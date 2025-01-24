Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

This article is more than a year old

Newsdeck

WHO chief to cut costs, reset priorities after US exit, document shows

The World Health Organization will cut costs and review which health programmes to prioritise after the U.S. announced its exit, its chief told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Reuters
By Reuters
24 Jan
French President Macron inaugurates WHO Academy campus in Lyon World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivers a speech after inaugurating the WHO Academy campus, in Lyon, France, 17 December 2024. The newly opened campus of the World Health Organization (WHO), aiming to promote lifelong learning across the health sector, will offer high-quality courses to health and care workers. EPA-EFE/LAURENT CIPRIANI / POOL MAXPPP OUT

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal on the first day of his second term on Monday, alleging that the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

"This announcement has made our financial situation more acute...," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a memo to staff dated Jan. 23. It said that the agency planned to significantly reduce travel expenditure and halt recruitment as part of a series of cost-saving measures.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed the memo was authentic but declined to comment further.

The United Nations confirmed on Thursday that the U.S. was due to withdraw from the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026.

The United States is by far the WHO's biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding. WHO's most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.

 

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...