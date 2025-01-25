Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

COALITION IN CRISIS

GNU tension erupts after Steenhuisen seeks urgent dialogue over Ramaphosa's signing of Expropriation Bill

The DA's Steenhuisen says ‘Mr President, we need to talk’ after Ramaphosa signs the Expropriation Bill into law - without consulting GNU partners.
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
25 Jan
Tori-BelaBill-signed From left: President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP) | DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) - the second-biggest party in the Government of National Unity (GNU) - has declared a dispute and called for a reset of the GNUs relationship with the ANC following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law this week by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The DA claims the Bill was signed into law despite a legal opinion from DA minister Dean Macpherson showing it did not pass constitutional muster.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, fresh from a trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland, briefed the media on Saturday, 25 January, in Cape Town. 

The press conference comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signed into law the Expropriation Bill, which the Presidency explained on Thursday was the result of a five-year process of public consultation and parliamentary deliberation. 

As Rebecca Davis reported on Friday, the Presidency stressed that negotiations between the government and the seller must take place on “reasonable terms”.

It stated: In terms of this law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily, or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest.”

The DA is against the Act and, in a letter to President Ramaphosa, objected to the signing of the Act on the basis that a legal opinion sought by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson (DA) found the Act to be unconstitutional and contradictory. 

Instead, the DA wants the Act to be sent back to Parliament. 

Adding fuel to the GNU fire, Steenhuisen claimed that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi allegedly told delegates this week at the WEF that he would declare “war” against people who “did not want their medical aids expropriated”. The DA is also against the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill for many reasons, including that it is not funded.

Read more: Expropriation Bill: decades in the making, what lies ahead for South Africa?

On Saturday, Steenhuisen said the party would invoke Clause 19 of the Statement of Intent, a document which was signed by all GNU leaders. The reason, Steenhuisen outlined, was “because South Africa deserves a functioning coalition, where partners treat each other with respect in pursuit of solutions to our country’s many pressing problems”. 

This clause, Steenhuisen explained, referred to the procedures around disputes and reaching sufficient consensus to solve them. According to Steenhuisen, sufficient consensus existed when the parties to the GNU representing 60% of the seats in the National Assembly agreed on issues. 

“The only parties in the GNU that together represent 60% of seats in the GNU are the ANC and the DA,” said Steenhuisen, who serves as the country’s agriculture minister in the GNU. 

“The President needs to accept that his party is now just another minority party, and that the DA are partners in the GNU,” said Steenhuisen, adding: “we won over 3.5 million votes, and we are in the government to represent our voters and to rescue South Africa.”

“If we cannot fulfil this mandate inside the GNU, we will have to seriously consider our next steps … the DA will not, under any circumstances, be reduced to being mere spectators. 

“I want the people of South Africa to know that the DA does not take this step lightly … The seriousness of this situation demands that we engage other parties in the GNU too, such as the IFP, which has publicly come out against the Expropriation Act too.”

Read more: FROM THE ARCHIVE: Putting the Expropriation Bill into perspective – it’s not the ugly ogre some make it out to be

When pressed by journalists if this was an ultimatum, Steenhuisen confirmed this was indeed an ultimatum. But he added: “Partners don’t give each other ultimatums, but this is a very clear call for a mature reset of the relationships within the Government of National Unity so that all of us can feel part of the decision-making and feel heard.” 

On Friday, the Freedom Front Plus, another party to the GNU, asked parties that voted against the Expropriation Bill “to join hands” and test its constitutionality at the country’s ConCourt. 

Steenhuisen said they welcomed any process “that leads to the constitutional determination of the Bill”.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), another GNU party that also rejected the Bill, said on Friday that the President should have sent the Bill to the GNU Clearing House, which is there to sort out political differences within the GNU. 

When Daily Maverick asked if the DA had considered this as an alternative, Steenhuisen replied with: “Now let me be clear. The clearing House is no substitute for the very important Section 19 that was included in the original statement.” 

Steenhuisen then claimed that the Clearing House has no terms of reference that have been adopted as yet. 

At the same time, he said: “We’re happy to talk on whatever forums, but we are now invoking Section 19, which was specifically agreed to by all parties who signed the statement of intent.” 

When asked by journalists if legal proceedings have started, DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the DA gave instructions to lawyers to draft papers to test the constitutionality of the Act. 

“The Democratic Alliance made it very clear that we will do everything in our power to fight this and going to court is one of those steps,” said Aucamp. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Jean Racine Jan 25, 2025, 07:56 PM

Instead of this silly tantrum, why not do the mature thing and join the FF+ and the IFP in taking the Act to Constitution Hill? Steenhuisen et al sometimes act as if the DA has a veto in the GNU.

M***1@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 08:49 PM

Agreed 100%

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 11:29 PM

DA genuinely believed Ramaphosa about the formation of GNU. We really cannot fault them for that. DA also miscalculated about ANC's immediate demise. ANC is still fighting for its survival and very hard

Mike Pragmatist Jan 26, 2025, 07:11 AM

Very true

i***o@w***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:42 AM

The DA has the fate of the ANC in its hands. The DA is keeping the ANC in power. The minute the DA pulls out, the ANC will be forced into bed with the radical and rapacious EFF and MK, who will out-steal and out-plunder the ANC. The ANC will then lose its reason for existing, which is to steal.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 12:40 PM

DA must get out of some self-entanglements. It had its teeth pulled out when it marched with AfriSolidarity. Painted itself in a corner by it's GNU intent to prevent "doomsday coalition", at all costs. Continuously shooting itself by not opening up to all voters. DA will then have credibility

khozatg Jan 26, 2025, 01:42 PM

You are lying to yourself if you really believe that the ANC is reliant on the DA for its immediate survival. Think again!

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 03:54 PM

and forced into bed with the radical parties definitely will not suit the anc because i think they will not like being out-stolen and out-plundered

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:11 AM

Yep the ANC have reneged especially in Gauteng. What would anyone expect from them?

s***t@h***.co.za Jan 26, 2025, 01:35 PM

The DA are trying to get round its own internal tensions. How can they still not understand that this Act has gone through the entire parliamentary process stages. They have now reached the whinge stage. Ramaphosa is not going to ask Baas John or the Madam for permission to sign a Bill

Peter Oosthuizen Jan 27, 2025, 08:42 AM

How naive can you get?

Mike Pragmatist Jan 26, 2025, 07:10 AM

A non-member of the "GNU" can take the act to court That has happened many times before. Our politicians spend as much time on "lawfare" as on anything else Other than in name, we do not have a "GNU" - the ANC believe they "won" the election. Just kindly gave other parties some positions.

j***l@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:59 AM

My man, the DA does effectively have a veto in the GNU. That is what section 19 is. If consensus cannot be reached, then parties in the GNU making up 60% of the national assembly must agree. That is only the DA and the ANC. If they cannot agree, then there is a dispute resolution process.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 26, 2025, 10:23 AM

Why - keep on allowing Cyril snd co to keep on lying and cheating? By the way, the ANC still believes 40% is a majority - it is a matric pass isn't it?

Interested Observer Jan 26, 2025, 12:07 PM

Wasting time and money in Davos. Veto and be damned. Do the right thing.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 03:56 PM

haha

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 26, 2025, 01:08 PM

None of the reactions outlined will help the DA in actual fact these help the ANC, alternative measures addressing the health and land issues outlined and implemented by the DA will make them piss off the ANC and win the voters, signs of being against the bills drives voters back to the ANC.

c***s@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:44 AM

By the very nature of how the GNU is structured, the DA do have a veto.

Brian Schultz Jan 27, 2025, 09:09 AM

Silly tantrum? Are you serious? Did you actually follow the press conference on Saturday. It was measured, sensible and very much stating the situation as all right thinking people would support.

ttshililo2 Jan 25, 2025, 08:22 PM

As much as it is hilarious that Cyril has made the DA eat humble pie and has made them go directly against their voters. Grd 12 John &amp; DA continue aimlessly cosplaying instead of NOW managing situation maturely behind closed doors. They have been outplayed and now just look desperately foolish.

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 09:16 PM

Not really hilarious. This decision by the ANC is a big step towards becoming a Zimbabwe failed state of note. Only the ANC and their offspring, the mk would welcome this. No understanding these embiciles.

Jean Racine Jan 26, 2025, 12:47 AM

Most countries in the world that have "eminent domain" laws have somehow not become Zimbabwe. Must be something in the water. By the way, you're aware the Expropriation Act has been law since 1975, right? No Zim then, so I wonder what dubious comparison you drew.

daniel.charlse Jan 26, 2025, 01:52 AM

Was actually responding to Tumelo. Apologies.

colinmylife Jan 26, 2025, 10:26 AM

DA, PA, grade12. They're members of parliament. Educational questions arrive. Zuma, no grade at all. Was president of the banana Republic. No one ever mentioned his no grades. Typically hypocrites who do not do research and asked irrelevant questions

g***e@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 11:41 AM

I was hoping someone in the DA with some gaul decides now to kick the ANC's arses

ttshililo2 Jan 26, 2025, 06:30 AM

Those “embiciles” have been playing chess whilst the DA have been playing snakes and ladders. They strategically passed two bulletproof Bills, anathema’s to the DA &amp; its supporters- its doesn’t get funnier that!

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:20 AM

The devil and god play chess. The devil cheats and wins more souls. Doesn't make the imbeciles smart to destroy a country and leave it's people desperate. It's pure evil.

Trenton Carr Jan 26, 2025, 09:34 AM

It does get much funnier than that, when you second guess the concourt.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 26, 2025, 09:40 AM

No, the ANC has been negotiating in bad faith to keep the snout in the trough, while the DA is actually trying to save this country.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:16 AM

Hardly bulletproof I feel. Both pie in the sky in terms of constitutionality and cost. Highly unlikely to happen I aver.

Andre Swart Jan 26, 2025, 11:23 AM

This game isn't over yet! The Cyril faction is desperate to stay alive but they made a BIG MISTAKE!

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 03:58 PM

or more dangerous!

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 11:20 PM

It's unbelievable that a well-resourced party like DA, with so much funding from Oppenheimers, le Roux, etc, is being outsmarted by these "embiciles".

Hidden Name Jan 26, 2025, 06:09 AM

Not so much. The bill will be declared unconstitutional, as quite a few other ANC stuff ups have been. You should try reading the report before making arrogant statements.

ernest Jan 26, 2025, 11:17 AM

There is so much corruption and bad faith lurking. Ramaphosa should refer all his bills he is signing off to the Concourt first, and get clarity. We are not ruled by ANC government, we are ruled by Concourt &amp; private litigation.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 04:00 PM

only outsmarted outsmarted or something more nefarious?.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 26, 2025, 07:39 AM

Unfortunately, Cyril showed that the ANC is exactly like Dingaan. Agreement and then murder to get out of it. The GNU is an important test if we work with children or people working for the good of all. I guess the children won - hillarious.

Ismail Lagardien Jan 26, 2025, 09:34 AM

Dingaan fought against European settlers invading Southern Africa, as part of European colonial expansion. In the USA/Canada/Antipodes Europeans exterminated all/most indigenous people. Worked in Singapore because Lee Kwan Yew erased all native (Malay) people from the Nusantaran state.

Hidden Name Jan 26, 2025, 10:20 AM

You certainly have quite the chip on your shoulder, no? Still playing the victim card hundreds of years later. Let's all at least try to be adults?

i***o@w***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:57 AM

Complete and utter nonsense, displaying a grotesque and deliberate ignorance of history. Retief wanted to negotiate with Dingaan. They were not at war. Really, I would expect that somebody who writes columns for this site, to at least have some integrity and not to lie so blatantly.

Anil Maharaj Jan 26, 2025, 11:27 AM

Very much like the islamist colonisers did in many parts of the world

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 11:58 AM

Dingaans people plundered their way down south massacring all the people in there path who were here before them.

ttshililo2 Jan 26, 2025, 04:41 PM

Actually the melt down of DA supporters on these DM pages is hilarious on its own. A quick scroll has me in stitches. Have a great day further ??

j***l@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:01 AM

I don't get why everyone wants this to happen behind closed doors. Same line was repeated during the initial GNU negotiations. Why do you want quiet backroom dealings? This is a democracy, the people should be able to see what is happening.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 26, 2025, 10:09 AM

You seem obsessed with the Gr12. At least it was with Mathematics, albeit SG, passed. Cyril cannot say same and his degree course BProc has been cancelled at uni level, utterly useless. Malema scored 4% for Maths SG at age 20 and went on to study useless Social/African sciences.

robby 77 Jan 27, 2025, 02:18 PM

Jeez can you tell the difference between outsmarting and acting unilaterally without integrity. Nope you can't..

Walter Spatula Jan 25, 2025, 08:43 PM

Motsoaledi is unhinged and irrelevant. Everybody can see that. The ANC is still in denial. Nobody wants their stupid magical ideology. The DA should grow some balls and take some risks.

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 11:08 PM

Maybe the risks the DA must take need spelling out. Remember, DA is the only "none racial" political party in SA. What else is there for them to do?

Richard Blake Jan 26, 2025, 09:56 AM

The DA doesn't like taking risks. The DA likes to follow the roadmap, and that is why it has taken the DA 30 years to get into government.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:41 PM

True, DA cannot gamble it's high standards, by opening up for all races in its ranks

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:21 AM

100% Noel. The DA is the only party for ALL South Africans and the only party, along with other like-minded parties that can save SA Inc.

jackt bloek Jan 25, 2025, 08:52 PM

i would not worry about this law Becuase if govenment acts unjustly once by taking land without expropiraition, the tax base would collapse, interest rates will jump and the ANC wont be able to pay govenment workers and tenderprenuers after 3 months

abrietraut Jan 26, 2025, 06:06 AM

And you are not worried? What will you do if all the things happen as per your post?

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:44 AM

Much land and property is financed by the banks. What does that mean for the banks.

Richard Blake Jan 26, 2025, 10:34 AM

The private sector has been in bed with the ANC from day one. They will be happy with any policy the ANC passes so long as they benefit from it.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:47 PM

That's a lie and you know it. The continued employment of the undocumented by private sector isn't sabotage. Go out and read some more. Anton Rupert has confessed that business chose not to invest in SA economy even during the best economic Mbeki times. Wasn't that sabotage.

jackt bloek Jan 25, 2025, 08:54 PM

Motsoledi is more than welcome to introduce NHI If Motsoledi introduces NHI, the tax base will collapse and govenment will have have even less money to pay government workers and tenderprenuers. I am sure Govenment Workers and Tenderpreneurs will love Motsolodi

jackt bloek Jan 25, 2025, 08:56 PM

reminder that the ANC of today is doing everybting in its power to reduce govenment salaries and tenderpreneurs income by 90% by turnin SOUTH AFRICA into the rest of Africa Gov spends more on Port Elizabeth than Mozambique govenment spends on whole of that country

Mike Lawrie Jan 25, 2025, 09:21 PM

Cyril must wake up to the fact that he cannot just do as he and the ANC wishes and pleases. It is long overdue that the DA and others draw a line in the sand. Just look at the ministers in cabinet and MPs who are far from being above suspicion.

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 11:00 PM

DA and others, hey. Are they a coherent group? Please lets determine that first. Have anyone noticed their super-sized egos, since formation of GNU? How they oppose each other in view of the public. I doubt if they know how to draw a line, anywhere

m***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 12:37 AM

Cyril and the anc can form a government without the DA . The DA can not at any given time . The DA too,like the anc,desperately wants the luxury of the blue lights

Pieter van de Venter Jan 26, 2025, 07:41 AM

Please ecplain - 40%

Richard Blake Jan 26, 2025, 09:16 AM

The DA doesn't need to do anything. With the likes of Lesufi, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mabula, and Ramaphosa the ANC will implode before the 2029 elections. The ANC is paralyzed with internal devision and corruption. It is unable to govern the country in its current state.

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:33 AM

True, and South African rapid decline will continue. This evidently makes you happy. You think like the majority of uneducated hoodwinked voters. No wonder South Africa is in a mess.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:27 AM

The DA inherited vehicles with blue lights which they don’t use. The didn’t rush out to buy new vehicles. Sounds to me like they are doing the right things. I suggest Zamani that you get the facts before posting.

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 10:16 PM

We should see this exactly for what it is, a HOAX, like NHI &amp; Bela before it. Section 25 of the Constitution allows expropriation of someone’s property for a public purpose, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid. Had this piece been implemented effectively 1st, I'd believe them.

N***i@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 10:44 PM

DA is being out maneuvered by 113 year old ANC and will continue chasing its tail to the periphery. DA has to forget myopic race politics, but go for popular vote. Take advantage of the many low hanging fruits provided by ANC. But, of course, the ill-educated black electorate is to blame

Hidden Name Jan 26, 2025, 06:12 AM

Except the DA is the only party that doesn't use race politics.

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:39 AM

Your last sentence sums it up. When we are totally failed state like Zimbabwe, the people you speak of. Who should they blame. We live in a democracy that your 113 year old movement fought so hard for. A better life for all apparently.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:31 AM

A better life for some. BEE stands for Black Elitist Enrichment don’t you know?

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 04:07 PM

good one

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:51 PM

You are so closed. Isn't it the duty of the political party to send its message to the electorate. Does you honestly think DA is going that to the entire SA electorate. Open up a little and see a little further than your fee

Richard Blake Jan 26, 2025, 09:52 AM

You correct, the DA cannot play the ANC it is unable to play dirty politics. The ANC is a master at this. In the run up to the 2024 elections the ANC claimed that apartheid would return if the DA was elected, and that the grants would be cancelled. The DA did very little to counter this. Lost votes.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 04:20 PM

the propaganda machine of the anc aims at the uninformed masses. the masses they keep poor in order to buy votes with grants. cyril once coerced the masses with the threat that the whites will rule again if they don't vote anc. the anc stoops low for power. hard for the opposition to reach

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:59 PM

Until DA and its supporters stop alienating itself and belittling the broader SA electorate. The masses can see racism and racists even under deep cover

daniel.charlse Jan 26, 2025, 01:59 AM

Someone in government wants a mall that has a Shoprite lease. Sorry, a few people wants land that is on a Checkers/Shoprite lease. The coffers are empty, they need new loot!

Bob Jan 26, 2025, 03:53 AM

It is patently clear the DA needs a strong and vibrant (black)leader to take the party forward. Steenhuisen is not the answer. The DA has a trump card that should be played to its fullest extent. The DA leaves the GNU, the Rand and the economy tanks. The ANC are winning this poker game. Hands down.

k***g@h***.comm Jan 26, 2025, 05:26 AM

Just change your name then from DA to AE (Against Everything), and maybe only then will the President be prepared to tow your anti progress line.

Richard Blake Jan 26, 2025, 10:07 AM

Please do name one thing that Ramaphosa and his cabinet have done that is progressive. The South African Rand has plummeted 41% under Ramaphosa, crime has escalated to warzone levels JHB and Gauteng are bankrupt. Please tell us all where the progress is the you, and the ANC speak of?

Hidden Name Jan 26, 2025, 10:25 AM

This bill is not progress is kind of what they are saying, if you choose to read and understand the article? It is contrary to the constitution, so actually it's illegal. And Cyril has now wasted both time and resources by signing off on legislation the courts will scrap.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:34 AM

You are right Titus. The DA is against everything the ANC does for the simple reason that everything the ANC does is wrong.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:01 PM

What's the DA's alternative on land. If there is, why the electorate doesn't seem to be listening to it.

Karl Sittlinger Jan 27, 2025, 08:24 AM

That one's easy. The ANC is promising everything to every one for free no matter the consequences, while the DA is actually being realistic what is possible with our economy etc. Who will the poor want to rather believe?

User Jan 26, 2025, 06:51 AM

The mind boggles. How can you trust a person, like Rama, who slaughtered his own "people" at Marikana while stuffing hundreds of thousands of USA dollars in his sofa.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 26, 2025, 07:19 AM

We do not have a GNU It has always simply been another smoke and mirrors show from THE ANC, to fool their opponents, the country and the World. ThecANC believe they "won" the election. From the start they have altered "agreements" and done as they like without consulting anyone.

stevendv.elec Jan 26, 2025, 08:21 AM

Deflection and distraction from the rampant criminality and incompetence of the ANC

mnguniyet Jan 26, 2025, 09:14 AM

The president of the ANC knows for sure that this signing is not going to change anything, he does this just to please his detractors at the ANC.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 11:59 AM

Spot on. ANC will not achieve anything for SAns with all 3 bills. But when will the DA start transforming itself and genuinely become none racist. That should includes educating its voters on the importance of attracting more votes, diversity, and how to stop being condescending and obnoxious.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 04:28 PM

you, as am i are frustrated by the anc. what alternatives are there? you make suggestions about what the da should do to be acceptable and draw votes. should you not speak to them. inform them of your opinions. bring about the change sa needs

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 12:27 PM

Firstly, I'd like to see DA footprint improve. Look at the few by-elections we've had since December, more than 80% (give/take), DA didn't participate. Secondly, DA policy on racial inequality is out of sync with reality. This need fine-tuning. 3rdly, DA must pronounce on land, not only react.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 12:30 PM

Response below assumes your suggestion above is genuine.

Brian Schultz Jan 26, 2025, 05:04 PM

Same old, same old rubbish. The DA has the most mixed support base of any party in SA. Stop repeating the same lies over and over.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:26 PM

The biggest lie is that DA is a nonracial party and no matter how many times it is repeated, it can never be true. DA is only looking out for the interest of the whites,like yourself. What alternatives DA has for making land available to deserving blacks. Zero

Karl Sittlinger Jan 28, 2025, 10:16 AM

“DA is only looking out for the interest of the whites” Prejudiced claptrap.

George 007 Jan 26, 2025, 09:19 AM

The bill itself is a storm in a teacup. Elsewhere, it's called Eminent Domain, which is used to buy land to, for example, build a new freeway where houses get in the way. A new dam is another example. Both benefit the public. The way the ANC did it is the real issue — a slippery slope.

R***0@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:29 AM

The sooner the GNU goes the better, but that's my opinion. It's a farce on every level, the ANC thinks it still runs the country with a clear mandate. Let's call the GNU a day its going to end when Ramaphosa goes any way. So let the chips fall were they may, and the country goes into the bin.

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:08 PM

A fact that GNU opportunists SA supporters do not take into consideration is that, while ANC's RET faction formed MKP on the eve of the ladt elections, none of the opposition parties, including DA, grew their support base.

User Jan 26, 2025, 10:53 AM

Time for a two state solution in SA.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 26, 2025, 11:09 AM

Another desperate populist action by the ANC to hang on to power. Same as the NHI debacle. By the same reasoning we should all have Mercedes motor cars and live in mansions. Political expediency over economic pragmatism I feel.

ernest Jan 26, 2025, 11:15 AM

Ramaphosa is up against a wall. He knows about the bill, and Clause 19, all these Acts he is signing is unconstitutional. He needs to please his supporters in the ANC in order to not be removed. DA other GNU partners aggrieved must take this matter to the Concourt, more rotten egg on Rama's face

Andre Swart Jan 26, 2025, 11:16 AM

Election in SA! If the National Assembly passes a motion of no confidence against the President, he must dissolve the Assembly and call for new elections.  The President is responsible for issuing a proclamation to call for elections, within 90 days, after dissolving the National Assembly.

g***e@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 11:38 AM

It's about time somebody in the DA with some gaul decides to kick arse.

User Jan 26, 2025, 11:49 AM

Steenhuisen said "Mr. President we need to talk". Before any further drama, that is exactly what must now happen. A request for dialogue has been issued and if Ramaphosa chooses to ignore it, a line has been drawn that could wreck the GNU and with it, South Africa.

Andre Swart Jan 26, 2025, 12:06 PM

The DA is the 'adult in the room' in this debacle that threatens stability in SA. Voters must take notice!

Andre Swart Jan 26, 2025, 12:09 PM

'There's no such thing as a FREE LUNCH' ... same applies to a FREE FARM. Somebody must pay! Ask your rich uncle ...?

Michele Rivarola Jan 26, 2025, 03:34 PM

If the Bill meets constitutional muster then there is nothing that can be done and the ANC is right. If the Bill does not meet muster then one legal challenge suffices as the CC will declare it unconstitutional. If this is about who gets the badge then the DA will come a distant third.

Peter Dexter Jan 26, 2025, 06:16 PM

To employ all South Africans and improve the quality of life we need growth produced by massive investment. Both the Expropriation and NHI Acts are likely to drive investment away. Investment flows to countries with strong property rights and functioning infrastructure.

Alan Watkins Jan 26, 2025, 06:30 PM

I saw a headline in the Sunday Times that the DA will vote against the budget. Can someone who understands these things (DM journalists?) game this out?

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 08:06 PM

You have to admit the DA are incomeptant when they cant seem to explain to ANC Motsolendi, Parks Tua that 1) BIG AND GROWING ECONOMY leads to 2) HIGHER TAXES COLLECTED BY SARS leads to 3) more money for govenment services, govenment wages and tenders

Karl Sittlinger Jan 27, 2025, 08:29 AM

Or "ANC Motsolendi, Parks Tua" are so incompetent and corruption druven they don't want to understand it?

Jane Crankshaw Jan 27, 2025, 09:51 AM

The name of the coalition ( lead by the ANC) currently steering this country should be changed from GNU to GUN ( government unifies no-one!). BEE policies &amp; expropriation threats &amp; actions continue to hold a gun to the head of taxpayers, Biz SA and its political partners without consultation!

Louis97 Jan 27, 2025, 10:27 AM

It is depressing that we are still negotiating with the former oppressor on how to end apartheid and its various manifestations. The former oppressor and coloniser is not ashamed.

p***6@g***.com Feb 4, 2025, 07:33 AM

The xpropiation bill means that the million generals in the army can now go and fight in the DRC while the few foot sodiers can play golf.