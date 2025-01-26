Daily Maverick
Trump slaps retaliatory measures on Colombia after it turns away deportation flights

WASHINGTON/BOGOTA Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would impose retaliatory measures on Colombia including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of Trump's immigration crackdown.
ATM tim $melania President Donald Trump attends a briefing on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, 21 January 2025. Trump is expected to announce a 500 US billion dollar AI infrastructure investment in the US. (Photo: EPA-EFE / AARON SCHWARTZ / POOL)

  • Trump says he will retaliate with tariffs, travel bans, sanctions
  • Mexico also refused to authorize a U.S. military deportation aircraft
  • Trump's immigration crackdown hiking tensions in Latin America
  • Brazil condemns U.S. handcuffing of migrants on deportation flight

By Phil Stewart and Oliver Griffin

Trump said the action by Colombian President Gustavo Petro jeopardized U.S. national security and he has directed his administration to take retaliatory measures.

They include imposing emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States, which will go up to 50% in one week; a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials and its allies; fully imposing emergency Treasury, banking and financial sanctions and enhanced border inspections of Colombian nationals.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!"

Colombia's refusal to accept the flights is the second case of a Latin American nation refusing U.S. military deportation flights.

Petro condemned the practice, suggesting it treated migrants like criminals. In a post on social media platform X, Petro said Colombia would welcome home deported migrants on civilian planes, saying they should be treated with dignity and respect.

Colombia's decision follows one by Mexico, which also refused a request last week to let a U.S. military aircraft land with migrants.

"The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," Petro wrote, noting that there were 15,660 Americans without proper immigration status in Colombia.

Petro's comments add to the growing chorus of discontent in Latin America as Trump's week-old administration starts mobilizing for mass deportations.

Brazil's foreign ministry late on Saturday condemned "degrading treatment" of Brazilians after migrants were handcuffed on a commercial deportation flight. Upon arrival, some of the passengers also reported mistreatment during the flight, according to local news reports.

The plane, which was carrying 88 Brazilian passengers, 16 U.S. security agents, and eight crew members, had been originally scheduled to arrive in Belo Horizonte in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

There, Brazilian officials ordered the removal of the handcuffs, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva designated a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flight to complete their journey, the government said in a statement Saturday.

The commercial charter flight was the second this year from the U.S. carrying undocumented migrants deported back to Brazil and the first since Trump's inauguration, according to Brazil's federal police.

Officials from the U.S. State Department, Pentagon, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The use of U.S. military aircraft to carry out deportation flights is part of the Pentagon's response to Trump's national emergency declaration on immigration on Monday.

In the past, U.S. military aircraft have been used to relocate individuals from one country to another, like during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

This has been the first time in recent memory that U.S. military aircraft were used to fly migrants out of the country, one U.S. official said.

U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday.

 

(Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington D.C and Oliver Griffin in Bogota; additional reporting by Ted Hesson in WashingtonEditing by Marguerita Choy)

B***d@M***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:54 PM

What a gift Trump is going to be Chinas as he alienates all of his country's allies.

rouxenator Jan 27, 2025, 06:28 AM

Why did migrants enter the US to begin with? Did they do so legally? These are the questions that needs to be asked. If Columbia is so bad that its citizens are leaving their government needs to take the heat.

George 007 Jan 27, 2025, 09:27 AM

You have an over simplified view of the immigration situation in the US. Simple is a bad idea for very complex issue. Terrible actually.

User Jan 27, 2025, 07:16 AM

Trump has lost it! Next he'll be telling the world that the migrants are eating dogs and cats! Hopefully Colombia retaliates and sends the illegal US citizens back too. Chances are, they are real criminals.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:27 AM

Does anyone immigrate to Colombia? It's a mess ruled by drug cartels and terrorists. Why do you think they want to run away. Same reason we want to leave SA. There country is in the toilet.

R***0@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:03 AM

Illegal migrants are illegal migrants they have no rights as far as their illegaliti is concerned. Transported back to their country of origin in defense aircraft seems a far choice. But now they have become political pawns denied by their birth nation and denied by their host nation.

George 007 Jan 27, 2025, 09:29 AM

The US does not use the military to enforce civil law. We just don't. Entering the US without a visa is a misdemeanor. Using the military here is a very dangerous slippery slope to fascism.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:25 AM

Why are they even in the country? I fully sympathise with people wanting to flee a rubbish country. I would like to do the same if ANC hadn't pushed the rand down the toilet in value. But do it legally. Why must tax payers take the strain of more (illegal) poor? We face the same problem here.