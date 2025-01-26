Daily Maverick
ANIMAL ATTACK

Kruger National Park tragedy - grandfather trampled to death while shielding grandchild from charging elephant

A 59 year old grandfather has been trampled to death by an elephant near the Malelane Gate in the Kruger National Park. Elephant attacks are not uncommon in South Africa.
Lerato Mutsila
By Lerato Mutsila
26 Jan
GroundUp-Kruger-cattle inset A big male tusker outside Shingwedzi camp in Kruger National Park. (Archive photo: John Yeld)

 A grandfather’s bid to save his grandson’s life ended in tragedy within the vicinity of Kruger National Park when he was trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane of the South African Police Service in Malelane, the 59-year-old man who has been identified as Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed was killed near the park’s Malelane gate.

Detailing the incident, Ndubane said Ammed's grandchildren, aged 5 and 11, were taking pictures and videos of an elephant that was inside the park, not far from the Malelane  gate, when suddenly the elephant came charging towards them. While the children and grandfather were fleeing, the 11-year old boy fell down which is when the elephant reportedly attacked the boy's legs with its trunk as he lay on the ground.

"It was during this time when the grandfather went to assist that the elephant turned and trampled on him before it left them and returned into the Kruger national park premises," Ndubane said.

Ammed succumbed to his injuries at the scene before the police and emergency services personnel arrived. The 11-year-old buy survived the attack, sustaining injuries to his leg, while his 5-year-old sister was reportedly unharmed during the incident.

Ammed will be laid to rest on Sunday, as per family religion.

The Malelane police are conducting an official investigation.

When asked what will happen to the elephant responsible for the attack, Ike Phaahla, Kruger National Park Manager of Communications and Marketing told Daily Maverick that SANPark's elephant expert believes if the individual elephant can be identified and continues to show signs of aggression it will have to be put down. 

SA National Parks communications official JP Louw  implored witnesses not to share any pictures or videos of the incident or the victim, owing to the sensitivity of the matter. 

SANParks officials had visited the scene on Saturday to support the family.

Common occurrence

Saturday’s incident is not the first time tourists or poachers have been attacked by elephants in South Africa.

In July 2024, a Spanish man was killed after getting out of his vehicle to take pictures of a breeding herd with three calves in the Pilanesberg National Park in North West. Agitated by his presence, the matriarch charged and trampled him to death.

In 2019, a suspected rhino poacher was trampled to death by an elephant and his body devoured by lions in the Kruger Park. The only thing that remained of the poacher when rangers found the scene was his skull.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, elephant attacks are becoming more frequent as human settlements and development continue to encroach on wildlife habitats across Africa.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said this is also occurring in and around the Kruger Park, where large mammals – including buffaloes, lions and hippos – as well as crocodiles are increasingly straying into residential areas, escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region. DM

M***1@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 05:59 PM

Regrettably a life is lost through sheer stupidity.... why were they out of the car? Especially the children. Now an animal must also probably die... by just being that... a magnificent wild animal.

Jasomay Pillay Jan 27, 2025, 02:40 PM

Agree

m***s@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 03:28 PM

How much more insensitive and jaded South Africans can be used words like stupidity in relation a life lost. That grandfather is a hero who stepped in to his grandson... "Greater love has noone than he who pays down his life for a friend"

M***r@h***.com Jan 27, 2025, 04:42 PM

I disagree. As an adult you should NEVER HAVE ALLOWED your two grandchildren anywhere near elephant/s. It's extremely stupid. Elephant can move very quickly. It's past time that we as humans respected their territory. Tourist behaviour in Kruger is notoriously abominable

David Mathebula Jan 27, 2025, 08:29 PM

Agree

lesley.young1945 Jan 28, 2025, 04:40 PM

Agree.

Fidelma of Cashel Jan 26, 2025, 07:15 PM

The rules around staying IN the car in Kruger are crystal clear. I hope that the elephant will not be euthanised. It was not his fault.

Earl Grey Jan 27, 2025, 07:07 AM

Last I checked Kruger offers walking tours. How do you know they weren’t part of one?

Rob Fisher Jan 27, 2025, 08:48 AM

Any walking tour has an experienced guide. They can read the warning signs and get the walkers (further) away. All animals are dangerous, even your domestic dog or cat, as a parent/adult it is your job to read the room and watch the animal(s) behaviour.

Peter Atller Jan 27, 2025, 11:01 AM

totally agree !

Howard L. Jan 27, 2025, 09:42 PM

Interestingly, the common cause of being trampled is NOT walking tours but leaving a vehicle contrary to safety guidelines.

Rob Fisher Jan 27, 2025, 08:48 AM

For that matter all humans are dangerous and the same applies.

lesley.young1945 Jan 28, 2025, 04:42 PM

Yes. Earth’s top predator.

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 08:53 AM

I've been on one of those. They take place deep in the park, far from where animals usually encounter humans - when we saw lions, they sprinted away. They are led by experienced rangers with rifles to scare away (or worse if necessary I suppose) any threats. I doubt children are allowed.

Brian Schultz Jan 27, 2025, 09:01 AM

There is an age limit of 12 for walking tours so highly unlikely that they were on a walking trail. There have been very few incidents on trails as they are led by highly experienced rangers.

M***r@h***.com Jan 27, 2025, 04:44 PM

Did you even bother to read the article? Not part of a walking "tour". If so, it would be undertaken with extreme caution

Bob Jan 26, 2025, 07:23 PM

Was this a demarcated area to get out? Perhaps someone can explain. Children should always be watched vigilantly. Sadly, parent 100% to blame. Why punish the animal for human stupidity.

cs0834815071 Jan 27, 2025, 07:30 AM

Even if it is demarcated as the area close to the Malelane gate is, no one should get out of their vehicle with elephants in close vicinity. However detail in this report is to scant to draw a logical conclusion

D'Esprit Jan 26, 2025, 08:06 PM

Sounds like the humans were at fault. If so, please spare the elephant. Tragic, but the animals are wild. It's their domain.

jcscholtz123 Jan 26, 2025, 09:54 PM

Two incidents 5 years apart is hardly evidence that elephant attacks are common. Not sure of the facts in this instance but as a regular to our parks I can attest to the fact that acts of stupidity on the part of humans are highly common!

Lindy Jan 27, 2025, 09:27 AM

Spot on

julie rack Jan 26, 2025, 11:16 PM

sensational headline fear mongering and making the elephant out to be some monster. its we humans who are monsters

l***t@y***.com Jan 27, 2025, 04:52 AM

Yep, stay in the damn car people! Also, if there are elephant calves in the herd, stay alert to the elephants behaviour, if they, or the Matriarch, appear uneasy, rather move away. Also, bulls in Musth can be very cantankerous! Don't disturb them in those instances!

Johan Buys Jan 27, 2025, 07:00 AM

The risks from wild animals are overstated. When you camp in Botswana, there are no fences - sleep, sit, cook, walk in the open. When it goes wrong, it is usually tourists that left out food. We’ve had an elephant cow let her calf lie down and sleep literally four feet from us. Special.

carobson Jan 27, 2025, 07:13 AM

Hi there. Please may I ask for clarity on this article. The headline says that the attack happened "in" the park. But the article suggests the elephant "returned" to the park after having attacked the man.

Barry Messenger Jan 27, 2025, 10:03 AM

Indeed, the facts are not clear.

Christopher Jan 27, 2025, 05:15 PM

Exactly Claire. It's a very poor description of what happened and where. Too many people are jumping to conclusions without having the full facts. We need full facts before condemning anyone or the elephant, but it does appear that the elephant was outside the park.

Stevie Godson Jan 27, 2025, 08:43 AM

As much of a tragedy this is to the family, death by elephant is hardly a common occurrence in South Africa. As per your information under the wildly sweeping sub-head, there was one such incident in 2024 and another in 2019. This is the South African newspaper on which many of us rely for accuracy.

p***c@y***.com.au Jan 27, 2025, 08:50 AM

VERY silly man.

Earl Grey Jan 27, 2025, 11:14 AM

Should they have been on foot? Probably not - but we don't know the details or if it was an official walking tour. Regardless, the man died saving his grandson's life. Can't we hold off the judgement while his family buries him, and give SANParks a chance to investigate what happened?

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 01:58 PM

The hike I was on in Kruger involved us driving for 3 hours from Skukuza on 4x4 tracks off-limits to the public, to be dropped off to start the hike. I seriously doubt this incident involved an official hike, right at a gate.

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 02:00 PM

Shingwedzi, sorry.

c***6@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:52 AM

Not DM's usual high-quality reporting. Sketchy facts, sensationalist comments that make it sound like elephants are out to kill humans every year, and an unrelated photo of an animal 200km away from the scene. I think you can do better.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 27, 2025, 09:14 AM

Ignorance was not bliss in this case!

User Jan 27, 2025, 09:49 AM

Very weak, badly written sketchy-on-fact article. Oh dear - promotion on the horizon since we're in SA

kate.posthumus Jan 27, 2025, 12:10 PM

A man was killed while protecting his grandson. How frightening for all involved, who will relive the trauma for years to come. Let's give the family some dignity and hold back on making judgmental remarks that change nothing. Condolences to his family, may you remember him as a hero!

andrew.farrer Jan 27, 2025, 01:28 PM

What a fantasticway to die in Africa! Much better than how most South Africans die, road acidents, starve to death (in a mine), shot, stabbed . . .. Granchildren (and their children . . ) will have a great story to tell for years to come. Unfortunate, but a tradgedy?

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 02:55 PM

Wtf?

Anfra Oelofse Jan 27, 2025, 01:48 PM

It is wild animals and you don't listen, and because of that al life was lost and an innocent elephant might now also loose it's life because of PEOPLES'S STUPID IGNORANCE!!!!?????

Ritey roo roo Jan 27, 2025, 03:21 PM

I read elsewhere that the tourists had climbed out of their car. So, what actually happened? Unfortunately, you do see this happen in the park. Not that this excuses this poorly written article - are there no Editors left???

Tim Eachus Jan 27, 2025, 06:20 PM

As a tour guide in one of the national parks we see this behavior every single day and was not surprised when the article aired. Unfortunately people entering the national parks do not adhere to the rules set out. Why was two children allowed outside of a vehicle knowing the danger inside the park.

Mike Jan 27, 2025, 07:39 PM

This elephant did not "stray into residential areas" ... people, please use a bit (just a little bit) of common sense and STAY IN YOUR CAR when animals are around!

Wendy Jan 28, 2025, 05:02 AM

Frustrating read on so many levels.

Philippusjpotgieter Jan 28, 2025, 06:14 AM

Sensationalist article. Really not on standard DM. If an international tourist reads this they'll expect to be trampled aby an elephant as they leave Or Tambo. Really disappointing.

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 09:11 AM

A very brave grandfather. Perhaps more signs - Don't go within 100 metres of a wild animal. Stay in your car. Animals will kill you.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 09:34 AM

My heart goes out to the family in their loss. The fact remains, people go to reserves to see WILD animals. Everyone knows it's dangerous to get out of your vehicle, even in cases, to have rolled down windows. Sadly the supervising adults must bear the burden of guilt, not the reserve or animal.

ak47.king Jan 28, 2025, 12:59 PM

Darwin award. What the hell were they doing outside of their car in the presence of wild animals. It isn't the elephant's fault.

Laura Jan 29, 2025, 08:41 AM

Condolences to the family. This was not an animal attack. It was an animal defending herself and her troop. This is how wild animals behave. The people should not have been out of their car. End of story. SANPARKS has a responsibility to enforce the rulings about humans leaving their vehicles.