Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Cold, Cold Heart: Chris Hani assassin Janusz Waluś has no regrets

That he was denied amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and spent 29 years in jail for assassinating SACP leader Chris Hani was a ‘travesty of justice’, claims killer Janusz Waluś.
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
26 Jan
ThammWalluz Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani's killer, during an amnesty hearing at Benoni Town Hall. (Photo: Gallo Images / Oryx Media Archive)

The point-blank range shooting of Hani on the morning of 10 April 1993 had been a political act, he told a 35-minute Annika Larsen special report broadcast on eNCA on Sunday.

( Image: Screengrab eNCA website )
(Image: Screengrab / eNCA website)

“It was necessary, it had to be done,” he said, suggesting he had been a soldier at war. 

He said that there was no reason to continue to “look for a bigger story here” to be used “by members of the ANC against each other”.

Then South African Communist Party Chris Hani was killed at his home in surburban Johannesburg on 10 April 1993. (Photo: Reuters / December 1991)
Then South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani was killed at his home in suburban Johannesburg on 10 April 1993. (Photo: Reuters / December 1991)

While dismissing a wider conspiracy on the part of the apartheid government’s right-wing supporters, Waluś implicated, without naming, elements in military and navy intelligence (Military Intelligence – MI) in a strategy to destabilise the wider political landscape of the time. 

This happened while negotiations between the National Party government and the ANC were taking place.

Waluś said these talks had been “an open discussion about the transfer of power” to which he and others had been opposed.

‘Just the two of us’

Conservative Party extremist Clive Derby-Lewis. (Photo: Supplied)
Conservative Party extremist Clive Derby-Lewis. (Photo: Supplied)

Previously, Waluś had maintained that he had acted with only one co-conspirator, the Conservative Party extremist Clive Derby-Lewis, in the plot to kill Hani.

Yet he hinted to Larsen that Derby-Lewis might have been entangled with a deeper state.

However, Waluś admitted to cooperating with MI on other matters, such as collecting information on the white right, but he denied that the Hani assassination plot in any way officially involved MI.

“I was hoping there might be links higher up who can deal with us later on if we got caught … In that way, I thought that … I was 40 years old and had a mind of my own when I did this” he said.

He did regret, however, Derby-Lewis’ long imprisonment for the crime and the links the police had made between Waluś and the politician. Derby-Lewis, too, should have been viewed as a political operative and should have been given amnesty.

Derby-Lewis, suffering from lung cancer, died aged 80 in 2016 in a Pretoria private hospital after being released on medical parole.

The former assassin told Larsen that he knew that “Clive had met with Jacob Zuma. I don’t know what he wanted or why. He was very positively discussed and he looked like he was going to help us, but nothing came of it.”

While Waluś said he had met his MI contact “through friends” and had begun acting as an informer, particularly on some countries in the Warsaw Pact – Poland, Czechoslovakia and East Germany – where liberation movements had found support, he would never disclose his handlers.

Coming clean

Larsen and her team persuaded Waluś, who was deported to Poland in December 2024, to come clean about his role in the killing of Hani and to clear up any lingering conspiracy theories – particularly concerning the involvement of ANC members opposed to the young leader’s rising star in democratic South Africa. Waluś denied any connection to any liberation movement of the time.

Waluś’ said that this was the first time “that I can speak freely”.

Larsen previously interviewed Waluś’ family in 2011 about the roots of his extremism. Back then they had put it down to his experiences under Communist, Soviet rule.

Chirs Hani. (Photo: Supplied)
Chris Hani. (Photo: Supplied)

Waluś pumped four bullets into a surprised Hani who looked his assassin in the eye before collapsing, he told Larsen.

Using a stolen government weapon supplied by Derby-Lewis, he had not intended to kill Hani on that particular morning, he confessed.

Even though Hani’s bodyguards had been given the weekend off, Waluś said he had been “scoping” the area when he spotted the leader in his driveway clutching his newspapers and “took the opportunity”.

He did not use a “backyard” silencer that had been supplied as it would have prevented him from firing more than one shot.

While he had “no regrets” about killing Hani in what he regarded as a “war”, he did regret “taking a father and a husband away. And that I have told his daughter Lindiwe”.

The assassination of Hani had seismic effects, almost tipping the country into a race war. The security forces had hoped to stage a coup of sorts, halt negotiations and “restore order”.

In the end, it was the freshly released Nelson Mandela, not yet president, who calmed the storm.

Waluś was first released on parole in 2022 after almost three decades behind bars, a death sentence having been commuted to life after the abolition of the death penalty in democratic South Africa.

His two-year parole confined him to South Africa and in 2024 he was sent to his homeland, at the cost of the Polish government.

‘I did it for ideology’

While Waluś said had had been offered money for killing Hani, he had not accepted this. He did the work for no fee because he believed in his mission and because he did not want to be under an obligation to anyone.

He also did not want there to be any paper trace “that can be used against you”.

“It was purely political. It was not for personal gain. I did not have any personal animosities towards the victim,” he told Larsen.

On meeting Hani’s daughter Lindiwe, Waluś said he had “only good words for that young woman”.

She had been the only person in the Hani family who had visited him in prison and who had listened to him without accusing him of lying.

“She was ready to listen I told her everything I know.”

He was giving the interview, he told Larsen in parting, for South Africans to find some closure about the killing of Chris Hani.

Home, he replied after thinking for some time when Larsen asked the question, was still South Africa. He knows he will never be able to set foot here again.

“I miss the weather”. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:28 AM

There is sadness here in two parts. Presumably, Janusz had a personal bad history with communism or Russia as it was. That's hardly surprising. Chris Hani really was of the same mindset. He was a true believer and he was very frivolous about killing people. Trust me, I was there.

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 07:40 AM

Well, he did come from Eastern Europe, Poland, which was one of the countries that were brutally oppressed by the most evil ideology in history, communism. The communists made the Nazis look like amateurs and killed 100,000,000 people (Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot etc.)

virginia crawford Jan 27, 2025, 09:37 AM

As opposed to the many wars and the reformation in Europe. I find this comment so offensive on many levels. Nazis as amateurs? Really?

Lucius Casca Jan 27, 2025, 11:15 AM

It's a figure of speech used to illustrate his comparison...stop being so fragile and clutching your pearls at mere words. why would "you personally" be so offended at this comment?

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 09:22 AM

First time ever I've been called fragile, not the pearl wearing type - but thanks for the mansplaining. A figure of speech, fascinating. So that makes it ok. Like Kill the Boer is ok? Really?

j***5@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 02:54 PM

Not communism, Stalinism.

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 06:36 PM

The Nazis literally went around committing the holocuast I wonder what you would say about the hundred million killed by Colonialism All systems are bad one way or the other depending on their leaders

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:45 AM

So here is the danger of true ideology or religion. Or just perhaps humanity. The danger of pretensions of being above the game of life. Yes, this includes you Marianne. At heart, life is fine. Equitable, diverse and inclusive. But we all as individuals are just working out ourselves.

Just Jan 27, 2025, 05:53 AM

Communism was (and still is) brutal and a crime against humanity (especially for E Europeans). Reflect on the atrocities of Mao, Lenin and Stalin and the sheer numbers they killed. For Waluz he was saving Africa from the same fate. In the long term he may be regarded as a hero.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 06:57 AM

Welcome to South Africa. It's a strange mix of old communist brotherhood mixed in with Bantu nationalism. Neither of which have empirically led to success. For the common person of course - Shaka Zulu was very successful in his military endeavours. Me? I walk the mountains. My land.

Just Jan 27, 2025, 03:11 PM

Not really. Africa is a mix of African tribalism mixed with Colonialism mixed with post-colonial regimes. I have yet to find a true communist in Africa, as they do not exist. There are plenty capitalists, some of whom are dressed up as socialists.

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 05:39 PM

Like the British Empire saved India, like the slaughter in the Americas and Africa? Why not save his own lot? More like defending apartheid to me.

j***5@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 02:56 PM

Please explain how those regimes were in practice, anything like communism.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 06:27 AM

Perhaps the average reader is not a true revolutionary? After working in the body dumps in Africa, one thing stood out from a psychologist's witness. You know what people were most interested in? Yes, relationship problems. Life instinct is strong ?

Matthew Lloyd Jan 27, 2025, 07:41 AM

Human. Thanks

alastairmgf Jan 27, 2025, 06:58 AM

I wonder if we shall ever know the full story. I suspect, like the JFK assassination, there will always be the suspicion of other forces at play. Did the ANC big wigs want the CP to have such a powerful influence at the top? Hmmm.

megapode Jan 27, 2025, 09:40 AM

Two possibilities 1) Derby-Lewis was a maverick 2) He was acting under orders from people who hung him out to dry. Unless one of those people is still alive &amp; decides to come clean, then we have to go with (1). Are there people who did awful things &amp; got away: Yes. Our peace is messy &amp; murky.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:40 PM

Thinking back it honestly might have been ANC real-politik. The negotiations were well under way. Chris was very charismatic and a true believer. I was well away at the time, but yes it's vaguely plausible that it was a false flag operation.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:46 PM

If it was a false flag op it definitely would have been Zuma's.

virginia crawford Jan 27, 2025, 09:35 AM

If only he'd stayed in his own country and fought his (so-called) war there. No sympathy for a cold-blooded assassin and coward.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:55 PM

Janusz sought what we all seek. Meening in life. Unless you've walked in anyone's shoes, you don't know them. Childhood memories linger long. Unhappy childhood, easy fodder for people who can validate you. Such is (male) life. I know women have it easier.

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 05:43 PM

I think I know a cowardly murderer when I see one, shoes or not. It's a slippery slope justifying murder.

Roke Wood Jan 27, 2025, 10:50 AM

Sad story this. Not so sure about "security forces" staging a coup and "restoring order" - nothing more than paranoia. The whole world was watching, I seriously doubt our security forces would have done such a thing, it would have made a martyr out of Mandela, and SA would become a pariah state.

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 11:55 AM

this puts to rest the absurd thing the SABC 2006 with leftovers from the apartheid era wanted to show Mbeki was behind the killing of Chris Hani

louw.nic Jan 27, 2025, 12:40 PM

Headline: Waluś has no regrets Article body: "he did regret “taking a father and a husband away. And that I have told his daughter Lindiwe”". So, which is it?

j***5@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 02:58 PM

It's the era of clickbait.

j***a@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 03:53 PM

Januzs...decided to kill Chris Hani for some silly political ideology and has no regret. Hani's family in the dark still, This interview raises more questions than answers.

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 06:34 PM

During the last 30 year, White South Africans were enjoying the best times of their lives for the most part Poor Janusz Walus has to find a reason to make himself feel good on what he missed out on while in prison.

lesibamehlape Jan 27, 2025, 11:30 PM

I wish he was poisoned while in jail this would have saved us the pain of listening to him bragging about his gruesome deed. Hani will revenge for himself. Sorry Dimpho.

virginia crawford Jan 28, 2025, 09:25 AM

The same people that call for the death penalty are sympathetic to Walus. Go figure. He should have died in jail, like all murderers and rapists.