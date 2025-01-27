Daily Maverick
Canada to speak to partners in a bid to fend off US tariffs, says minister

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday she would soon be talking to counterparts in allied nations in a bid to fend off tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose.
Bloomberg-Ukraine-Update09/11 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is displayed on a monitor (back) as (clockwise, L-R) Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attend an outreach session during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2023. The Group of Seven (G7) as well as the European Union are meeting in Tokyo from 07 to 08 to discuss issues including the Israel-Gaza conflict and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Tomohiro Ohsumi / Pool)

Joly told reporters she would speak to the foreign ministers of Britain, Mexico and some members of the 27-nation European Union.

"We have to be extremely pragmatic when it comes to working with the Europeans and also with Britain on this. President Trump has referred to using tariffs against the world," Joly said after a meeting of a cabinet committee on U.S. relations.

"In many European capitals ... the conversation is ongoing on how to deal in terms of retaliation and what could be different responses to tariffs."

Trump says he is ready to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada unless Ottawa clamps down on border security.

Joly, who reiterated that Canada would respond with countermeasures in case of tariffs, said she would be in Washington this week for talks with officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(Reporting by David Ljunggrenl Editing by Aurora Ellis)

K***1@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 06:18 AM

Mmmm. Would it not simply be easier for Canada to "clampdown on border security". Surely, that is better security for both countries.

Jennifer D Jan 28, 2025, 08:30 AM

Agree - it’s a politically aggressive move to begin retaliatory measures. Clamp down on border security - it’s a responsibility of both parties.

R***0@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 09:53 AM

Clamp down on border security a must, before he starts bussing the aliens to your borders. Talk to your friends and don't forget China spred your exports around and tell Trump to go to hell. He's a bully and a liar.