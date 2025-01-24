The Sassi Seafood Guide for sustainable summer dining

We’re all asked to eat fish sustainably, and you have to have been living in a particularly remote rockpool not to have heard of Sassi, the South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative. But how can we be sure that the fish we’re buying really is the right one?

Sassi has issued a six-point guide to help us through the minefield of choosing a fish that will not weigh on our conscience, and more to the point, will help us to help them keep the bounty of the seas more sustainable for us and future generations.

Whether you’re dining out or at the fish counter contemplating what to cook for supper, here’s how to know which fish to choose.

Certain species, like the West Coast rock lobster and Red Stumpnose, have dangerously low populations and are listed on the World Wildlife Fund-Sassi red list. By avoiding these options, you can play a vital role in protecting vulnerable species and supporting their recovery. Familiarise yourself with the Red List to make more informed choices.

Having said that, once you access the Red List, you’ll see that some species are listed as both red and orange, or even red, orange and green. This is where it becomes important to pay attention to the following point:

Ask questions

Take the time to ask the restaurant (or seafood counter) staff about the seafood available. Find out what species it is, where it was caught, and how it was farmed or fished. Once you have the details, check the Sassi app to see if it’s a green-listed option.

Sassi maintains that restaurants “have a responsibility to be transparent about their sourcing practices, but sometimes mislabelling can pose a challenge”. So don’t hesitate to ask questions to get clarity.

Try something different

Instead of ordering popular species such as salmon, try more sustainable alternatives, Sassi urges. For example, South African rainbow trout makes an excellent substitute for salmon in sushi, and Cape Bream is a great alternative to Miss Lucy/Red Stumpnose.

Support local fishers

Look for green-listed seafood from local, small-scale fisheries. This supports both local fishing communities and encourages less harmful fishing methods that are kinder to the environment.

Support restaurants that walk the talk

Look for restaurants that serve WWF-Sassi green-listed species, which are the most sustainable choices available. For example, Beyond Restaurant in Cape Town is renowned for its commitment to a sustainable supplier ecosystem.

Look for certification labels

When shopping for seafood, look for certifications such as ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) or MSC (Marine Stewardship Council). These logos indicate that the seafood has been sourced from sustainable farms or fisheries. DM

Useful links:

WWF-SASSI Website: https://wwfsassi.co.za/

WWF-SASSI List: https://wwfsassi.co.za/sassi-list/

WWF-SASSI Red List: https://wwfsassi.co.za/sassi-list/?fs=red

WWF-SASSI Green List: https://wwfsassi.co.za/sassi-list/?fs=green

WWF-SASSI APP: https://wwfsassi.co.za/resource-tools/