Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

This article is more than a year old

Newsdeck

Denmark announces $2.1 bln Arctic military investment plan

COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Denmark said on Monday it would spend 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.05 billion) boosting its military presence in the Arctic, following renewed interest by U.S. President Donald Trump in controlling Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Reuters
By Reuters
27 Jan
Norway's Minister of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram visits Bodo airport epa11054772 Norway's Minister of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram rides in the back on an F-16 aircraft at Bodo airport, Norway, 03 January 2024, where the final preparations are being made before two Norwegian F-16 aircraft are sent to Denmark to be used in the training of Ukrainian pilots. EPA-EFE/JAN LANGHAUG NORWAY OUT

The broad political agreement includes funding of three new Arctic navy vessels, two additional long-range drone and satellites for improved surveillance, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at a press conference.

Following more than a decade of drastic cuts in defence spending, last year Denmark allocated 190 billion Danish crowns ($26 billion) for its military over a 10-year span, some of which will be for the Arctic.

The deal presented on Monday set aside a portion of that budget to the Arctic region. The political parties agreed to negotiate more funding for the military Arctic later this year.

($1 = 7.1158 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...