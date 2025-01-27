Canada to speak to partners in a bid to fend off US tariffs, says minister

Joly told reporters she would speak to the foreign ministers of Britain, Mexico and some members of the 27-nation European Union.

"We have to be extremely pragmatic when it comes to working with the Europeans and also with Britain on this. President Trump has referred to using tariffs against the world," Joly said after a meeting of a cabinet committee on U.S. relations.

"In many European capitals ... the conversation is ongoing on how to deal in terms of retaliation and what could be different responses to tariffs."

Trump says he is ready to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada unless Ottawa clamps down on border security.

Joly, who reiterated that Canada would respond with countermeasures in case of tariffs, said she would be in Washington this week for talks with officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

