Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: While the GNU cracks, labour relations in the public sector improve

As the ANC and DA engage in a political game of tug-of-war, public servants may soon find themselves with a long-awaited pay rise, thanks to improved negotiations that finally include Treasury.
After the Bell: While the GNU cracks, labour relations in the public sector improve Public Servants' Association members protest in Pretoria on 10 November 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
Ray Mahlaka
By Ray Mahlaka
28 Jan 2025
Facebook
13

At a time when relations between the ANC and DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are strained, with the Expropriation Act being the latest political landmine, relations in another area of the state are improving. 

It’s an improvement that hasn’t been seen since 2020 and could mark a positive turnaround for South Africa’s public finances and, in turn, the economy and investor sentiment. 

For the first time in nearly five years, trade unions representing South Africa’s 1.3 million public servants and the government are set to conclude a pay rise deal for 2025/26 before the start of the new fiscal year on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.  Most trade unions representing public servants are warming up to the government’s final offer of increasing their pay by 5%, which is close to their demand of 6%. A compromise for unions — including the Public Servants’ Association (PSA), Solidarity and others affiliated with Cosatu — would be to accept a sweetened offer of 5.5%.

Reuben Maleka, the general manager of the PSA, which claims to represent more than 245,000 public servants, tells me that its members are “willing to accept the draft offer on the table [of 5%]”. 

This is significant. 

Pay deal

A pay deal might be concluded before the end of January, giving National Treasury the time and space to find ways of funding it, either from existing public resources or raising money in debt capital markets. The exact cost of the 5% or 5.5% pay rise is unknown, but Treasury has provisioned for the total cost of paying public servants to be R798.3-billion in 2025/26. 

The exact details will be unveiled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his Budget next month. 

In previous years, trade unions and the government failed to find each other expeditiously on a pay rise deal, resulting in strike threats and negotiations being protracted beyond the start of the new fiscal year. This put public finances on a dangerous path of uncertainty, considering that the new cost of remunerating public servants was unknown in the absence of a confirmed percentage increase in pay.

Labour relations between trade unions and the government soured intensely from February 2020 when former finance minister Tito Mboweni reneged on the third year of an existing pay agreement. The agreement would have given public servants an increase of the prevailing consumer inflation rate at the time, plus 2%. Mboweni also forged ahead with a three-year pay freeze for public servants to cut government expenditure and ballooning debt. 

After all, at more than R600-billion, the cost to pay public servants every fiscal year is the largest component of government expenditure. It has crowded out spending on goods and services in hospitals, schools and police stations, and gobbled budgets for pro-growth infrastructure projects. Economists and credit rating agencies have also taken a dim view of South Africa and its prospects because of above-inflation growth in the public sector remuneration. 

Since Mboweni’s bold move, the government has held the line and doubled down on its promise not to award public servants inflation-beating pay increases. This has resulted in a breakdown in the relationship between the government, public servants and their trade unions, creating a large trust deficit.

The relationship had gone awry to the extent that public servants embarked on a one-day strike in November 2022  — the first industrial action in the public sector in 12 years.

Labour relations improving

However, there is a sign that labour relations between trade unions and the government are improving. The unions themselves say their relationship with the employer (the state) has improved. This boils down to two factors.

First, several trade union players say there has been a drastic improvement in the negotiation tactic used by state negotiators at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where the terms of employment in the public sector are negotiated.  

How it previously worked is that negotiators representing the Department of Public Service and Administration, responsible for employment conditions in the public sector, would lead negotiations with trade unions at the bargaining council, excluding Treasury in the process. The department would often clinch unaffordable pay deals with trade unions, leaving Treasury to scramble for money to fund them. 

Treasury is now included in the bargaining council discussions and is vocal, allowing it to play open cards about public finances and affordability. This has also helped trade unions to moderate their pay expectations. 

Second, the negotiating power of trade unions has weakened. 

Public servants don’t have an appetite to embark on a prolonged strike because of financial hardships caused by the cost of living crisis. If they embark on a strike, they lose out on wages during the strike because their employer implements a “no work, no pay” policy. 

A 2022 ruling from the Constitutional Court on collective bargaining has also weakened the negotiating power of trade unions. The ruling reinforced the government’s powers and discretion to enter into collective wage agreements or renege on them when it can no longer afford to do so. 

Either way, it’s encouraging that cool heads have prevailed around public sector negotiations and pay. DM

Comments (7)

admin1@wcmilling.co.za Jan 29, 2025, 07:08 AM

Amazing! Happy to read a sliver of progress in these trying times.

Rodshep80@gmail.com Jan 29, 2025, 08:06 AM

The most highly paid civil servants in the world, and they do the minimum amount of work.

jackt bloek Jan 29, 2025, 11:37 AM

I dont think you need to insult in your comment. Unions and public servants need to realize that the 1 million South African govenment workers earn salaries + packages + pension +medical aid that put them in top 1% earners in Africa . It is unbeliebly good . they need to change their culture

ROUX.RIAAN@COLUMBUS.CO.ZA Jan 29, 2025, 08:37 AM

So, are we now going to actually get a service for that money or will it be lunch/tea breaks/system offline/not my job like before? Best is, we are killing the private companies who were supposed to pay for this with extremely high taxes.

megapode Jan 29, 2025, 11:29 AM

Why are we so reluctant to allow civil servants the same things that we would expect in the work place? Folks need a break and a meal during the working day.

jackt bloek Jan 29, 2025, 11:47 AM

good point . Govenment and Govenment Unions + Workers do not have concept of how country works? Higher economy leads to more taxes that leads to our 1million govenment employees earning salaries in the top 1% Africa.

Vince.britz@yahoo.com Jan 29, 2025, 08:37 AM

Government keeps on spend taxpayer's money on civil servants salary, while there isn't any service delivery!!! Why the hell are we paying huge salaries to useless civil servants?? Just a waste like everything else the corrupt ANC government spends taxpayers money on!

jackt bloek Jan 29, 2025, 11:49 AM

need to have civil comments The 1 million Govenment workers in South Africa are earning salaries in the top 1% of all the 1.3billion people on the African continent. Govenment, Unions and political parties need to inculcate a culture of service delivery to maintain this high salaries

Rod MacLeod Jan 29, 2025, 09:06 AM

Latest SA CPI 3% - Civil Servant pay increase 5.5% - almost double CPI. How is this a GOOD sign? It's simply capitulation - a REAL increase of more than 2%, and a probably a productivity decrease.

middelhoven@gmail.com Jan 29, 2025, 11:44 AM

exactly, the story has not changed, above inflation increases from a fiscus that can't afford it

jackt bloek Jan 29, 2025, 11:51 AM

This is very good point. We have govenment ministers trying to bring GDP growth rate to ZERO % with their bad policies like (Parks Tau and Motsoledi) while govenment workers continue to get 2% to 5% growht in salaries . not sustaible to keep govenment workers earning incomes in top 1% of Africa

Johan Buys Jan 29, 2025, 11:10 AM

Part of the deal should be that public servants must work four days a week. That would be a 33% output performance on the three days a week that most actually give.

jackt bloek Jan 29, 2025, 11:34 AM

Govenment workers in Souht Africa are paid salaries in the top 1% of Africa. READ THAT AGAIN SOUHTH AFRICAN govenment workers are paid salaries in the TOP 1 % AFRICA. Of the 1.3billion in AFRICA., they paid highest in continent.