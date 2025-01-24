Daily Maverick
LETTER FROM THE DM168 EDITOR

A good dose of humility and courage is needed to face this Trumpian golden age of narcissism and nationalism

If US President Donald Trump succeeds in contributing to restoring global peace that would truly be something. But, I am not a fan of any kind of chest-beating nationalism.
By Heather Robertson
24 Jan
TrumpRevMiriann US President Donald trump and Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde. Photos: Gallo Images

Dear DM168 reader,

Donald Trump is back with a vengeance. At his inauguration as the 47th US president on Monday, 20 January 2025, he made it clear to all Americans who felt hard done by the political elite and the irritating agents of wokeness that he will herald a golden age for America.

And as their elected action man, he means business. He is going for the “deep state actors” — the civil servants, intelligence agents and politicians who he believes almost put him in jail.

He is going for illegal immigrants who he claims are criminals and mentally ill. He is going for the Chinese who he inaccurately claims are operating the Panama Canal.

He is going to make America great again by ending wars and putting America first. 

If Trump succeeds in contributing to restoring global peace that would truly be something. But, I am not a fan of any kind of chest-beating nationalism. I’m with Albert Einstein who said nationalism was an “infantile disease”, the “measles of mankind”.  “As a citizen of Germany,” he wrote in 1947, “I saw how excessive nationalism can spread like a disease, bringing tragedy to millions.” 

I get worried when leaders of countries espouse blustering rhetoric like Trump did at his inauguration, saying: “America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world… We will be the envy of every nation.”

Why would you want to on the one hand stir up envy — one of those seven deadly sins  along with lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath and pride? And on the other hand when the people of the world come clambering through the border gates and across the ocean, salivating at the glittering promise of your so-called enviable country, you turn your wrath on them. 

We live in a country book-ended by two kinds of nationalism. The first thirty years of my life were ruled by Afrikaner nationalism, and the second thirty years by African nationalism. Both promised golden ages for some of the people, and look where that got us? Separate development. Deaths in detention. States of emergency. The dompas. Border wars. Aids denialism. Xenophobia. State Capture by state and private actors. Marikana. Stilfontein. Nationalism is often about stirring up mass national pride to benefit a powerful few, ensuring they are far, far more equal than the many.

The most dizzying height of Trump’s Make America Great Again nationalism is his promise to “pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars”. This is the grand dream of Elon Musk. Former South African. Now 100% patriotic American. The richest man in the world. Benefactor of Trump. The man with a  space colonisation vision totally disconnected from the struggling reality of the average American citizen. For whom attaining affordable healthcare and medication would make so much more sense than sticking an American flag on Mars. Ask the Claims Adjustor Luigi Mangione. And the throngs of Americans ripped off by the health insurance industry, who supported him.

Musk triumphantly danced on the inauguration stage, saying to the Trump supporters with a Nazi-like salute after thumping his chest: “It is thanks to you that the fate of civilisation is assured.”

What kind of civilisation will be assured by American astronauts putting the Stars and Stripes on Mars? What civilisation will be bequeathed to future generations by Musk and the Tech bros, the wealthiest men in the world who are arguably responsible for doing more to dumb down and divide our civilisation with polarising opinion and viral disinformation than anyone in history? What kind of civilisation  will we send into space if it only draws from the exceptionalist, colonising extractive pursuits of the rich and powerful and ignores the wondrous diversity of our human culture? That part of our culture that emphasises respect for nature,  care, love and compassion for our fellow humans? 

In words that are uncannily reminiscent of the retributory tone of our former president Jacob Zuma against former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Trump also used his speech to fight back against “the vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation of the Justice Department”. Trump is the first former or sitting US president to be a convicted felon — he was convicted of paying hush money to a porn star after a jury found him guilty. 

The Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator, Gideon Rachman, explained that popular support for political leaders like Trump and Zuma grows when “voters feel thwarted, rather than empowered, by the political system”, that they are willing to “jettison liberal democratic values in favour of a strongman who promises to get things done”.

Rachman quoted an opinion poll that found that two-thirds of Democrats and 80% of Republicans believe the US government serves itself and the powerful ahead of ordinary people. Large majorities distrust both Congress and the media. 

Similarly, research by the Human Sciences Research Council in 2023 showed that  57% of South Africans were dissatisfied with our democracy, saying they would not vote because of their disillusionment. 

This disillusionment led to the rise of Zuma’s MK party, the decline of the ANC below 50% and the formation of the compromise coalition of the Government of National Unity. It’s cumbersome but our politicians have been forced to work together for all who live here. 

In the US, despite the fact that they are the elite, the Republicans and President Trump have triumphed. No compromise needed. The Trump new brooms have a clean sweep. 

My sincere wish for our fellow humans in the US is that the Trumpian victors pay some heed to the plea made to the 47th president of the US  by 65-year-old grandmother, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, at the national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday this week:

 “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.”

Trump’s reaction to Budde’s plea was that she was “a radical left hard-line Trump hater” and that she should apologise.

In an interview with NPR, the Bishop responded to Trump’s admonition with her gentle voice of reason, the kind of voice every one of us in polarised societies so desperately need.

“First of all, I don’t hate the president, and I pray for him. And I don’t agree with some of his views of the country and the way the decisions he makes, but I certainly don’t hate him.

“What do I regret? I regret that… it actually confirmed the very thing that I was speaking of earlier, which is our tendency to jump to outrage and not speak to one another with respect. But, no, I won’t apologise.”

Empathy, humility and courage over hubris. That’s  one way to end all wars. Thanks, Bishop Mariann Budde. May peace and  the courage to care be with us all on this rapidly warming rocky ball that we call home. A home most of us are not likely to leave for Mars any time soon. 

Yours in defence of civility in our civilisation,

Heather

In this week’s DM168, Victoria O’Regan and Peter Fabricius break down what Trump’s executive orders mean for our country and the many life-saving projects that may be scuppered by his decisions.

If you’re interested in taking out a home-delivery subscription of DM168 in print form or you would like to subscribe to our digital e-edition click here. Whether your disagree or agree with me, I'd love to read your ideas. Share your thoughts with with me at heather@dailymaverick.co.za and I'll consider publishing your letter in DM168.

Comments

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 11:40 AM

Hypocrite. The only people sowing division are the radical left telling me how terrible I am for just being me. Luckily more than 50% of Americans now feel this way, and your divisive, woke, leftist socialism is dying a horrible death. Thanks for the tears, we'll see you on the other side.

Johnny Bravo Jan 24, 2025, 11:47 AM

And then one day, hopefully, after more stunning losses, you'll forget your DEI, group politik and remember that all humans are beautiful INDIVIDUALS worthy of love, space and freedom, because they're perfect as INDIVIDUALS.

henk.craucamp Jan 24, 2025, 12:27 PM

Glad we have freedom of speech. Because this article is so far to the left its off the page. You cant compare US to SA. US has a strong economy, SA does not. POTUS takes question from press (Trump does, Biden did not),Ramaphosa does not and a I could go on if DM allowed more characters.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 03:19 PM

But you can compare Trump and Zuma: corrupt fraudster - check; sexual abuser - check; misogynist - check; narcissist - check; conspiracy-driven fascist - check; anti-constitution - check; lies about election results - check; nepotist - check.

Roy Rover Jan 24, 2025, 04:14 PM

Pleading for mercy is left wing. Okey dokey.

i***o@w***.com Jan 25, 2025, 08:59 AM

Abandoning your church's supposed religion, ignoring its core teachings in your personal life and your utterances (Romans 1:26-27), replacing Jesus with George Floyd and a pride flag and praying to the gods of wokeness most certainly is left-wing extremism.

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 09:31 PM

Without doubt. Budde, a grandstanding woke opportunist of note. Glad common sense is prevailing. About time.

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 09:59 PM

There would be no need for mercy if Bidens had simply enforced the laws of the country. No illegals. No need to arrest and deport. As for people who don't know what gender they are, it's a mental illness. Few people judge them. They however are quick to judge straight people.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 03:16 PM

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the...most respected nation on earth" - I for one will NEVER respect a nation that elects a convicted criminal, corrupt fraudster, sexual abuser, misogynist and narcissistic conspiracy-driven fascist as their first citizen...

William Blackie Blackie Jan 27, 2025, 10:47 AM

100 %

alastairmgf Jan 24, 2025, 04:08 PM

1. It was NOT a Nazi salute and it is disingenuous to say it was. He was saying: “from my heart to you”. It’s quite a common gesture 2. A shameful display by the priest. No LGBQ person has anything to fear. He simply said there are only 2 genders something the majority agree with.

User Jan 25, 2025, 07:20 AM

Agreed. Lefties like to gaslight. And that is NOT a priest. Just maybe just one article by a DM contributor can highlight the fact that Trump hosted a gay wedding at his home, and made no photo op from it.

i***o@w***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:01 AM

There are photos of Barack Obama and even Taylor Swift showing what looks like a Nazi salute. Anybody whose tiny little brain has been fried by the woke mind virus, so that he believes Musk, a Jew to boot, is a Nazi, must then believe Obama and Swift are Nazis too. This is a total nothingburger.

G H Jan 25, 2025, 09:55 PM

4 legs good...2 legs better!

wyrmbook Jan 25, 2025, 09:26 PM

The Nazi Salute (seriously the entire gesture is indistinguishable from old Nazi speech videos) has made has caused enough of a stir that it has emboldened actual Neo-Nazis to take it as a gesture of good faith to them. THIS IS BAD.

User Jan 24, 2025, 09:35 PM

Another nobody with TDS. Boring.

A Z Jan 24, 2025, 10:51 PM

You're the editor for Heaven's sake. Instead of pining for humility and empathy because 'bad, orange man said nasty things' and acted on what he was reelected to do, offer perspective, distance, look behind the theatrics, pose questions and find the substance. Or are you just editorializing?

N***n@s***.com Jan 25, 2025, 02:16 AM

Oh Lord. Does someone have a spare Oscar award lying somewhere that we can give this person?..... Definitely needs one for most dramatic performance

William Blackie Blackie Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM

Unfortunately, I do not have one, but I can offer a mouldy ring doughnut.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 25, 2025, 06:47 AM

Thanks Heather, we do need the voices of the humane, and the sane. Some very interesting and disturbing comments already; we need to shout out loud the values we really should espouse if we wish to call ourselves civilised: humility, kindness, empathy, generosity, care. Not the other rabid trash.

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:53 AM

In the old days if normal people wanted to see what we consider normal today, they would have to go to a circus. The new normal is not that sane, thanks to extreme lefties.

William Blackie Blackie Jan 27, 2025, 10:58 AM

Absolutely concur with your comments Lawrence. Some sanity prevails.

B***s@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 07:40 AM

State Capture by state and private actors. Marikana. Stilfontein. Nationalism is often about stirring up mass national pride to benefit a powerful few, ensuring they are far, far more equal than the many. How, in the name of Common sense, was this GREED, committed due to excessive Nationalism?

Skinyela Jan 25, 2025, 10:13 AM

Let me take a guess, but I am not answering for the author of this article. 1. The people who did it used Nationalism to get elected 2. The voters who elected them did so because they were promised to be prioritised than everyone else.

User Jan 26, 2025, 07:02 AM

You talking about the ANC ne?

Skinyela Jan 26, 2025, 08:41 PM

"We live in a country book-ended by two kinds of nationalism. The first thirty years of my life were ruled by Afrikaner nationalism, and the second thirty years by African nationalism. Both promised golden ages for some of the people, and look where that got us?" Take your bet

B***s@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 07:42 AM

By bashing Trump all the time, DM is going to lose subscribers! There are more Trump supporters on this platform than you think!

William Blackie Blackie Jan 27, 2025, 10:59 AM

LOL

Maria Janse van Rensburg Jan 25, 2025, 08:44 AM

Heather I am with you. Our world needs more kindness and less bullying.

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:54 AM

It doesn't, but not at the expense of reason and insanity.

Malcolm McManus Jan 26, 2025, 09:55 AM

Correction. Does.

Paddy Ross Jan 25, 2025, 10:19 AM

Very brave of you, Heather, knowing that you would flush out the Trump supporters who mainly respond with vindictive and insulting remarks for anyone who disagrees with Trump's "Winner takes All" philosophy.

Wilhelm Jan 25, 2025, 01:22 PM

Stop creating this us vs them divide. I agree with some views from either side, both the reverend, and Trump, but I disagree with others. Read carefully what someone's saying, rather than immediately categorizing them as either leftist or rightwing.

Neil Nothard Jan 25, 2025, 10:31 AM

I am not an expert of USA politics, but I saw an interview in which Trump indicated he would make the State a smaller actor with less regulation. If he can do that it seems it would satisfy the majority of voters. His rhetoric does jar, but considering the path he has traveled I am not surprised

Ian Wallace Wallace Jan 25, 2025, 03:34 PM

As a species we are in alot of trouble. Nationalism as penned by the author is undoubtly going to upend us and the vitriolic responses to this article make her case for her.

i***o@w***.com Jan 25, 2025, 05:14 PM

If you want to talk about sowing division, look no further than the Democrats who openly weaponized the state and perverted the judiciary to target a political opponent. But yes, humanity is in deep trouble due to the cancerous, evil woke religion, which demonizes straight, white people.

Richard Kennard Jan 25, 2025, 09:43 PM

Give it a rest

Malcolm McManus Jan 25, 2025, 09:49 PM

Absolutely. Something radical has to be done to correct the wrongs of the last 4 years. Bidens policies are to blame for all the illegals. Not to mention his abuse of state resources to further his and his families dubious activities and self enrichment.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 27, 2025, 12:01 PM

Dubious activities and self-enrichment? You mean, like launching your own crypto-currency, right before your government creates the legislation that will control how it is managed?

User Jan 26, 2025, 07:03 AM

Agree 100%.

gering Jan 26, 2025, 10:00 AM

Thanks Heather. I always enjoy your editorials.

Pieter van de Venter Jan 26, 2025, 10:26 AM

But I guess you still in support of the ANC? We have lived under a similar government for 30 years. What is new?

Just Jan 26, 2025, 02:40 PM

The Trumpian golden age is more about undoing irrationality and installing common sense.