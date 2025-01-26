Nottingham Forest still on track for a memorable season despite a thrashing by Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest may have suffered their heaviest English Premier League defeat in over two years when they were pummelled 5-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday, but the surprise package of the season so far is still on track for a European competition placing.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Nuno Espírito Santo’s men were being touted as potential title contenders. However, between this defeat to Bournemouth (another surprise package in the 2024/2025 season) and Liverpool’s incredible consistency to date, it is almost impossible that Forest will reach that pinnacle – this season at least.

Regardless, Santo’s charges have overperformed so far this season. Halfway into their third campaign of top-flight soccer after spending a couple of decades in the lower leagues, the former English champions and two-time European Champions League winners find themselves sitting comfortably in third spot in the Premier League.

Surprise package

The Santo-coached team is already above 40 points, which is generally considered the benchmark for teams hoping to avoid being relegation candidates. In their two previous seasons in the top flight, Forest accumulated 38 and 32 points respectively. Their haul from last season saw the English club end their campaign just one place above the relegation zone.

Thus, no one could have predicted that the Tricky Trees would find themselves in such a good position this season. For a team that marginally survived relegation — after finishing just one spot above the drop zone — Forest have been exceptional during the 2024/25 campaign.

Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth (right) battles for possession with Nikola Milenkovic of Nottingham Forest. (Photo: Warren Little / Getty Images)

Before the team’s defeat to Bournemouth, Forest were on an eight-match unbeaten run. Almost all these were victories, barring a one-all draw with Liverpool in mid-January. Even Liverpool boss Arne Slot had high praise for what the team had achieved since Santo was appointed as head coach in December 2023, in place of Steve Cooper.

“They have a hard-working team without the ball and they can also hold the ball. [Their striker] Chris Wood is a very good example of that,” Slot said on Forest. “They have scored and been a threat by counter-attacks a lot, but they also have quality when they want to play with the ball. Nuno has done a great job at implementing a style of play that suits the players.”

Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Murillo of Nottingham Forest. (Photo: Warren Little / Getty Images)

Santo’s time with Forest has vindicated him and reminded the world of his coaching abilities. This came after a stint with Tottenham Hotspur in 2021 – where he lasted just until November of that year; having been appointed a few months previously. Following that failure, Santo found his credentials questioned.

Santo’s Wolves sojourn

This was despite him proving his abilities during a stay of four years at Wolverhampton Wanderers, which he had playing some of their best soccer at the time. Under Santo’s watch, Wolves earned promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and also managed two consecutive top-10 finishes. Then he left, only to become just another manager to fall victim to the curse of non-success at Spurs.

During a one-season stay in the Saudi Pro League, coaching Al-Ittihad, Santo won the league, handing the Saudi Arabian club its first league title in more than a decade.

Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Last season, Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis (who had taken over Forest in 2017 and steadily reminded them of their glory days) chose Santo as the man most capable of taking the club to even greater heights following their return to the top flight in 2022. The Portuguese coach has succeeded with flying colours to date.

“The expectations, we cannot control them. It doesn’t change our approach. When there are too many compliments, it is not good, keep them away,” said Santo on his team’s displays to date.

“Nobody expected [us to be where we are]. Nobody can predict the situation. It is due to the bond. They help each other not only in training but during the matches. Expectations are clearly there to see,” said Santo.

“We are happy and satisfied with the performance of the players because they are committed, they work very hard, and we are competing very well. That’s the big challenge ahead of us – to sustain this level of performance,” said the 51-year-old.

Expectations

One person who has thoroughly enjoyed the team’s displays, particularly this season, is Santo’s boss Marinakis, who has major ambitions for his club. This includes restoring its status to that of the 1970s and 1980s when it was one of the biggest clubs not just in England, but in the world.

“I see it even higher and I think you need to believe in your dreams,” Marinakis, who also owns Greek heavyweights Olympiakos, told Sky Sports.

“Of course it’s difficult. It might take you more time, it might take years, but you need to have the right mentality and always have targets that are difficult to be achieved. But you try your best,” said Marinakis.

“You try to persuade your family, your teammates, the guys that you work with that this is possible. Because nothing is impossible. You should never give up. You should be able to stand up. Try your best, correct your mistakes, try again and again and again. And at the end of the day, you’ll be rewarded with a victory. So, it’s a matter of time and it’s a matter of patience and hard work and faith,” said Marinakis. DM