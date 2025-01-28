International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and more from around the world

Shoes worn by prisoners are displayed at the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp in Brzezinka, during the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau in Brzezinka, Poland, 27 January 2025. The largest German Nazi extermination camp, KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated by the Red Army on 27 January, 1945. The world commemorates its liberation every year on January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI Flowers are placed at the bronze statue 'Trains to Life - Trains to Death' by Frank Meisler at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2025. January 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed worldwide to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The day was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN A light projection with the hashtag '#WeRemember' is displayed on the Eynard Palace, Geneva's town hall, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Geneva, Switzerland, 27 January 2025. Many public buildings in Switzerland have been illuminated to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI A protester holds a placard that reads 'No Elon' during a rally against the WELT Economic Summit in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2025. The summit takes place on 27 January 2025. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN A participant wears glasses with the peace symbol during a protest against American presence in Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 26 January 2025. US President Donald Trump told members of the media on board the Air Force One plane on 26 January 2025 that he expects Greenland to reach an arrangement with the USA. The banner reads 'Crush Danish imperialism! Freedom for Greenland!' EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK OUT The remains of a vehicle that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 27 January 2025. Two Palestinians were killed in the strike, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH Weapons lie on the ground, taken from surrendering members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) after crossing the border from Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Gisenyi, Rwanda, 27 January 2025. Refugees have been crossing into Rwanda in search of safety as soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and M23 rebels continue to fight in the city of Goma. According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has displaced 237,000 people in 2025. EPA-EFE/MOISE NIYONZIMA An aerial view shows homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 27, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. Rain and snowfall across Southern California has temporarily tamed the threat of major wildfires in the region. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 28 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many of them homes and businesses, burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A house that survived the recent Palisades fire has been fractured due to recent landslides in the area, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 January 2025. Los Angeles County experienced its first significant rain storm in more than eight months with flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service. This return of rain triggered mudslides and debris in areas where the recent fires have taken place. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN The harbour is flooded with high, rolling seas on January 27, 2025 in Porthleven, Cornwall, United Kingdom. Storm Herminia, named by the Spanish Met Office, brings heavy rain and 80mph winds to the South West of UK. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images) Hundreds of damaged cars pile up in Benaguasil, Valencia, Spain, 26 January 2025. Hundreds of cars damaged in Valencia's October floods piled up for destruction in the coming weeks. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE Festival visitors fish in a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon-gun, Gangwon Province, South Korea, 26 January 2025. The festival, held under the slogan 'Unfrozen Hearts, Unforgettable Memories,' runs from 11 January to 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Indian paramilitary marching contingent parades during India's 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2025. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country from a British Dominion to a republic on 26 January 1950. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI Artists dressed as popular Hindu god Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman, from the Hindu epic the Ramayana perform on stage during a traveling village theatre performance on January 27, 2025 in Suttur village, near Mysuru, India. Traveling village drama theatres were once a significant source of entertainment in rural India. However, with the rise of technology, including television and mobile phones with affordable data plans, these theatres are gradually fading into obscurity with artists struggling to make ends meet or taking up odd jobs to sustain themselves. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images) Artists perform a lion dance on iron poles ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on 29 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend a high-level reception to ring in the Chinese New Year at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 27 January 2025. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council held the reception in Beijing on 27 January. EPA-EFE/XINHUA Andile Mngxitama and Adv Dali Mpofu (Council for MKP) during a court hearing of former President Jacob Zumas challenge against the SABC over its use of the term Government of National Unity (GNU) at the Gauteng High Court on January 27, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Zuma and MK Party argued that the SABC has a unique responsibility and cannot describe the current political arrangement as a GNU. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Internally displaced Palestinians, including women and children, make their way from southern to northern Gaza along Al Rashid road, central Gaza Strip, 27 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Iranian stuntwomen pose during a training session in Tehran, Iran, 24 January 2025 (issued 27 January 2025). Iranian stuntwoman Nasrin Teymouri leads and coaches Iran's first female stunt team with nearly 20 students of different ages, most of whom are passionate about cinema. Her team is under the House of Cinema department and performs in several movies and series. Being a stuntwoman was once considered taboo for women in Iranian society, Teymouri said, as many stuntmen in the cinema industry still resent women entering the profession. She added that many other men in the Cinema department do help and support them. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Iranian stuntwomen coach Nasrin Teymouri (back) and Marjan Rabiee (front) ride past the fire during a training session in Tehran, Iran, 24 January 2025 (issued 27 January 2025). A model presents a creation from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, 27 January 2025. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 27, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. Sainte Devote is the patron saint of The Principality Of Monaco and France's Mediterranean Corsica island. (Photo by David Niviere - PLS Pool/Getty Images) Siviwe Soyizwapi (L) of South Africa is tackled by Jaime Manteca of Spain during the Rugby SVNS Series men's 3rd place play-off match between Spain and South Africa at HBF Park in Perth, Australia, 26 January 2025. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT. DM