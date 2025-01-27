Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

This article is more than a year old

Newsdeck

Israel suspends commercial flights to Paphos in Cyprus, reasons unspecified

Israel has ordered the suspension of Israeli commercial flights to Paphos in Cyprus, Cypriot officials confirmed on Monday, for unspecified security reasons.
Reuters
By Reuters
27 Jan
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visits Beirut Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 January 2025. General Joseph Aoun was elected president of Lebanon on 09 January 2025, after a two-year political stalemate that left the nation without a president since 2022. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Domestic security agency Shin Bet ordered the suspension of flights to the airport, a terminal catering mainly to charter traffic on the western coast of Cyprus, late on Sunday night, reports from Israel said.

"The Republic of Cyprus is aware of the change in scheduling, for security reasons, of Israeli companies from and to Paphos airport. This happened some days ago," a Cypriot official told Reuters.

"Flights (from Israel) are continuing normally to Larnaca," the official added, referring to Cyprus's largest international airport.

Paphos is the smallest of Cyprus's two airports and abuts a military base slated for an upgrade by the U.S. According to its winter flight schedule available online, there are up to 10 flights a week from Tel Aviv and 7 flights a week from Haifa.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...