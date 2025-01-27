Daily Maverick
GREAT LAKES CRISIS

Four more dead, SANDF force in ‘very tense situation’ as M23 overruns Goma

The South African troops are surrounded and unable to get out to seek treatment for their wounded or to receive supplies or reinforcements. The SANDF said a video showing its troops raising a white flag was them seeking a truce — and not a surrender.
Peter Fabricius
By Peter Fabricius
27 Jan
peterfab-Gomafalls-SANDF pinned down Members of the M23 armed group walk alongside residents in a street of the Keshero neighborhood in Goma on 27 January. (Photo: -STR / AFP)

Four more South African soldiers have died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), bringing to 13 the number of SA soldiers who have died in fierce fighting with M23 rebels backed by Rwanda over the last five days.

Three of the soldiers died in fighting at the airport in the provincial capital of Goma on Monday, said officials. The fourth died from injuries sustained in a major clash with M23 on Thursday and Friday last week when nine SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers died. The rebels have now captured Goma.

M23 claimed to have captured the city earlier on Monday. Later on Monday, there was a skirmish between M23 and DRC forces and their allies in which the three SANDF soldiers were killed.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told Daily Maverick on Monday night that SANDF troops were confined to their bases in Goma and Sake, 23km to the northwest “in a very tense situation”.

The troops are surrounded and unable to get out to seek treatment for their wounded or to receive supplies or reinforcements.

Dlamini denied that the SANDF had surrendered its main base at Sake. A disturbing video circulated on social media shows an SANDF soldier raising a white flag at the base.

Dlamini confirmed the authenticity of the video but said the white flag had been raised as part of a brief truce agreed between the SANDF forces and the M23/Rwandan force to allow M23 to collect their dead from the battlefield. The SANDF agreed to that if the SANDF could transport its injured out of the camp for treatment.

Dlamini said the M23/Rwandan negotiators withdrew to consult with their superiors about the terms and never returned, so the truce lapsed. They never collected their dead and the SANDF wounded in the camp were unable to leave to receive medical treatment.

“But it was not a surrender,” he emphasised.

‘Deafening silence’

The Democratic Alliance has called on Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to urgently address the situation of the SA troops in DRC.

“Reports continue to emerge of intense fighting involving South African soldiers in Goma, including at Goma International Airport,” DA defence spokesperson Chris Hattingh told Daily Maverick.

He slammed Motshekga’s “deafening silence, lack of compassion and deliberate withholding of information regarding the plight of our brave soldiers… Her failure to lead during what may be the darkest chapter in the history of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) since its inception in 1994 raises serious questions about her suitability for this critical role.”

Daily Maverick reported on Sunday that the SANDF was considering sending a battalion of troops and a paratroop quick response force to relieve its besieged troops in Sake and Goma. Military sources showed us the orders.

But Dlamini denied this to News24 on Monday and suggested that other members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) could relieve the SANDF troops instead.

When Daily Maverick asked Dlamini about this on Monday he said he was not aware of any plans to send reinforcements.

Our sources said that the SANDF had had to abort its planned reinforcement and resupply when the M23 rebels rapidly overran Goma from Sunday, making it impossible to fly into the airport.

On Saturday, 25 January, the SANDF announced that nine of its soldiers had been killed and several wounded in two days of fierce fighting with the M23 on Thursday and Friday. It said the SA troops had halted M23’s advance on Goma and even pushed it back. Seven of the troops who died had been deployed with SAMIDRC and two with the UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, Monusco, it said.

The UN later reported that three Malawian soldiers in SAMIDRC and a Uruguayan soldier in Monusco had also died in the same battle.

The situation on the ground changed rapidly after that. On Sunday, the UN’s special representative in the DRC and head of Monusco, Bintou Keita, told a special urgent session of the UN Security Council: “M23 and Rwandan forces penetrated Munigi quarter in the outskirts of Goma city, causing mass panic and flight amongst the population.”

‘We are trapped’

Keita added that the roads were blocked and that M23 had declared Goma’s airspace closed. “In other words, we are trapped,” she said, referring to Monusco troops based in Goma.

On Monday, M23 claimed that “the liberation of the city has been successfully carried out, and the situation is under control”. It added that all personnel of the DRC army, FARDC, must hand over their weapons to Monusco for safekeeping.

South Africa’s ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, told the Security Council on Sunday: “It is crucial for the Rwanda Defence Force to cease support to the M23 and for the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas.

“We cannot accept a world wherein non-state actors are armed to do the will of other states, while those states refuse to accept responsibility for unnecessary armed violence and potential war crimes.”

She demanded that the Security Council “take decisive action” against Rwanda, including calling for its withdrawal from DRC. She also called for a return to the Luanda peace process in which the DRC and Rwanda agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on 4 August 2024.

Rwanda’s UN ambassador, Ernest Rwamucyo, responded by accusing the DRC of violating the ceasefire in October last year by attacking the M23. He said it had increased militarisation, including the deployment of heavy weaponry and additional troops — 10,000 from Burundi — along the border with Rwanda.

Rwamucyo repeated familiar criticism that the DRC army was collaborating with the FDLR armed rebel group — the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda — which was established in eastern DRC in the 1990s by ethnic Hutu who had fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide against ethnic Tutsis.

He added the claim that Monusco was also providing support to the FDLR. He also took a swipe by implication at South Africa, saying: “The recent military mobilisation by the DRC, including the formation of a broader coalition involving the FARDC, the FDLR, Wazalendo [a group of irregular fighters made up of rebel groups allied with the armed forces of the DRC], 10,000 Burundian forces, 1,600 European mercenaries, and SADC-led SAMIDRC, represents an unprecedented security threat to Rwanda.”

He said Monusco was “at the risk of being sucked into a conflict in which it would be a belligerent force.

“By going beyond its mandate of peacekeeping and protecting civilians, Monusco is now joining a broader coalition with a clearly stated goal to enact regime change in Rwanda, which is another UN member state.” DM

Paul Private Jan 27, 2025, 11:06 PM

When the attack started why did SA not deploy air support the rooivalk

Briane view Jan 28, 2025, 06:16 AM

What rooivalk are you talking about. Are those rooivalk even working. You need to remember the ANC is in charge.

Rod MacLeod Jan 28, 2025, 07:47 AM

Paul, you've been out of the country for 30 years, right? You read that the Arms Deal in 1998 fixed our military capabilities, right? Since then you've heard and read nothing, right? And that white flag was a request for a truce - you can see it in the brave flag waver's eyes, right?

Jane Crankshaw Jan 30, 2025, 09:38 AM

The only thing the Arms Deal fixed was Zuma and Shaik brothers’ balance sheets!

Michael Thomlinson Jan 28, 2025, 10:32 AM

The rebels have SAM missiles and can easily take down a helicopter. SA obviously don't want to lose a multi million Rand aircraft along with the pilots and as Briane View says: are they actually capable of mounting any meaningful attack?

Chris Orr Jan 29, 2025, 06:20 AM

Choppers can be taken out by RPG's. Don't need SAMs.

F***e@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 11:38 PM

All the best to the boys. May they return home safely

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 06:52 AM

What is it about men and wars? Really? In this day and age you would think thst we had progressed beyond all this!

z***b@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 07:48 AM

A true comment, too much toxic testosterone in too many men particularly in leadership, politicians, “leaders” and their demented movements and the like, deadly schoolboy like thinking. So much growing up to do, so much lack of common sense. So much blind stupidity.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:03 PM

Don't kid yourself. This is not a macho thing. This is about someone at top level making something out of it somehow. You somer know how ANC works. Always some moola involved somewhere.

Kevin Potgieter Jan 28, 2025, 09:06 AM

Angie Matshekga is male?

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 11:21 AM

Our President apparently is!

Charles Jan 29, 2025, 05:32 PM

Jane, the answer to your original question is very simple: inadequate leadership at every level - in the presidency, the cabinet, the entire government and the entire SANDF.

Malcolm McManus Jan 29, 2025, 01:23 PM

Hard to tell these days.

leslievminnen Jan 30, 2025, 11:43 AM

So you are happy to let the M23 rebels rape and murder women? Nothing to do with men and war.

Fred Lightly Said Jan 28, 2025, 07:28 AM

South Africa's military ability has deteriorated since forming the SANDF. In 1994 our armed forces became centers of employment rather than strategic assets. There's no capability as a military any more. Inept political &amp; military leadership has produced situations like this one. Very sad.

Rod MacLeod Jan 28, 2025, 07:42 AM

Indeed. Most military experts feel that we could even be overrun by the Zimbabwean army if they attacked on a Friday afternoon.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 07:42 AM

The ANC thought war is about blowing up SASOL, telephone poles and defenseless children in restaurants while your women and white hippies are protesting in the streets for more international economic sanctions, while you hide in camps behind Cubans, Russians and Est Germans. Not so. Rest in peace.

Malcolm McManus Jan 29, 2025, 12:48 PM

True story. A trip down memory lane. Interesting to watch the Brits who also had hippies in trafalgar square protesting apartheid in those days. They don't seem so liberal anymore when it comes to Pakistanis. Maybe South Africa should sanction the Brits. Their new Mandela is a white man in jail.

pb41 Jan 28, 2025, 07:44 AM

It is tragic that lives have been lost. It is almost as tragic that our Defence Forces have been so mismanaged that they have deteriorated into a politicised, poorly led, badly trained, ill disciplined and inadequately equipped force, existing to create employment rather than defend our country.

mwvanrhyn Jan 28, 2025, 08:14 AM

And then the "Mighty" Mr. Ramaphosa offers to resolve the Israel/Hamas war, making it clear on whose side he is.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:09 PM

They should be defending our borders, and protecting us against violent criminals. So why are they sent to be slaughtered in a failed country that to be honest, is in a worse state than SA. SA taxpayers footing the bill. Leave DRC to sort its own issues out. We have enough of our own.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 28, 2025, 08:12 AM

PLEASE, rather use our soldiers to guard our own borders, our fisheries and assist SAPS in crime fighting.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 11:22 AM

100%

Mark Schaufelbuehl Jan 28, 2025, 04:13 PM

Exactly!

Earl Jan 28, 2025, 08:45 AM

Angie Motshegka. Minister of defence? Joke of the century. She couldn't control a classroom of kids not to mention our education system. What on Earth does Ramaphosa think he's doing giving her a post in which her dismal ineptness results in young South Africans being slaughtered?

Michael Thomlinson Jan 28, 2025, 10:45 AM

Could not agree more! A kindergarten teacher as head of the defence force?? Compare that to the USA: Chief of staff is Gen Charles Brown. He has been through military college, is a pilot, civil engineer and holds a masters degree in aeronautical science. In short, one smart cookie. Go figure.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:18 PM

And this is exactly why our force cannot be compared to even a US home guard. We are the laughing stock of the world, thanks to CR, and the ANC.

Greeff Kotzé Jan 29, 2025, 04:59 PM

The Chief of the SANDF is not Motshekga, but instead Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, a career soldier with a Special Forces background and a Masters in Management from Wits. I'm all for criticising the ANC and the government where warranted, but let's maintain the highest level of accuracy.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 11:23 AM

So that failure has someone other than the CEO of the country to blame! She is a sitting duck!

fraser.heesom Jan 28, 2025, 09:22 AM

Are we not on good terms with rawanda?why is Ramaphosa not in the phone to kagame asking him what the hell hes doing attacking our troops. Then again 70 iq Cyril is too busy robbing the country to be bothered!!!!

Gavin Hillyard Jan 28, 2025, 09:50 AM

The question is Fraser, what are our boys doing there in the first place? Pull them back, and pull them out. An embarrassment for a once proud military force. Imagine an army with a trade union? Nope, we're not fighting until our demands have been met. Laughable if it wasn't so serious and sad

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:23 PM

Indeed! What are our soldiers doing there, when they are poorly trained, I'll equipped, and above all it's not our battle. DRC has been at war with themselves forever. Why waste SA lives and taxpayers money, unless someone this side stands to make a tidy profit. That's how SA works, isn't it?

s***g@n***.co.za Jan 29, 2025, 11:22 PM

Agree fully. Mineral rich province. Follow the money. As a very generous taxpayer, what do these largely tinpot generals and admirals actually do all day in a virtually non operational defence force? Someone explain. A big fat expensive joke.

l***t@y***.com Jan 28, 2025, 09:42 AM

The Rooivalke are out of commision. Overhauls and service are overdue and there is no budget apparently. We have Pumas/Lynn choppers that are operational. Those choppers need to get there and get our troops out. Logistics have been a major problem from the start of this op!!

R***0@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 10:07 AM

The silence from our minster of defense is deafening. As is the silence of our leader the one and only Cyril. Our people are being slaughtered, can some one in gov or defense force please step up and do something. The armed forces need to have attention paid to them. Not fit for purpose.

Wing Nut Jan 28, 2025, 10:39 AM

Don't you just love it!? "SA's ambassador Mathu Joyini; “It is crucial for the RDF to cease support to the M23 and for the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas." Says s/he, whilst supporting Iran, Hamas &amp; Co! Pathetic to say the least!

Ndabenhle Ngubane Jan 28, 2025, 10:41 AM

Why would you have Angie Motshekga as a Defense Minister though? Yerrr these ANC guys though!

l***7@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 11:46 AM

I think we should leave that place it’s been like that for years and yes South Africa has its interest in the DRC . Yes it’s a good thing that we have humanity as South Africa but looking at our force , we don’t even have air defence nor air support , we are just there to kill our soilders .

Fred Lightly Said Jan 28, 2025, 12:24 PM

SADF Generals Constant Viljoen (strategist), Jannie Geldenhuys (organiser and manager) and Kat Liebenberg (mechanised infantry development) would never have let a situation like this develop. Shame on the SANDF for mismanagement and collapse of our forces. Humiliated in battle.

jackt bloek Jan 28, 2025, 12:34 PM

DRC should be lesson to ANC-MK-EFF that once you destroy a mineral rich country like South Africa, small countries like Rwanda with no resources whatsoever just run rampage. All fun and games for Malema to say "Want the land" but then you have eswathini, Zim, Moz taking all SA mines

jackt bloek Jan 28, 2025, 12:37 PM

remarkable thing is that African leaders are just letting Rwanda do whatever they want

louw.nic Jan 29, 2025, 03:34 PM

African solutions to African problems, I believe it's called

magwazam Jan 28, 2025, 12:58 PM

There are two options: 1) Fund our military properly, meaning less money for other stuff. 2) Stop trying to use military force to shape outcomes in the DRC. ANC government keeps trying to underfund the military and use it.

D***s@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 01:06 PM

Haibo why white flag

Roke Wood Jan 28, 2025, 03:27 PM

sounds like a strategic disaster. Outnumbered, outgunned, outmanoeuvred....and trapped. lovely. where to from here?

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:01 PM

Someone please help me understand? WHY ARE OUR SOLDIERS FIGHTING DRC BATTLES!? It's not as if the SADF can afford to throw money down the drain fighting a battle not our own. And we are losing precious SA lives. This is another ANC set up. Somewhere someone is getting a pay off. Count on it.

Mike Lawrie Jan 28, 2025, 05:42 PM

Is it not because the Eastern part of the DRC is rich in minerals, and some of our locals have a finger in the pie? That it results in our soldiers dying is a terrible thing. Who is getting their 30 pieces of silver in exchange for lives?

A Rosebank Jan 28, 2025, 09:16 PM

There is a lot, lot more to this than meets the eye. DM would do well to follow the 40/40/20 principle. Obtain and share BOTH sides’ stories - 40%/40% then wrote an opinionista summarized from both - 20%. At present we are just hearing the one theme - M23/Rwanda bad - DRC, UN, SA, Monusco - good

Bob Jan 28, 2025, 09:31 PM

Lets just see this as another instalment of the border wars.... Commie ANC 0 - Patriotic Anti Commie forces 1. Call in the Cubans and Russians for air support.

p***c@y***.com.au Jan 29, 2025, 01:28 AM

Those guys should never have been sent there. Political and military stuff-up. South Africa is not a military power and should keep its citizens safely at home.

Chris Orr Jan 29, 2025, 06:24 AM

Agreed!!!!

John P Jan 29, 2025, 06:07 PM

Colonel Thembekile Nqukuva is the commanding officer. I would have expected a more senior officer to be in command in an overseas assignment of this nature.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 30, 2025, 09:36 AM

Kill BEE before it kills any hope of South Africa succeeding. Competent leadership should be based on experience and expertise, not on skin colour.