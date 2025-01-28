Swedish police arrest man trying to force his way into Russian embassy in Stockholm

Police said the 45-year-old man had failed in the attempt and was arrested, suspected of aggravated trespass. The police gave no further information about the man's identity.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication of a motive and that the car had not contained anything suspicious.

The Russian embassy said no serious damage had resulted from the attempt.

"On January 28, at about 7 a.m., a Ukrainian citizen permanently residing in Sweden attempted to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm in a passenger car," the embassy said in a statement on its Telegram social media channel.

"The culprit of the incident is well known to the Embassy and the local police."

Swedish police declined to comment further.

"We do not comment on the nationalities of people who have been arrested," a police spokesperson said.

