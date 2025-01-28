Daily Maverick
Swedish police arrest man trying to force his way into Russian embassy in Stockholm

Swedish police said they had arrested a man who tried to force his way through the gates of the Russian embassy in Stockholm in a car early on Tuesday morning.
Reuters
By Reuters
28 Jan
Sweden expels five Russian diplomats A general view of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, 06 April 2022 (issued 25 April 2023). Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 25 April 2023, five Russian officials working at the Russian Embassy in Sweden have been asked to leave the country due activities deemed 'inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations'. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT

Police said the 45-year-old man had failed in the attempt and was arrested, suspected of aggravated trespass. The police gave no further information about the man's identity.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication of a motive and that the car had not contained anything suspicious.

The Russian embassy said no serious damage had resulted from the attempt.

"On January 28, at about 7 a.m., a Ukrainian citizen permanently residing in Sweden attempted to ram the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm in a passenger car," the embassy said in a statement on its Telegram social media channel.

"The culprit of the incident is well known to the Embassy and the local police."

Swedish police declined to comment further.

"We do not comment on the nationalities of people who have been arrested," a police spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson and Ed Osmond)

