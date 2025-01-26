Dear Jeff in Oz — SA is (still) the most exciting place to live for people with a positive attitude

I sent this to Jeff, a friend in Australia, in 2012. I have reread it, and most of what I wrote then is still relevant today.

However, if I were to write now I would add that South Africa has continued to have tough times and is still bumbling along with lots to do to transform, but that the grass in other places like the US, the UK and Europe is not as green as it was perceived then. The government of national unity could herald better times despite our continued propensity for own-goals, while the Springboks have set an uplifting example of how people from different backgrounds and past experiences can come together to do great things for the country’s morale. Unfortunately, some are divisive and vindictive, and aren’t prepared to engage in good faith to bridge what divides us, like the University of Stellenbosch in the Wilgenhof saga.

South Africa remains the most exciting place to live for people with a positive attitude who are prepared to grasp opportunities and contribute to the country.

The letter from 2012

Hi Jeff,

Hope all is well with you guys. I’ll drop you a line later with family news, but first I’d like to respond to the email you sent, attaching Clem Sunter’s article, which seemed to concern you about us here in South Africa.

You also sent me an article last year by Moeletsi Mbeki warning about the danger of an “Arab Spring” in South Africa. I often get emails like this from “concerned friends” worried about us, which is sweet of you. Of course we are concerned – some worrying things have happened. But we’ve been through and survived much worse in far more volatile environments. Think of the Boer War, two world wars, apartheid, the financial crisis without a bank bailout, and even Die Antwoord!

For as long as I can remember people have predicted that South Africa has five years left before going over the cliff. That’s been the story since I was at school in the Sixties. The “five years” sometimes shrank to a few months, particularly in the Eighties.

Interestingly, the people most worried tend to live far from the supposed cliff – in places like Toronto, Auckland, London and other wet, cold locations. Or even Sydney, Dallas and parts of Europe, all of which are grappling with their own challenges, like the global financial crisis. Many have survived decades of these “five-year” warnings since they left South Africa, so maybe they’ll be right one day!

My message to you: please don’t stress about us in South Africa. We are fine. We live in the most beautiful country in the world with warm and vibrant people. There are more smiles here than in any other country I’ve visited.

Young people are returning in droves with skills and a positive attitude. Collectively, we bumble along, mess things up, and let off a lot of steam (have you heard of a chap called Julius Malema?). But in between, South Africans achieve amazing things: winning gold medals in golf tournaments, cricket matches and rugby matches.

The South Africans I know get off their butts and do things to build our country rather than whinge from a position of comfort. Just last Saturday, I spent time in a hall filled with 1,500 African teachers, singing at the top of their voices, demonstrating their commitment to improving education in their communities. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.

Yes, we have our challenges and surprises. The range of our emotions is set to MAX. You’re never just a “little bit happy” or a “little bit sad”. One moment you’re “off-the-scale” pissed off, frustrated or worried. The next, you’re “off-the-scale” exhilarated, inspired or humbled by a kind deed or a beautiful moment. Life here is worth living.

We also have passionate debates about South Africa’s future, often fuelled by red wine (which you must taste again – it’s improving yearly!). Clem, Moeletsi and others, like Russell Loubser, make valuable contributions to these debates. Russell’s recent feisty speech stirred emotions in MAX on the ANC Youth League’s scale.

South African politics has always been volatile, with opinions that couldn’t be more divergent and evoking massive emotions. Thankfully, apartheid – which would have undoubtedly pushed us over the cliff – is behind us. These are the birth pangs of a new and unpredictable democracy. So buckle up, enjoy the ride, and contribute! That’s my message to fellow South Africans.

The South African diaspora often negatively influences confidence in South Africa. It’s not a problem when their concern is for their friends and family. The issue arises when their fretting impacts foreign investment, which is crucial for economic growth. Potential visitors or investors often get put off by exaggerated tales from those who’ve left.

As you know, I host many foreign visitors. I’ve never – not once – met anyone who wasn’t blown away by the country’s beauty and the warmth of its people. It’s no wonder South Africa has the highest ratio of repeat visitors among long-haul destinations.

So, Jeff, how can I help you stop stressing about us? The best thing is to expose you to articles and websites that offer a more balanced, uplifting perspective of South Africa. Please don’t worry; say a good word to us if you can. DM