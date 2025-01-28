Four more South African soldiers killed in Congo, defence department says

South African troops are in Congo as part of U.N. and Southern African missions.

The Department of Defence said in a statement that on Monday M23 rebels had launched mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport in eastern Congo, resulting in three SANDF (South African National Defence Force) soldiers being killed.

Another soldier injured in combat with M23 rebels over the past three days died from their injuries, it added.

Earlier the government said nine South African peacekeepers had been killed.

The defence department said on Tuesday that the SANDF remained committed to its peacekeeping duties in Congo under the U.N.-mandated MONUSCO and Southern African Development Community (SADC) missions.

