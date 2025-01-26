Daily Maverick
MIDDLE EAST CRISIS OP-ED

Anger, despair and a sliver of hope for Gaza — the road to ceasefire is scarred with suffering

As Israel and Hamas inched precariously towards the first stage of their ceasefire deal, memories of the years I spent travelling to, working in and reporting from Gaza were resurfacing.
Mel Frykberg
By Mel Frykberg
26 Jan
P31 MelFrykberg Gaza hope Internally displaced Palestinians walk along a street among the rubble of destroyed buildings in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on 20 January, after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal. (Photo: Mohammed Saber / EPA-EFE)

Over the years, from the late 1980s until fairly recently, I travelled regularly to Gaza, spending weeks at a time in hotels and sometimes with Palestinian families in the refugee camps, getting to know them all and many of their inhabitants. While in Gaza, I travelled with and worked alongside members of the UN, various NGO groups and Palestinian journalists and medics.

Before I filed reports, I would interview various experts about the human rights abuses, chronic poverty and crippling siege that Israel, in conjunction with Egypt, had imposed on the Gaza Strip, a sliver of land with a population of more than two million, turning it into the biggest open-air prison in the world.

Several years ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had invaded Gaza, with tanks encircling the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza city. Machinegun fire from the tanks in the streets forced everybody who hadn’t fled the area earlier to take cover indoors. Later in the evening, together with some of the young men, we crept to the rooftops to get a better view of the tanks surrounding the houses.

Despite the repetitive sounds of gunfire and missiles keeping everybody awake through the night, the young guys still managed to crack jokes. The next morning we went to inspect the damage. An Apache attack helicopter had blown out the windows of a nearby house.

In other incidents, my fixer and I would head to a more rural area of northern Gaza where heavily armed Palestinian gunmen from the various political factions had taken up positions while they shot towards the tanks. I would disguise my blonde hair underneath a cap to draw less attention to myself, but as we got closer to the Israeli tanks I would remove it, hoping that being foreign would make me less of a target from both the tanks and the white, zeppelin-like surveillance balloon hovering above. I never faced any problems from the Palestinian gunmen.

After the signing of the Oslo Peace Accords in 1993 between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, there was a sense of optimism and hope. Many nights in Gaza were spent underneath beach umbrellas on the beaches, sipping fresh fruit juices and enjoying the cool sea breeze as enterprising Palestinians set up little businesses.

Other evenings would be spent in the Marna Hotel closer to Gaza city, where some of the wealthier, trendier young Gazans would debate politics or play chess while smoking argila and drinking cappuccinos, regularly accompanied by slices of cake from the restaurant’s impressive cake display.

Marna Hotel was a tranquil haven from the grinding poverty and despair of the surrounding refugee camps and frequented by journalists and NGO employees. It was tastefully decorated with eclectic furniture, wildlife paintings, fresh flowers and a piano.

Despite the misery of their surroundings, there were many Gazans showing creativity and initiative. One Gazan had built a museum dedicated to Gaza’s ancient history, which goes back to antiquity and the times of the Philistines. On display were ancient artifacts, including pottery shards, arrows, baubles and beads from the various occupations that had invaded and conquered Gaza throughout the centuries, settling temporarily before moving off elsewhere.

In 2007, after Hamas had won the last free and fair Palestinian elections in early 2006, the group pre-empted what was believed to be a plan by the Palestinian Authority, backed by the Americans, to overthrow Gaza’s unity government and take control of the coastal territory. It subsequently segued into a period of bloody civil infighting between the authority’s security forces and Hamas, which the latter won.

The regular suitcases of cash that Qatar had been sending to Hamas since 2018 – with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu helping to facilitate delivery – as a means of exacerbating the rift between the authority and Hamas has been fairly well covered by the media. What is lesser known is that the Israeli military governor of Gaza in the early 1980s, Brigadier General Yitzhak Segev, helped fund and facilitate the establishment of Hamas, primarily as a bulwark against the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

Israel subsequently tightened its siege on the territory, which had begun in the 1990s. This included restricting the ability of Gazans to import many food, educational and medical items, as well as some dual-use items such as construction material and repair parts for generators and electricity pylons. Israeli rights group Gisha took the case to court and reported how Israel had basically put Gazans on a calorie-restricted diet, banning foods such as low-fat yoghurt and salmon, which had nothing to do with security.

Gazans trying to leave the besieged territory to travel abroad for medical, educational or other reasons were also prevented from travelling through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, because Israel controls Gaza’s population registry through which ID documents and passports are issued by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

Although Israel withdrew its settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005, it still controls all border crossings (except on the Egyptian side of Rafah), the population registry, airspace, coastline, food, goods, electricity and water going into the territory. As such it is still considered in control of Gaza and an occupier, according to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Israel also prevented the Hamas government from building either a sea port or rebuilding Gaza’s airport, which had been destroyed by the Israeli military.

Death tolls

I covered most of the wars between Israel and Hamas over the years. During Israel’s “Operation Pillar of Defense” in 2012, I travelled from Cairo through the Sinai and crossed into Gaza. The main road from northern Gaza to Rafah in the south was practically deserted. We travelled in a car from the border up towards Gaza city and watched as Israeli military planes flew low overhead and, on the horizon, carried out bombing sorties over buildings and properties.

I remember being shocked, naively in retrospect, when the IDF targeted a journalist office on about the third floor of a multistorey building comprising about eight levels. When I asked the IDF for comment, I was told there had been gunmen on top of the building. Why then, I asked, had the attack pinpointed the exact media office many floors from the top of the building? I never received a satisfactory answer, but the precision-targeting skills were obvious.

I now wonder how many of my journalist colleagues are still alive. I have been unable to contact several of them. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports at least 160 journalists killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023. The Palestinians report a death toll of about 200. The CPJ also reports that many of those journalists killed in Gaza and Lebanon were deliberately targeted. Al Jazeera reported that some of its journalists received threatening calls from the IDF. International journalists have been banned from reporting independently from Gaza.

I wonder how many of the medics I accompanied as they ferried the wounded and the dead to hospital are still around? A UN report said that Israel’s pattern of repeated attacks on healthcare facilities and medics raised serious doubts about violations of international law. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported at the end of November 2024 that 320 aid workers had been killed since 7 October.

Gaza’s health ministry reports that more than 46,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed during this conflict. This is considered an underestimate by some.

According to a report by the Lancet medical journal, based on peer-reviewed statistical analysis by academics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Yale University and other institutions, the death toll is about 64,260. There are also thousands more people buried underneath the rubble.

Unitar reported at the end of 2024 that 52,564 structures in Gaza had been destroyed, 18,913 severely damaged, 35,591 possibly damaged and 56,710 moderately affected. 

The UN and Human Rights Watch say Israel has provided no evidence that Hamas has used human shields in Gaza, contradicting a regular Israeli claim. However, there have been frequent reports, pictures and videos of Israeli soldiers using Palestinians as human shields both in Gaza and the West Bank – something I have witnessed.

Israel has long carried out its Dahiya Doctrine, which advocates the mass destruction of enemy territory and infrastructure in a bid to pressure civilian populations to turn against combatants.

The indiscriminate slaughter in Gaza could have been halted in the middle of 2024 when Hamas agreed to similar terms and conditions to the current ceasefire deal. Several members of Israel’s extreme right-wing government, specifically Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, admitted that they had repeatedly prevented a ceasefire implementation.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders accuse Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing. Dozens of Palestinians have died in Israeli custody. The only way forward is for a modicum of justice for the Palestinians, including the establishment of a Palestinian state living peacefully beside the Israeli state.

However, it’s not only Hamas that is problematic. Netanyahu has long expressed his opposition to such a state being established. In fact, the charter of his Likud party states categorically that Israel must control all land from the Mediterranean sea to Israel’s border with Jordan. DM

Mel Frykberg is an experienced journalist who has been based in Gaza and the West Bank, the Middle East and north Africa for more than a decade, filing reports for a number of international media outlets from Ramallah, Jerusalem, Gaza, Cairo, Beirut, Tripoli (Libya) and Africa (Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and South Africa).

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 12:06 PM

Donald Trumps and United States is now wanting to engage in Ethnic Cleanisng by throwing out the Palestinian people into Egypt , Indonesia and Jordan. It is shocking that Helen Zille and the Demcoratic Alliance will still not condemn an apartheid state like Israel.

d***y@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 04:35 PM

Trump has to pay the bill for the $100 million he received from Miriam Adelson . also he has the most pro Zionist cabinet members in US history . DA cannot bite the hand that feeds them ( their funding)

Andre Malan Jan 26, 2025, 09:02 PM

One can only hope that the Arab nations accepts their own into their countries.

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 10:45 AM

They are in their homeland, where they lived as the majority in a free, unsegregated society for ages, but have been displaced, oppressed and murdered since zionists decided it must be an apartheid, and the minority must take over their homes and land. Why would they accept being moved out?

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 11:52 AM

Would you have been hopeful of all non-whites in SA being moved to neighbouring countries, and apartheid staying? Do you think our borders would have been peaceful? It's the same thing.

louw.nic Jan 29, 2025, 04:03 PM

The current ceasefire, tenuous as it may be, is due to Trump. Trump oversaw the Abraham Accords in his previous term. The ONLY hope for peace is while Trump is in charge. Joe Biden did NOTHING while in office.

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 06:40 PM

only Israel can get away killing children in lebanon trying to get home in a soweto 1976 tpe massacare and DA will be silent

Mr. Fair Jan 28, 2025, 02:45 PM

Since the ceasefire they are breaking it (tank shells, shooting 'suspicious' people on donkey carts, etc.), detaining &amp; killing in the West Bank, conferences about Israelis in Gaza, all kept from western media, as bomb deliveries keep coming, &amp; continue to kill in Lebanon, delaying exit date.

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 08:02 PM

one of main articles this SUNDAY in Guardian newspaper How the roots of the ‘PayPal mafia’ extend to apartheid South Africa why is Democratic Alliance not condemnding APARTHEID ISRAEL?

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 03:24 PM

Vote for the small parties with more integrity. That's how the DA will learn, and make sure that they do a better job before the next elections. They're not called civil servants for nothing. Democracy: we choose them, we hold them to account, and we oust them if they don't meet moral standards.

Denise Smit Jan 27, 2025, 06:06 AM

If you look at the hostage release footage so far at appears that all people living in Gaza are Hamas members enacting scenes of terrorist postures

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 09:07 AM

You read an article with facts about targeted journalists, independent journosprohibited, saying zero evidence of Hamas human shields, while there is of IDF doing it, of Israel saying "ours from the river to the sea" (without the "will be free" bit), and your input is "terrorist posturing"...

Rael Chai Jan 27, 2025, 10:06 AM

Its a fact that Hamas uses Gazans as human shields. They initiate combat and fire rockets from civilian occupied areas which puts civilians in the area at risk. This has been confirmed by independent organisations amongst them NATO and the UN. Many of the journalists who are targeted are also Hamas.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 27, 2025, 01:24 PM

what can she say all reasonable defense to Israel's terrorism has been exhausted, and she might need to relocate there maybe one day. No person with access to the live war crimes screened on all media channels can try to defend the slaughter of Women and children except for a future motive.

Bennie Morani Jan 27, 2025, 01:13 PM

And Denise, if someone thinks you look like a terrorist, can they deal with you as though you are a terrorist?

Mr. Fair Jan 27, 2025, 02:08 PM

It appears that most people living in Israel support the idea that their people were born superior to all others, that the land stolen to create the apartheid country is god's to gift them, and the people who were living there deserve violence, death or displacement. Who are the terrorists?

Roeland Bodart Jan 27, 2025, 04:54 PM

totally agree with your viewpoint - some comments here on DM are very biased.

markgcfriedman Jan 27, 2025, 05:06 PM

Oh look - an ex Al Jazeera hack viewing the conflict through one eye. Who would have thought? (Al Jazeera banned in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates - one wonders why?) No attempt at balance other than cleansing Hamas and delegitimising Israel. Another DM own goal

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 06:33 PM

Are you saying Isreal, Saudi Arbaia, Bahrain and UAE are morallly better than Daily Maverick?

Mr. Fair Jan 28, 2025, 07:52 AM

Are you justifying the murder of journalists, because US puppet states don't like who they work for?