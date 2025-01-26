Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Ramaphosa champions forward-thinking G20 agenda, diverging sharply from Trump doctrine

While Donald Trump is at the head of the pack of global strongman leaders, President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed South Africa firmly in the camp of the diminishing progressive world.
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
26 Jan
Analysis-Ferial-CyrilTW Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: Yves Herman / Reuters) | G20 Bali Summit in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Photo: Agung Parameswara / Getty Images) | Special police on guard on the roof of the congress hotel during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2025. (Photo: Michael Buholzer / EPA-EFE) | US President Donald Trump (Photo: Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images) | President Cyril Ramaphosa with fellow BRICS leaders, (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images)

Last week, in Davos, President Cyril Ramaphosa set out a G20 agenda that supports more muscular measures to address climate change and speaks for diversity and a cooperative world.

This is in sharp contrast to the Trump doctrine that has emerged in the past week. US President Donald Trump has dug in against climate change mitigation and pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, the global plan to bring down emissions.

He has unleashed what commentators call the “animal spirits” of Silicon Valley. He promises a presidency that is more strongman than cooperative and has set his face against diversity.

The US government will recognise only two genders, and the signals Trump sent have seen many US blue chips drop their DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and ESG (environmental, social and governance) plans.

In Davos, speaking as G20 chairperson, Ramaphosa set out a tangential agenda.

“As we confront the challenges of the 21st century — from climate change to pandemics, from poverty to terrorism, from migration to artificial intelligence — we are again called upon to harness that most powerful and that most enduring of human attributes: mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration.

“This is a time of rising geopolitical tensions, unilateralism, nationalism, protectionism, isolationism, rising debt levels affecting poor countries in the world and a declining sense of common purpose,” he said.

“Yet, this is a moment when we should be standing together as a global community to resolve the problems that confront humanity by ending the wars and conflicts that are causing such hardship and misery to many people around the world.”

Sustainable development

While the Trump administration will drop inclusion and equity, Ramaphosa said: “In the world we inhabit today, the pursuit of equality and the practice of solidarity cannot be separated from sustainable development.”

And while Trump has threatened punitive tariffs on the BRICS bloc of mainly developing countries should they introduce a currency (not on the cards), the G20 would seek more trade deals with the wealthy world, said Ramaphosa.

“As the G20 we need deliberate and coordinated efforts to focus on inclusive growth based on responsive trade and investment to grow the incomes of poor nations and the poorest in society and to ensure equal access to opportunities, especially for women and young people.”

The most intricate G20 negotiations are likely to be on climate change. Days after Trump (again) pulled out of the Paris Agreement and made an inauguration speech that included an injunction to oil and gas companies to “drill baby, drill”, Ramaphosa said the opposite.

“It is therefore in the interests of all countries to act with greater urgency to reduce global emissions — and for industrialised countries to support the climate actions that poorer countries must necessarily take in line with and support of decisions of UN climate change summits. Another of South Africa’s priorities for its G20 presidency is therefore to mobilise finance for a just energy transition,” he said.

In November, Trump is expected to arrive in Johannesburg for the G20 meeting ahead of the leadership of the powerful body being handed over to the US in 2026. Both he and Ramaphosa, as chairperson of the G20 for 2025, have set out the parameters of the meeting’s different poles.

While Trump heads the pack of global strongman leaders, Ramaphosa has placed South Africa in the camp of the diminishing progressive world. At a Brand SA-hosted meeting in Davos, he said the G20 would “amplify voices that haven't been heard”.

He added: “At a time when the world and [many of] its leaders are trying to tear each other apart, we should continue to be a shining example of living up to the values of solidarity, equality and sustainable development.”

Back home, Ramaphosa’s decisions to sign the Expropriation Bill, the NHI and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into law in the past few months should be read as how he wants to create a legacy as he gets into his second term.

He wants to be remembered as a progressive leader on land, education and health. His calculations do not include whether the state his party has created can implement with purpose and principle the tenets of the three laws. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
fraser.heesom Jan 27, 2025, 12:42 AM

Ramaphosas going one way and the worlds going another....... Best watch it as theres no more giving useless corrupt african leaders a million chances now trumps back in power. Let him try take a white farm,then he can feel trumps wrath.....

Loyiso Nongxa Jan 27, 2025, 06:35 AM

I assume a ‘white farm’ would be a farm belonging to a white person? It looks like you are suggesting that Trump will be indifferent if he takes a ‘black farm’? Interesting.

Malcolm McManus Jan 27, 2025, 07:30 AM

You think that's the intention of the new act Ramaposer signed?

David A Jan 27, 2025, 06:58 AM

You realise that Ramaphosa is the good guy in this article right? Not Trump...

Malcolm McManus Jan 27, 2025, 07:22 AM

Trump is good for the US. Thats what he has been elected for. He is delivering on his promises from day 1. Besides nice speeches what has Ramaposer delivered on? No he is not the good guy in this story.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 10:58 AM

Ramaphosa is like most African leaders. In it for what he can get out of it.

Karen Hewson Jan 27, 2025, 04:25 PM

Really?!! Haven't you heard all the people stating they regret their vote because their family members and friends are being deported? Not to mention the price of their eggs, funding for education being cut, people struggling because $7.25 and hour is not enough...and, and, and....

keith.ciorovich Jan 27, 2025, 08:15 PM

You can thank Biden.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 08:42 AM

Well, the guy who makes all the right noises, even if he doesn't give a shit about ordinary South Africans in his actions...

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:13 AM

That is how the article is written, yes. A "progressive, liberal socialist article is hardly likely to champion Trump, is it?

Malcolm McManus Jan 27, 2025, 07:04 AM

That's the problem. Not that billionaire Ramaposer and cadres will feel the pain. The ordinary people and in particular the poor will feel the pain.

Kenny Arundel Jan 27, 2025, 06:29 PM

But which is the right way? Angry or inclusive.

Pieter Geldenhuys Jan 27, 2025, 03:23 AM

Paris Climate Agreement has achieved...what, exactly? Global emissions are still climbing. Developing nations, promised mountains of cash to transition to greener practices, are still waiting. China, the world’s largest polluter, continues to build coal plants like it's the Industrial Revolution.

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 07:01 AM

The Paris agreement is totally useless. Countries are not bound by anything and free to do what they want. Also, climate economist Bjorn Lomborg has calculated that the global impact would be to reduce temperatures by less than 0.05 degrees Celsius by 2100. You can't even measure the decrease.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:15 AM

Don't let facts get in the way of the climate change story. Therevare lots of people queueing up to get rich out of it.

Jay Kingfisher Jan 27, 2025, 09:00 AM

Paris Agreement hasn't achieved what it set out to do &amp; targets have been missed. The USA &amp; others have blocked progress &amp; acted as spoilers. Global policy change is still our best chance of avoiding hothouse earth and there has been some positive change. What's the alternative?

m***o@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 05:03 PM

China's one child policy has reduced pollution more than the gross pollution of the USA (So some Chinese politician pointed out but he was probably about right) It's no use telling people not to pollute while doubling their population. Get them to not reproduce...

Niek Joubert Jan 27, 2025, 06:19 AM

Why is moving backward called "progressive" nowadays? Seems my dictionary is outdated.

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:09 AM

Progressive is one of those Orwellian terms ("war is peace, freedom is slavery") the left use when they underestimate people's intelligence. It actually means the exact opposite; regressive and backward. Another example is "non-racialism", which actually means "extreme racism."

George 007 Jan 27, 2025, 09:19 AM

The media and the right use the term progressive more than those who they label progressive. It's a meaningless term other than being divisive.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:16 AM

It is simply their desired form of progressing - in reverse gear

louw.nic Jan 27, 2025, 11:58 AM

When Cyril says, "PROGRESSIVE", he means progression towards a country without potable water, electricity, sewerage, tarred roads, railways, infrastructure, merit, schools, universities etc. until we are socially engineered back into pre-colonial levels of development and technology.

alastairmgf Jan 27, 2025, 06:44 AM

While the rest of the world comes to its senses in killing the woke mind virus, what is SA promoting? DEI and Climate Change. Oh boy. There you have it. It’s like someone funding blacksmiths and horsefeed while Henry Ford is building the Model T. “Diminishing Progressive World”. Got that right

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:01 AM

We all know SA is a third world backward country. Top brass still use their sofas to bank their moola, after all. What's progressive in that, I wonder?

Loyiso Nongxa Jan 27, 2025, 03:02 PM

“Woke” and “DEI” are terms with a US origin and maybe you can explain for us how they apply in South. Africa. Some ‘expert’ US citizens don’t even know the origins of “woke” but it doesn’t deter them from invoking it liberally outr of context.

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 02:47 PM

Correction "but it doesn’t deter them from inwoking it liberally out of context"

D Rod Jan 27, 2025, 06:44 AM

I would support some of Ramaphosa's noble goals, but this is all pie in the sky. He can not lead his own party! South Africa has lost its relevance due to the misguided DEI policies that were pushed at any cost. DEI should be encouraged but not prioritiesed over merit. On DEI, Trump is spot on.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:19 AM

His "noble goals" are simply power, control and wealth for himself and his cronies.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 07:08 AM

As is the case with most male world leaders! Power and wealth still the biggest drivers of the male ego!

Malcolm McManus Jan 27, 2025, 06:48 AM

We don't need speeches. What we need is someone who can actually run a country that has huge potential. That can benefit all who live in it with the exception of criminals and corrupt officials, including couch stuffers. A useless president who promised much but delivered FA.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 08:46 AM

Spot on.

Peter Atller Jan 27, 2025, 06:50 AM

The world in indeed shifting, and the US is going through Warren Harding V2. FAFO, undoing their state to satisfy their elists insatiable cupidity, the power of greed. Top heavy societies always collapse. G7/20 will become more and more irrelevant, as the world reconfigures itself away from the old.

Fanie Rajesh Jan 27, 2025, 07:17 AM

"The US government will recognise only two genders" I'm assuming these are "male" and "female". If so, this is normality and shouldn't even need to be a position.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:22 AM

The woke "progressives" do not understand simple biology, simple economics, or any proven fact. They're lying on "theories" touted as undisputed science

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 02:49 PM

Like evolution?

Johan Buys Jan 27, 2025, 07:23 AM

Most of the world has or is swinging to the political right. Even our buddies China India Russia are autocratic. Add US, EU, Canada and even some Scandinavian to the list. Which countries will actually be “progressive” or liberal in 2026???

Charles Jeremy Parsons Jan 27, 2025, 07:33 AM

Hopefully Trump doesn't come here in November..

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 08:48 AM

Hopefully Dada Morero and the useless, corrupt ANC in Joburg will actually think about tidying up the city a bit in anticipation of Trump and others coming here in November - I'm not holding my breath though, they'll probably just try and force through changing Sandton Drive as 'progress'.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:24 AM

You may need to hold your breath by then, and wear a mask, to minimize the stench of decay.

Briane view Jan 27, 2025, 06:26 PM

Why are we all talking about trump. There are many other G20 leaders. Do people think trump has some sort of magic powers.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 3, 2025, 12:24 PM

He wields the world's largest economy, military, and political influence. That bears talking about...

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:08 AM

I hope he does come. But someone needs to let him know... Bring a heck of a lot of water, and don't forget the candles!

MAC Jan 27, 2025, 07:53 AM

Ramaphosa is all talk, trump is all undirected and unmitigated action. They are both ineffective in their ways to try and bring about change. Ramaphosa waxes lyircal about climate change when Eskom/ Sasol are filthy and our rivers are sewerage swamps?

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 27, 2025, 07:59 AM

It's amazing how Rhamaposa always says the right things, but then...! I can't actually disagree with anything he is quoted as saying here, but I am not holding my breath for any serious follow-up or implementation. And as for the despicable piece of effluent that is Trump - enough said!

User Jan 27, 2025, 08:06 AM

Trump will probably ask Elon who this fat vertically challenged man is standing in the front of the begging bowl line.

seanbozalek53 Jan 27, 2025, 08:07 AM

As Haffagee states He wants to be remembered as a progressive leader on land, education and health, how ironic this all about Cyrils ego , nothing will ever be implemented because his ANC always fails .

Earl Jan 27, 2025, 08:10 AM

Ramaphosa is beginning to realise that Germany, the UK, the Scandinavian countries and the rest of the EU are very much more important to SA than Russia, Iran, and Cuba. If needs be, Trump will stomp SA into a pile of rubble. The ANC better start working closely with the DA if it wants to survive.

User Jan 27, 2025, 08:17 AM

Ramaphosa is all about talk and no action. His words are hollow. Cannot run his own country but wants to be see as a world statesman. The ultimate disappointment.

Tim Bester Jan 27, 2025, 08:35 AM

Woke is broke and there is no going back. DEI is dead and cannot be revived. The Sun could not care a jot about humans.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 11:32 AM

You're quite right - and their headlines are very screechy! The articles are also generally lacking in facts, and they no longer have Page 3.

Peter Oosthuizen Jan 27, 2025, 08:36 AM

So pleased SA is aligned with those champions of liberalism and human rights, China, Russia, Brazil and India. Gives me hope for the future.

dov Jan 27, 2025, 10:26 AM

Right on Peter, you forgot that paragon of human rights and liberty Iran however.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 07:13 AM

Yep…the planet will still be here after we are long gone! Buying time is all we have left really!

Jacobus Strydom Jan 27, 2025, 08:40 AM

Oh dear. It's embarrassing how Ramaphosa and the cadres still cling to outdated socialist ideas and true as Bob still call each other comrade. One can only hope he comprehended Javier Milei's Davos speech. Wake up please, Ferial, we cannot empower the state over the individual. Wokeism is dead.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:13 AM

Yes, but you know that SA takes a loooooog time to get into the right chapter. After all, we still have Top brass using their sofas as a bank. Wokeism is indeed in its final death throes, but CR can't see it due to him being in it for what he can get out of it.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 08:40 AM

Empty rhetoric from Cyril. Complete gabrage, when set against his support for corrupt ministers; his bored shrug at the lack of service delivery; his contempt for job creation by keeping Mantashe in charge of mining. The list is endless. His legacy will be of the man who sighed and looked away.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 27, 2025, 08:43 AM

Cyril is as quiet about BRICS partners China and India's extreme pollution and the complete lack of family planning in South Africa as he is about Russia in Ukraine. So, all his beautiful words mean nothing.

Jacobus Strydom Jan 27, 2025, 08:53 AM

The final observation, sadly, or happily, depending on where one stands, is spot on: Ramaphosa's calculations do not account for the State's utter lack of capacity to implement. Naught will come of all this talk: It's just fig leaves to cover up sins like grand theft and corruption.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:15 AM

Yes, and don't forget, nice long meetings at private game reserves, and sofas stuffed with dollars.

Rob Bayliss Jan 27, 2025, 09:10 AM

Ramagarbage to add to the filth and excrement that many South Africans are sinking into, the tone of the writing is akin to polishing a turd

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:19 AM

How he remains at the helm is a mystery to me. His track record of state capture and corruption, and strange banking practices (the sofa), should not be forgotten. He's only in it for what he can get out of it. And I reckon he's got maningi out of it.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 09:10 AM

Is the world becoming disenchanted with the woke, liberal, "progressive" narrative? Any country's leadership should put the best interests of their nation and citizens first. Ramaphosa is naturally disappointed that his socialist perspective is slowly being undermined.

Louis97 Jan 27, 2025, 09:28 AM

Is Trump the The Alpha and Omega? He has peed on all reasonable leaders and countries of the world. The President is correct to stay on the course of - "we should continue to be a shining example of living up to the values of solidarity, equality and sustainable development".

garethgriffiths.capetown Jan 27, 2025, 09:42 AM

Visibly supporting greenhouse gas reduction but still burning kilotons of coal under special licence at Eskom power stations seem to ring rather hollow, don't they? Ramaphosa and Trump share one thing in common - they both craft their speeches to suit the audience.

Fernando Moreira Jan 27, 2025, 10:08 AM

How embarrassing Just vote DA

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM

Just a question. Does Cyril Ramaphosa really have a voice internationally? He and the ANC have dragged SA down to junk status via state capture and corruption. Who cares what he says! And by the way, there are only two genders. Check your chromosomes to find out which one you truly are.

Colin Braude Jan 27, 2025, 11:40 AM

Did Cyril really call for "mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration" and "living up to the values of solidarity, equality and sustainable development"? One wonders what his reaction will be when the GNU partners quote it at him and suggest that the ANC follow those lofty ideas.

cs0834815071 Jan 27, 2025, 11:55 AM

I still clearly remember the anticipation of Halleys commit in 1986. Turned out to be the disappointment of the century. I still clearly remember the euphoria when Ramaphosa became president. Allas the same result

Malcolm McManus Jan 27, 2025, 02:49 PM

Spot on, but it could have been worse. With the ANC it can always be worse. We could have had Dlamini Zuma.

Geoffrey Jan 27, 2025, 12:21 PM

What Ramaposa proposes here is a fantastic set of ideals. Disappointing that too many comments completely miss the value of his proposals, because they don't like him. Surely every person who wants peace and joy in the world must subscribe to "mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration".

r***n@c***.co.za Jan 27, 2025, 12:37 PM

Ramaphosa said " we are again called upon to harness that most powerful and that most enduring of human attributes: mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration" Whilst ignorning the GNU partners, signing what ever laws he likes..... seems like straongman tactics to me

Rob Wilson Jan 27, 2025, 12:39 PM

I find Ramaphosa's speech quite galling. Full of mothers milk and apple pie 'progressive' stuff while standing firmly with the imperialist raider Putin and polluting China. Track record suggests his government gets a large F for growing the economy, despite the aid he is now flouting.

Ken Randell Jan 27, 2025, 12:50 PM

Ramaphosa at Davos " we are again called upon to harness that most powerful and that most enduring of human attributes: mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration." Powerful words which he simply chooses to ignore when "applying his mind" to the GNU issues he is facing in South Africa.

Andrew Jan 27, 2025, 01:01 PM

At the risk of being controversial - CR supports "climate change" initiatives because ANC can hopefully get it's hands on some overseas cash !!!

User Jan 27, 2025, 02:05 PM

Oh my goodness the cheque's in the mail Ferial.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 03:07 PM

So much negatively here to lift those with double citizenship until land in their wealthy first world countries. The question is, why are they still here. What else Cyril could say as current Chair of the G20. Is he wrong on climate change. How much is 3rd world is responsible our climate issues

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 03:03 PM

A follow up question to these folk is would you prefer to live in the States?

m***o@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 04:57 PM

Ramaposa has just signed the Expropriation Without Compensation bill into law. He is trying to take South Africa back into the Middle Ages. Is he REALLY Chairperson of the G20 or is this a joke ??

j***n@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 05:55 PM

Never mind the forgotten 9 years under Zuma, you may add on another 9 years after your rule Mr Ramaphosa, absolutely useless.

Stephanie West Jan 27, 2025, 08:32 PM

Ramaphosa can't run a bath. ANC spends R17m+++ takes Israel to court while Hamas won't release hostages, already a violation of international law. Trump has already brought about a peace deal in the ME. His 2nd time. Ramaphosa wants to build a South African economy HOW? 30 MORE YEARS?

Rod MacLeod Jan 28, 2025, 07:52 AM

It appears to me, though I may be wrong, that the new editorial policy of DM has shifted from moderately objective reporting to one of ANC eulogisation - strikingly coincidental to the change of editor in chief at the DM.

alastairmgf Jan 28, 2025, 10:24 PM

2nd attempt:The DM is being left behind while the rest of the world comes to its senses and moves on. Rather like the Dems not admitting they got it wrong. The turning point was the DM’s policy during COVID. Slavishly following the MM narrative, censoring alternative opinions, mandates, masking.

Rod MacLeod Jan 28, 2025, 07:54 AM

And we now eulogise Ramaphosa, President Fokkol with 5 years of incompetence and Zuma's 2IC prior to that, now a man of vision? Puhleeze.

Richard Kennard Jan 28, 2025, 04:17 PM

Doesn't that title belong to the clown SG?