and his parents believed he could save time by leaving the traditional schooling system for a non-traditional path that promised focused learning and no more assemblies or motivational talks. At 13, the idea of more free time for gaming appealed to him more than the rigid structure of regular school life.

What was meant to be a brief break turned into a long absence, and soon John found himself far from his original educational goals, watching his friends progress while he fell behind. John’s experience isn’t unique, and while the reasons for dropping out are varied, the overarching themes are clear.

According to the Zero Dropout Campaign’s latest research, a shocking 40% of South African learners who begin Grade 1 will not make it to matric. This dropout rate is influenced by a range of challenges: lack of financial support, inadequate resources, limited guidance at home and social pressures, like those that come with pregnancy.

Challenges of retention and completion continue

While South Africa’s matric pass rate improved to 87.3% in 2024 – marking a historic achievement – the throughput rate for the class of 2024 dropped to 64.5%, reflecting a concerning decline in retention.

This drop in the throughput rate signals a worrying regression in the ongoing battle against school dropouts, highlighting that while graduation rates may be improving, the overall retention and completion of secondary education remain significant challenges, according to the report.

The report examines new legislation and regulations, along with findings from a public opinion survey on basic education and school dropouts in South Africa. The survey, based on a quota-structured sample, primarily focused on households with schoolgoing children, which made up the largest group of respondents.

It also included households with children who had completed school or were not yet enrolled, and, where permitted, children currently in school or those who had dropped out were surveyed. The sample design included 1,247 individuals from 50 of South Africa’s 52 district and metropolitan municipalities.

The report highlights the 2023 General Household Survey by Stats SA, which shows notable improvements in education, with the restoration of pre-Covid-19 patterns “almost complete”.

The World Bank, however, warns of the long-lasting impact of the pandemic. South Africa’s strict lockdown, one of the world’s toughest, severely disrupted education. School closures in 2020 led to a 54% loss in in-person learning, and limited remote learning options compounded the issue. Even after staggered grade returns in mid-2020, most schools maintained rotating attendance for more than 18 months, delaying full daily attendance until February 2022.

Key survey findings include a decline in the number of children aged five and six not attending school in 2020. Additionally, the proportion of those aged 20 and older without formal education dropped from 11.4% in 2002 to 3.1% in 2023. Meanwhile, those with a Grade 12 or higher qualification increased from 30.5% to 50.8%.

The report highlights research showing that males are more likely to drop out due to poor academic performance and issues with peers and teachers. Many also leave to pursue technical or artisanal training in the hope of securing employment. In contrast, females tend to drop out due to caretaking responsibilities and financial insecurity at home.

This gender-based trend in educational attainment is common across sub-Saharan Africa. While many educational programmes focus on life skills and income generation, few take a “gender-differentiated” approach to identify specific interventions to prevent dropout.

Despite improvements in global educational attainment for girls, gender gaps persist, particularly in lower-income countries. In these regions, primary school enrolment for girls is 78%, compared with the global average of 88%, and only 31% are enrolled in secondary school, well below the global average of 66%.

The report reveals that 34% of those at lower secondary age and 47% at upper secondary age are out of school in South Africa.

Assessing the effectiveness of new legislation

The report states that while the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act’s clauses 2 and 3 represent progress, they are insufficient and potentially problematic in addressing South Africa’s dropout crisis. Clause 2 makes school attendance compulsory from Grade R and introduces penalties for non-attendance, but it fails to address structural issues such as financial hardship, lack of transport, bureaucratic delays and violence, which prevent many children from attending school. The report warns this could worsen poverty cycles and alienate families from the education system.

Clause 3 assigns new responsibilities to educators, principals and school governing bodies to track absenteeism as a preventive measure. While acknowledging the good intentions behind this clause, the report criticises its failure to address the root causes of disengagement, making it a reactive solution.

The General Education Certificate (GEC) offers an early-leaving certificate for Grade 9 students, but there is little evidence it improves economic prospects or reduces dropout rates.

The report highlights the challenges young people face transitioning from school to work, with many ending up in unemployment or temporary jobs. In 2015, around five million 15-19-year-olds in OECD countries were NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training), leading to skills deterioration.

The report also emphasises that staying in education boosts literacy and numeracy, equivalent to 2.5 more years of learning. Although completing Grade 9 allows entry into TVET colleges and the possibility of earning an NQF Level 4 qualification, only 1% of learners who drop out before matric hold a non-school certificate. TVET colleges tend to prioritise Grade 12 graduates, seen as more likely to complete their studies.

While the Bela Act and GEC are commendable, the report argues that reducing South Africa’s dropout rate requires a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach, with policies and actions at all levels of government.

Tackling the dropout crisis

The consequences of dropping out of school in South Africa are severe. The report highlights that many dropouts face a future marked by poverty and unemployment. With youth (ages 15-24) making up 63.9% of the unemployed, South Africa’s high unemployment rate underscores the vital link between education and economic survival.

Only 44% of unemployed youth have completed secondary school, further emphasising the importance of finishing education for better job prospects.

The report suggests several policy changes and interventions to address this. It calls for regular collection and publication of matric pass rates, dropout rates, and other national indicators, supported by real-time learner-level data.

A key recommendation is the integration of more granular data through early warning systems (EWS). In 2023, the DBE included Throughput Indicators in its National Senior Certificate Exam Results Technical Report. The Zero Dropout Campaign advocates for deeper data, which can be achieved with tools like the Data-Driven Districts (DDD) tool. Developed by the New Leaders Foundation, the DDD tool provides an online dashboard covering 24,000 schools, allowing officials to identify at-risk learners and target interventions effectively. The campaign has supported schools in integrating the DDD tool and advocates for more comprehensive EWS.

The report concludes that by focusing on targeted interventions – such as granular data tracking, psychosocial support and accelerated learning – South Africa can make significant progress in reducing its dropout rate and ensuring more learners complete their education.

Overcoming guilt and reintegration after dropping out

Today, John is back in school, determined to finish what he started. Rejoining in Grade 11 meant catching up on missed work, adjusting to a new environment and facing the guilt of his past choices. “I want to succeed as an apology to my parents. The guilt is heavy, knowing I made their lives harder,” he told Daily Maverick.

The hardest part for John, who is based in the Western Cape, was reintegrating into school.

“At 22 I’m watching my friends of the same age get their first job after completing a degree. I’m watching my younger cousins pass matric and get enrolled into uni. I’m watching people around me study an honours in CompSci, essentially living my dream. I’m seeing parents celebrating their child graduating, while knowing I took that away from [mine]. The mental battle sometimes makes you despondent,” he said.

For those still considering dropping out, John offers a simple but powerful piece of advice:

“Don’t make decisions until after matric. First finish matric and then make whatever decisions you want to, you’ll be old enough and mature enough then,” he said. DM