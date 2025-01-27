Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

This article is more than a year old

GOING GREEN

Implats signs renewable energy deal to supply 90% of power to its Springs refinery

Refineries are very power-intensive and reducing their mounting electricity costs while greening their energy supplies are crucial measures to arrest South Africa’s spiral of deindustrialisation and attract foreign investment.
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
27 Jan
BM-Ed-Ed/Implats/Green Energy Impala Platinum has signed an agreement with Discovery Green to provide its Springs refinery operation with 90% of its energy from renewable sources. Pictured here is Implats' 16 Shaft in Rustenburg. (Photo: Supplied)

Impala Platinum (Implats) announced on Monday that it had signed an agreement with Discovery Green to provide its Springs refinery operation — Impala Refineries — with 90% of its energy from renewable sources.

South Africa’s mining companies are scrambling to slash CO2 emissions to retain access to key markets such as the European Union, which are erecting green tariffs and other regulatory walls as part of a wider decarbonisation drive in response to climate change challenges.

South Africa’s mining sector is also keen to reduce its exposure to Eskom’s escalating tariff rates, which threaten to make many shafts economically unviable.

“The strategic renewable electricity contract will significantly reduce Impala Refineries’ Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions — by more than 852,000 tonnes of CO2e over the initial five-year period of the power purchase agreement (PPA) — and yield cost savings,” said Implats. “Scope 2 emissions” are indirect GHG emissions arising from the purchase of electricity, heating and cooling.

Platinum group metals (PGM) producers such as Implats must also strive to contain costs in the face of a roller coaster commodity cycle. PGM prices are currently depressed.

“In a cyclical commodities price environment, agreements such as this PPA are a significant lever in our ability to control input costs to ensure long-term business sustainability,” said Implats CEO Nico Muller.

Refineries are very power intensive and reducing their mounting electricity costs while greening their energy supplies are crucial measures to arrest South Africa’s spiral of deindustrialisation and attract foreign investment.

Eskom may finally be functional again, having passed the 300-day mark without having to resort to the rotational nationwide power cuts known as “load shedding”. But its surging tariffs and heavy reliance on coal are big turnoffs to investors.

Implats’ new PPA will kick off in 2026 with the delivery of 130,000MW of renewable energy per year to Impala Refineries.

The Minerals Council SA estimates that South Africa’s mining sector has at least 7.5GW of renewable energy projects in various stages of development. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Hartmut Winkler Jan 28, 2025, 03:35 AM

I presume you mean 130 MW, not 130,000. 130,000 MW = 130 GW would exceed Exceed Eskom's total capacity by more than double!

Johan Buys Jan 28, 2025, 08:42 AM

Hartmut : I think they meant 130,000 MWh of energy. So that would be around 90MW of solar. Publications often get power and energy mixed up.

Hartmut Winkler Jan 28, 2025, 05:39 PM

Thanks, that makes a lot more sense. If I had a rand every time someone mixes up energy and power units ...

David Walwyn Jan 28, 2025, 08:56 AM

It is 130,000 MWh per year (obtained from the Mining Weekly article). In other words, a 14.84 MW power source. Energy and power ... important to remember the difference. 130,000 MW per year is meaningless.

Rob Wilson Jan 28, 2025, 09:44 AM

Meanwhile, Eskom wants to further burden the consumer by charging them for using rooftop solar. Can we please get some sanity into planning?

Dave Martin Jan 28, 2025, 11:05 AM

The details of the power supply should be shared in this article. How many MW of solar/wind and how many MWh of battery? Backed up by what - Eskom?

Pete Jan 28, 2025, 05:51 PM

At a glimpse it can be assumed by a reader that 90% of the power demand is now supplied from renewables...that's a very big ask of renewables and surely the IPP wonr oversize and still get a retun. Maybe includes wheeling from wind somewhere ? If it is 90 % it's clever.