Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Africa

This article is more than a year old

GREAT LAKES CRISIS

SANDF to send reinforcements to DRC after nine SA soldiers die in battle

Parliament is demanding an investigation into the apparent under-equipment of South Africa’s troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Peter Fabricius and Yeshiel Panchia
By Peter Fabricius and Yeshiel Panchia
26 Jan
peterfab-SAsoldiers-die in DRC Victims of fighting between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the DRC are attended to in Cbeca Ndosho hospital in Goma, DRC, on 24 January. (Photo: Nadaa Kahashy / EPA-EFE)

The SA National Defence Force is preparing to send reinforcements from South Africa to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said military sources, after nine South African soldiers were killed and several injured in fighting there on Thursday, 23 January and Friday, 24 January.

Parliament has called for a probe into the combat readiness of the force and whether it has adequate air and other support after its heavy losses.

The SANDF announced on Saturday that nine soldiers had died and an unnamed number were wounded in successfully repelling a full-scale attack on them by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels who have laid siege to the provincial capital, Goma.

“Due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters,” the M23 had not only been halted but had been pushed back, said the SANDF.

It said seven of those killed were members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) while two were members of the UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, Monusco. Their mission is to neutralise armed rebel groups like M23 which have been terrorising civilians in eastern DRC for decades.

Malawian media reported that three Malawian soldiers who had been part of SAMIDRC were also killed in the same action. Tanzania also has troops in SAMIDRC and there have been unconfirmed reports that it too lost troops in the battle.

Military sources told Daily Maverick the battle was not over and the remaining SANDF soldiers in their base in the town of Sake, 23km northwest of Goma, were still under attack by the M23 on Sunday.

Earlier in the weekend the SA base at Sake was reported to be surrounded and running out of ammunition with little chance of resupply or extraction because the M23 forces were able to easily shoot down resupply helicopters with surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).

However, DRC forces then took the village of Mubambiro, which relieved the siege on Sake.

Late on Sunday afternoon, Darren Olivier, a defence expert at the Africa Defence Review, told Daily Maverick: “To the best of my knowledge, the situation around the main SANDF base near Sake is relatively calm, and the ammunition situation has also stabilised.

“At least one resupply flight for SANDF forces landed at Goma this morning and the troops were able to repel attacks on and near the base. However, the broader situation around Sake and Goma remains extremely uncertain and precarious, and the risk is far from over.”

Other military sources told Daily Maverick that the SANDF was preparing to urgently send another infantry battalion and a paratroop quick response force from SA to the eastern DRC to reinforce its forces on the ground there.

“There are strong indications that South Africa may send reinforcements to the area, but at this stage I would not like to comment or speculate on the exact numbers or type of reinforcements, given the sensitivity of the situation,” said Olivier.

The SANDF was slow to confirm the widespread speculation about the deaths of the troops in the DRC last week, prompting Democratic Alliance (DA) defence spokesperson Chris Hattingh to say: “South Africans must rely on DRC sources to be informed of casualties. The embarrassing silence undermines trust in the military.”

Meanwhile, Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence acknowledged the gallantry of the SANDF soldiers, but added: “The loss of nine members of the SANDF is serious and requires investigation to prevent recurrence.

“Some of the issues that must be looked into include the combat preparedness, defence intelligence capabilities and specifically the availability of combat support equipment, including air support and ammunition,” said Malusi Gigaba, the committee’s co-chairperson.

In Gaborone, the SADC secretariat said: “SADC unequivocally condemns this act of aggression by the M23 operating in the Eastern DRC… Such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region.

“The pursuit of territorial expansion by M23 only exacerbates the already existing dire humanitarian and security situation in the Eastern DRC which has left thousands of people dead and forced millions in North Kivu, particularly women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities to flee their homes.”

It added that the M23 attack violated both the Nairobi peace process and the ceasefire of July 2024 brokered by Angolan President João Lourenço. It demanded from M23 an unconditional withdrawal from all occupied positions.

SADC called on the international community, including the United Nations, to also denounce “these unlawful actions by the M23”, while in New York on Sunday the UN Security Council held an urgent session on the M23 attacks, called for by Kinshasa.

Daily Maverick asked Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, whether Pretoria would formally protest to Rwanda about its contribution to the death of the nine SA soldiers.

“The government of South Africa acts on the situation in eastern DRC on the basis of various security and political assessments in consultation with the UN and SADC,” he replied.

A war without borders

The current deployment of the  SANDF as part of SAMIDRC is not the first time South Africa’s military has confronted the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. Yet the stakes today are exponentially higher, with the conflict threatening to destabilise the entire Great Lakes region.

M23 — named after the defunct 23 March 2009 peace agreement that its founders accused Kinshasa of violating — re-emerged in late 2021 after nearly a decade of dormancy. The group, predominantly composed of Congolese Tutsis, has long been accused of receiving covert support from Rwanda, which argues its involvement is a defensive response to Kinshasa’s alleged harbouring of Hutu génocidaires linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

This narrative, dismissed by the DRC and UN investigators, masks a deeper struggle over control of eastern DRC’s mineral wealth, including cobalt, copper and coltan, which are critical to global tech supply chains.

Marisa Lourenço, an independent risk analyst, pointed out the inevitability of conflict in this resource-rich region: “The area around Goma has been in a state of conflict for decades, and this is unlikely to change, especially considering what is at stake: access to minerals that are in huge demand across the globe.

“No rebel group is going to give up attempts to access this, especially when there is so much to gain, like access to land, power, and the possibility of nationhood for groups within the Great Lakes region displaced decades ago.”

South Africa’s initial involvement in the conflict dates to 2013 when SANDF troops joined the UN’s Force Intervention Brigade to quash M23’s first uprising. The operation succeeded temporarily, but the rebels regrouped with enhanced tactics and weaponry. By 2023, M23 had seized key mining towns like Rubaya, a major coltan hub, crippling Kinshasa’s revenue streams and emboldening M23’s territorial ambitions.

Criticism of the SANDF’s current SAMIDRC deployment has focused on logistical shortfalls. Military analysts and SANDF insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, have highlighted chronic shortages of ammunition, air support and functional armoured vehicles.

“We’re fighting a 21st-century war with 20th-century tools,” one officer told The East African in January 2025, as M23 closed in on Goma. These concerns were starkly validated during the 24–25 January clashes near Sake, where SANDF casualties mounted amid heavy artillery fire.

The rebels’ advance coincides with a critical juncture in international diplomacy. As M23 consolidates territorial gains, Kinshasa is racing to rally global allies ahead of a United Nations Security Council session in March where Kinshasa will push for sanctions against Rwanda and increased peacekeeping support.

Analysts speculate that M23’s current offensive aims to seize Goma before the session. Lourenço cautions that while sanctions “would bolster the DRC’s political profile within the Great Lakes, strengthening [DRC] President Felix Tshisekedi’s influence within the subregion and the AU more broadly”, they were unlikely to cripple Rwanda’s influence.

She noted that Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s regime, though facing reputational damage in Western circles, had mitigated risks by cultivating economic ties with Middle Eastern states, which prioritise investment over political intervention.

The battle for Goma

South Africa has about 1,200 personnel deployed as part of SAMIDRC, including infantry, mechanised units, special forces and Rooivalk attack helicopters. This multinational intervention, focused on North Kivu province, has become a flashpoint in a conflict that blends ethnic strife, resource exploitation and regional power plays.

“Peacekeeping efforts, like SAMIDRC and Monusco, have been instrumental in supporting the Congolese army to keep the city of Goma safer than other parts of eastern DRC … but are hamstrung by lack of logistical support in the case of [SAMIDRC] and a general lack of support from the government (though this is reversing) in the case of the latter,” Lourenço notes of the structural constraints of SAMIDRC’s impact.

Reports from social media and SANDF insiders, noted by defence analysts as early as Wednesday, 22 January, indicated that M23 rebels had begun advancing toward Goma. Videos showed columns of fighters equipped with modernised Fast-style helmets and pixelated woodland camouflage patterns identical to those used by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Geolocated footage from Sake and Minova, analysed by the Congo Research Group, reinforced UN allegations of Kigali’s material backing of the rebels.

“The allegations of Rwandan support for M23 are all but confirmed,” Lourenço states. “The UN reported on this as far back as 2013, and has become more vocal on the matter since 2022… There is also documented photographic evidence of RDF soldiers fighting alongside M23 rebels.”

Screenshots from a video reportedly taken from Minova in Eastern Kivu, 22 January 2025, allege to show M23 members celebrating. The uniform pattern (left) and Ops-Core style FAST Helmet (right) with rails and night vision mount both appear to match modern RDF apparel (below). Supplied: X
Screenshots from a video reportedly taken in Minova in Eastern Kivu on 22 January allegedly show M23 members celebrating. The uniform pattern (left) and Ops-Core style Fast helmet (right) with rails and night vision mount both appear to match modern RDF apparel (below). (Photo: Supplied / X)

On Thursday, 23 January, clashes erupted near Sake, the last major town before Goma. SANDF forces mobilised between Sake and Goma, engaging in fierce urban combat that culminated in a full-scale rebel assault on Friday, 24 January. The SANDF confirmed nine fatalities in a statement on 25 January, attributing the losses to “intense artillery and close-quarter engagements”.

Footage supposedly from the recent conflict between the SANDF and M23 shows South African forces firing heavy machine guns and an anti-aircraft weapon, geolocated by Daily Maverick to their base outside Sake during combat.

The DRC, which has long held that Kigali is the covert hand behind M23’s conduct, escalated its rhetoric, with military spokesperson General Sylvain Ekenge stating during a press conference at the weekend: “What Rwanda does not know is that the war has not yet begun … and it will begin.”

The timing of the clashes overlapped with a pre-planned visit by the South African defence minister, Angie Motshekga, who toured frontline bases from 22–25 January to assess troop welfare under her “soldier first” policy. Her return to Pretoria coincided with news of the casualties, drawing criticism from opposition leaders.

“The minister’s public assurances about SANDF readiness ring hollow when soldiers lack basic equipment,” said former DA MP and defence spokesperson Kobus Marais, now an independent analyst.

Lourenço warned that “further SANDF casualties would likely cause more criticism back home in South Africa, where the government has already come under fire for leading the SAMIDRC mission in the first place.

“More casualties could also drive popular frustration towards the mission among local populations in eastern DRC, which in turn could eventually see Kinshasa voice discontent at SAMIDRC’s presence. This is unlikely though — South Africa is an important ally to the DRC. And any withdrawal earlier than the stipulated date of December 2025 is unlikely.”

The killing by M23 of the North Kivu military governor, Major General Peter Cirimwami, on 23 January marked a turning point, triggering Tshisekedi’s emergency return from Davos and an urgent meeting with top defence officials.

News24 reported that two Ilyushin 72 Cargo flights departed from Waterkloof Air Force Base to resupply the embattled SANDF soldiers. Daily Maverick can confirm that on Friday and Sunday, an Ilyushin 72 flown by New Way Cargo Airlines, often used by the SANDF, left Waterkloof on headings consistent with Goma, probably to perform this resupply.

Supplied: AirNav
(Supplied: AirNav)

Meanwhile, Kinshasa rejected a Turkish offer last week to mediate, insisting on an “African solution” through the AU-led Luanda Process.

“Rwanda’s sabotage is derailing peace,” said DRC  Deputy Foreign Minister Gracia Yamba Kazadi, echoing Tshisekedi’s refusal to negotiate with M23. Rwanda’s foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, countered that Kinshasa’s “reckless obstinacy” undermined dialogue.

The DRC’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday formally notified the embassy of Rwanda in Kinshasa of the decision to recall its diplomats stationed in Rwanda. This move is effective immediately, with a 48-hour deadline for the cessation of all diplomatic and consular activities – a sign of the conflict escalating further.

A history of violence

South Africa and the DRC have been historically — and often antagonistically — intertwined since the latter’s independence from Belgium in 1960. The DRC, then Zaire, emerged under Patrice Lumumba, a socialist pan-Africanist whose vision of sovereignty clashed with Cold War geopolitics. Lumumba’s 1961 assassination, orchestrated with CIA and Belgian involvement, installed the Western-backed dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, whose 32-year kleptocratic reign drained the country’s resources.

Mobutu’s downfall in 1997 was precipitated by his harbouring of Hutu extremists who fled Rwanda after the 1994 genocide. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, then a rebel commander, supported the coalition that ousted Mobutu, sparking the First Congo War — a conflict that drew in regional armies and ignited proxy battles over land and ethnicity.

South Africa’s post-apartheid government under Nelson Mandela maintained a policy of non-interference toward Mobutu, despite his atrocities. Mandela privately condemned the regime but prioritised regional stability, a stance that shifted in the 2000s when South African corporations like MTN and Standard Bank expanded into the DRC’s mineral-rich east. This economic entanglement, however, coincided with the eruption of the M23 rebellion in 2012, drawing Pretoria into a conflict mirroring Cold War-era fractures.

Today, the DRC’s vast mineral reserves — essential to the global green energy transition — remain both a curse and a prize. M23’s resurgence underscores the unresolved tensions between regional powers, resource exploitation and the human cost of perpetual conflict.

“Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices demand immediate acknowledgement,” said SA National Defence Union Secretary Pikkie Greef on Saturday, as public frustration grew over the SANDF’s opaque communication.

Lourenço offered a bleak prognosis: “Minerals are a lucrative business, and so is war. In eastern DRC, both are present, and therein lies the barrier towards any possibility for sustainable peace in the region. Policy responses are limited, because Kinshasa has limited control over the eastern parts of the country.”

With the DA calling for a full withdrawal and the SAMIDRC mission’s legacy under scrutiny, South Africa’s role in the DRC risks becoming another chapter in a history of violence with no end in sight. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
MAC Jan 27, 2025, 07:22 AM

The Rooivalk have been withdrawn from the DRC, so those soldiers have no air cover. They should be withdrawn, the mighty South Africans losing to a rag-tag, Rwandan backed militia? Its embarrassing how the ANC have destroyed our proud military.

z***b@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:24 AM

Agreed and there are plenty of rumours around that peacekeeping is a smokescreen it’s more apparently to do with mineral mines and back pockets, knowing the history of the ANC government entirely plausible. But still a dismal planned deployment. DMinister has no clue on military matters. Zero.

Malcolm Dunkeld Jan 27, 2025, 01:10 PM

You are not inferring that SA's presence could possibly have anything to do with Zuma's nephew and Michael Hulley drilling for oil in Lake Kivu. Tutt tutt.

p***r@g***.com Feb 5, 2025, 08:04 AM

Mining interest by cadres and their extended families.

ozinsky Jan 27, 2025, 09:31 AM

If you think M23 is rag tag you have not read the article and have no idea of what is going on.

andrew.farrer Jan 27, 2025, 01:06 PM

and, if you watch the video, you'll change your tune to the reg tag SANDF . . .

User Jan 27, 2025, 01:08 PM

These okes are not a rag tag bunch of idiots. They are well trained, battle hardened, and equipped with modern weapons. They know the battleground, they have support from locals and Rwanda security forces. Our troops are thrown under the bus by our esteemed military "leaders". Bring them home now.

h***o@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 06:36 AM

True, Cyril must be ashamed to be our Commander in Chief, making such poor decisions.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 09:11 AM

Is it not time that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was charged with treason for her corruption whilst Defence Minister? These deaths are directly her fault for stealing instead of ensuring our soldiers have the best of everything possible. Charge her now!

Grootoogvis Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM

Dont hold your breath. Its the one action that completely lacks in SA: accountability.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 11:26 AM

Agreed 100% - but maybe some of our useless opposition politicians could at least raise the issue of corruption in the SANDF as a direct cause of these deaths? And what the hell, put her under unbearable pressure and scrutiny.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 27, 2025, 10:00 AM

Our troops shouldn't even be fighting in this war and rather protecting our borders with Mozambique and the threat of political and religious unrest currently experienced in that country - yet another tragic example of a collapsed economy and political looting in Southern Africa!

Bob Jan 27, 2025, 10:17 AM

Its all about protecting Cyril' s buddy Tokyo Sekwale s mineral interests in DRC....dollars under the sofa scenario. How committed are our soldiers sacrificing their lives for a cause they cannot identify with, nevermind support.

Graeme Jan 27, 2025, 10:38 AM

This smacks of the same sort of logistical stuff-up that resulted in the deaths of 13 SANDF soldiers in Central African Repbulic (CAR) in 2013. I wonder if the same generals are still running the show. Oh, silly me... of course they are.

z***b@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 12:18 PM

The previous utterly incompetent defense minister, the current D Minister is a primary school teacher graduate with zero military understanding leading the defense force. Rwandans are an excellently trained military and directing M23 is obviously why SA is struggling besides being ill-equipped

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 01:20 PM

And years of corruption in SANDF tenders leading to a small band of rich people at the expense of our troops and equipment. Sickening.

Charles Jan 27, 2025, 05:05 PM

With a Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF who knows even less about military matters than the primary school teacher and he's the one that sends our troops to these places undertrained and horrifically underequipped with zero air support.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 27, 2025, 10:56 AM

RIP. 6SAI's perimeter fence was stolen in 2022. SANDF also lost the "Battle of Katse" against Lesotho DF, a country with a budget smaller than that of Sandton. SANDF lose almost 500 000 man hours per year to HIV issues. Best leave M23 to people like late Col Jan Breytenbach, not MK-ness.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:40 AM

WHY ARE OUR PEOPLE IN DRC? GET THEM OUT! Let DRC fight its own battles. Tax payers in SA are paying for our people to be slaughtered in a fight not our own. We have enough crime in SA to keep SADF busy for ever. Bring our people back. Why must they die for DRC. Someone's gaining by this agreement!

kate.posthumus Jan 27, 2025, 12:05 PM

How horrific that we are losing soldiers due to leadership incompetence. It's not acceptable. But it will continue as long as accountability is never demanded by those in charge. Perhaps the GNU is our step towards changing that...

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 12:27 PM

The M23 is supported by Rwanda Not sure why the South African govenment sending reenforcements if rwanda is going to send reenforcements the problem is rwanda . where is the diplomatic pressure on rwanda if M23 is said to be bad?

Gavin Hillyard Jan 27, 2025, 04:53 PM

The problem Jackt is that what the problem there is, is not our problem. There is no upside for SA Inc, and certainly none for the unfortunate soldiers in the DRC. Bring them home forthwith I say.

Bob Jan 27, 2025, 12:34 PM

Its all about protecting Cyril’ s buddy Tokyo Sekwale s mineral interests in DRC….dollars under the sofa scenario. How committed are our soldiers sacrificing their lives for a cause they cannot identify with, nevermind support. Come on DM, what have you got against me. This was posted hours ago.

keith.ciorovich Jan 27, 2025, 12:50 PM

SA troops should not have been deployed in the first place as it is a financial burden we cannot afford and our forces were neither ready or supported. A sensible person should learn from their mistakes.

Relentless One Jan 27, 2025, 01:06 PM

Why not send more soldiers to their deaths??? Well look who is in charge of the Defense Force now....look what she did to education!!!

Malcolm Dunkeld Jan 27, 2025, 01:08 PM

Congratulations on Fabricius and co's Goma war coverage. Woke24 could only give it a few outdated pars on its Africa page. Of course South African soldiers dead and in danger are not nearly so newsworthy as a GNU battle in some Cape dorp.

quentindp Jan 27, 2025, 01:43 PM

Couldn't disagree more with everyone calling for us to withdraw. Rwanda just killed 9 South African soldiers. If we withdraw we send the message that South Africa is so weak that killing our soldiers will not be met with any consequence. That is unacceptable. We should draw a line in the sand.

r***t@b***.co.za Jan 27, 2025, 03:14 PM

Perhaps you can explain to the uninformed what noble cause they sacrificed their lives for?

quentindp Jan 27, 2025, 06:15 PM

Regional security. A rejection of territorial expansionism. And helping the more than a million people whose lives are upended by M23. Even if you don't agree that these are noble causes, if we withdraw then the soldiers will have died for nothing., to South Africa's eternal shame.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 27, 2025, 04:57 PM

South Africa is militarily weak. Everyone knows that. Why should our boys die? For what cause?

quentindp Jan 27, 2025, 06:19 PM

See my comment above. And whether we like it or not, this is South Africa's problem now. If we let Rwanda - a country with a GDP a fourtieth the size of South Africa's - get away with this, then other countries - even much smaller ones - will smell blood and start trampling all over us.

h***o@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 06:44 AM

I agree, send reinforcements now! Our army is still better than the idiots in government.

D Rod Jan 27, 2025, 02:05 PM

Eish, lots of inaccuracies. Rooivalks are not there anymore and there is no such thing as Ilyushin 72. It is 76. Also, Rwandan Army is a world-class battle hardened, modern army, based on meritocracy unlike ours. Pull out while you can, Recces can not win this war on their own.

Ivan van Heerden Jan 27, 2025, 03:01 PM

Well our resident Porn Star Malusi, my teeth are so white Gigaba is looking into it. I feel confident already that soon the soldiers will be fully equipped with the heavy armour, air support with both attack helicopters and the Grippens and with proper leadership at government level. NOT!!!!!

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 04:10 PM

Don't expect anything from Ramaphosa. This is the man who instructed force at Marikana (34 dead); walked around Soweto with Qedani Mahlangu AFTER Life Esidimeni (144 dead); hasn't posted a statement about Stilfontein since November (87 dead). What's a dozen or so soldiers to him?

Gavin Hillyard Jan 27, 2025, 04:48 PM

What issue does SA Inc. with anyone north of the border? Bring our boys back home and let's mind our own business. Resources can be much better utilized at home. One has to ask which of our esteemed politicians is benefiting from this ill-advised deployment?

Coen Jan 28, 2025, 07:29 AM

International sanctions on all illegal minerals should be a first step. This should have been done decades ago when M23 gold exports from the DRC was first reported. Secondly regional steps to settle the age-old ethnic tensions in the region, such as the 2013 Framework Agreement should be taken.

johnbpatson Jan 28, 2025, 10:33 AM

What peace is there to keep? Utter hypocrisy, SA, Zim and the others are there to plunder. If the people were allowed to have their way, DRC would have split into five, wealthy, counties instead of the monstrosity it has become.

T'Plana Hath Jan 29, 2025, 10:32 AM

“Forward, the Light Brigade!” Was there a man dismayed? Not though the soldier knew Someone had blundered. Theirs not to make reply, Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die. Into the valley of Death Rode the six hundred.