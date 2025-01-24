LA residents return to the remains of their homes, and more from around the world

Resident Grace Premvaree shows her found wedding rings after they were displaced by the Eaton Fire on January 23, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires which were fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 27 dead and over 180,000 people under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many homes, and businesses, were burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) A resident goes through the remains of her apartment that was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Southern California faces several more tense days of heightened fire risk before the possible return of long-delayed rain this weekend, as gusty winds buffet a region exhausted by weeks of battling blazes. Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images LA County Firefighter Captain Hernandez is embraced by a neighbor during relief efforts on January 23, 2025 in Altadena, California. Members of LA County Station 31 continue traveling throughout Altadena, assisting residents with relief efforts in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire. Multiple wildfires which were fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 27 dead and over 180,000 people under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures, many homes, and businesses, were burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Residents embrace outside their childhood home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Southern California faces several more tense days of heightened fire risk before the possible return of long-delayed rain this weekend, as gusty winds buffet a region exhausted by weeks of battling blazes. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images Smoke from the Hughes Fire seen from Santa Clarita, California, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Hughes Fire is spreading rapidly north of Los Angeles, spurring evacuation orders around Castaic Lake and threatening one of California's main transportation arteries. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images Soldiers of the Army's 30th Mechanized Infantry Division conduct an artillery live-fire drill with K-55A1 self-propelled howitzers at an army training range as part of the unit's tactical exercise tailored for the severe winter cold in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, 22 January 2025. EPA-EFE/YONHAP An activist displays a banner reading 'Future vs. Trump - Greenpeace' as he stands at the US embassy in Berlin, Germany, 21 January 2025. Greenpeace staged a protest by projecting a statement against the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Climate Agreement and the rejection of previous climate protection measures. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN A bill poster, critical of Donald Trump's second term as President of the United States of America, is seen on a telephone box, on January 20, 2025 in London, England. Trump is due to be sworn in at the inauguration ceremony in Washington later today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) ANCYL and National Union of Mineworkers picket outside Minerals Council SA in Rosebank against the ongoing retrenchment of mineworkers on January 24, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ANCYL called on all progressive forces, including workers, unions, civil society, and community organizations, to join the struggle for workers rights. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Activists of 'People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) on stilts and wearing orange, white and green outfits inspired by the Indian flag, along with cow, chicken and goat masks stage a protest to urge people to stand tall for animals on Republic Day and every day by eating vegan, in Mumbai, India, 24 January 2025. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI An activist from the People's Ethical Treatment of Animals group (PETA) wears a snake costume as she lays down on the ground outside a Gucci store ahead of Chinese new year during a protest on cruel reptile skin sales in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 January 2025. PETA is calling on Gucci to stop peddling pythons’ body parts and for shoppers to honor the Year of the Snake by leaving reptiles in peace, PETA Asia Senior Vice President Jason Baker said on a press statement. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Octopus fisherman Muzirin shows his catch while fishing in the open sea near Ujong Pancu, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 20 January 2025 (issued 22 January 2025). Octopus fishermen in Aceh, Indonesia, are facing increasing challenges as rising fuel costs and declining catches force them to venture further into deeper waters. Muzirin, 43 and Mawardi, 52, fishermen of Ujong Pancu village in Aceh Besar, have been fishing for octopus since childhood, continuing a trade passed down through generations. Traditionally, they rely on handmade bait crafted from tin and stainless steel spoons to attract octopuses hiding among coral reefs. However, overfishing in shallow waters has driven them to seek their catch in deeper seas, requiring longer trips with higher operational costs.Despite octopus being a valuable export commodity, local fishermen earn just IDR 54,000 (3.20 euros) per kilogram, while middlemen sell it at significantly higher prices. With fuel expenses ranging from IDR 200,000 to 500,000 (12-30 euros) per trip, many fishermen struggle to make a sustainable income. Some have turned to drying and salting their catch, selling preserved octopus for IDR 50,000–100,000 per piece, while others supply local restaurants offering octopus dishes such as satay and noodles. However, unpredictable weather, the high cost of fishing, and diminishing octopus populations continue to threaten their livelihoods. "But that's all we can do to survive and support our families," said Mawardi. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 collection by US singer and designer Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 January 2025. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT A creation from the Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collection by British designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe fashion house is on display during the exhibition 'Louvre Couture, Art and fashion: statement pieces' at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, 23 January 2025. The exhibition runs from 24 January to 21 July 2025. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 collection of Bluemarble fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2025. The Men's collections are presented from 21 to 26 January 2025. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Artists participate in the Inaugural Parade of the Montevideo Carnival, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 23 January 2025. The carnival known as 'the longest in the world' once again made its presence felt on the main avenue of the Uruguayan capital, showcasing its attributes with an Inaugural Parade full of dance, singing, humor, and color. EPA-EFE/Sofia Torres A slow shutter speed photo shows a mural on the wall of a residential house reads, ´No interest in AfD - voting against the right-winged´ in Berlin, Germany, 23 January 2025. Germany will hold early federal elections on 23 February 2025. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER A couple stands on the street in front of Bagong House, a popular spot for young people, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 20 January 2025 (issued 22 January 2025). As the five-year anniversary of Wuhan's 76-day lockdown approaches on 23 January 2025, the origins of COVID-19 remain unresolved, with the World Health Organization (WHO) continuing to urge China for more data while Beijing insists it has disclosed all available information. Life in the city of over 11 million has largely returned to normal, but memories of the pandemic linger for many residents who recall the uncertainty of the early days, food shortages, and the struggle to find hospital beds. The first cases emerged in December 2019, leading to a strict lockdown in Wuhan on 23 January 2020 as infections surged worldwide. The WHO estimates nearly 800 million infections and 7 million deaths, though figures vary. The debate over COVID-19’s origins continues, with some scientists suspecting animal-to-human transmission, while others point to a possible lab-related incident. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Couples pose for photographs during an event to mark the country's same-sex marriage law coming into effect in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Hundreds of LGBTQ couples will today officially marry in Thailand, which becomes the first country in Southeast Asia to guarantee equal marital rights for same-sex couples. Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images People wash a statue during preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 23 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, locally known as 'Imlek' and also known as the Spring Festival in China, falls on 29 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI Visitors pose for photos in front of the Madam White Snake sculpture, the centerpiece of Gardens by the Bay's Chinese New Year floral display exhibition 'Spring Blossoms: Legend of Lady White Snake', in Singapore, 24 January 2025. Inspired by the Chinese folklore of Xu Xian and the snake spirit Bai Suzhen, the themed floral display celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Snake, which falls on 29 January this year. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (C) speaks with participants during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2025. The World Economic Forum's annual meeting gathers entrepreneurs, scientists, and corporate and political leaders in Davos from January 20 to 24. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON Colombian singer Shakira (C) greets fans upon her arrival at Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico, 21 January 2025. Shakira arrived in Mexico City and is expected to move temporarily to prepare for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry) World Tour,' which kicks off on 11 February in Brazil. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) tests a device of virtual reality as visits the 45th edition of the international tourism fair FITUR in Madrid, Spain, 24 January 2025. FITUR runs from 22 to 26 January. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR Indian Army's Dare Devil Motorcycle team rehearses ahead of the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2025. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the transition from British rule to a republic on January 26, 1950. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA A drone image shows an encampment of tents of displaced Palestinians on the beach in Khan Younis, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 January, 2025. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD Palestinians perform Friday prayers among the rubble of their homes destroyed in an Israeli military offensive, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, 24 January 2025. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD People walk past a large billboard congratulating US President Donald Trump, in Jerusalem, 21 January 2025. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on 20 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Portugal's Martim Costa and Spain's Miguel Sanchez Migallon Naranjo in action during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship 2025 main round match between Spain and Portugal, in Oslo, Norwa, 24 January 2025. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum Migrating gray cranes roam the Agamon Hula Conservation Lake, a major stopover for migrating birds near the Lebanon border, northern Israel, 23 January 2025. Hula Lake nature reserve, home for thousands of migrating birds in the autumn and spring, reopened to the public in December 2024 after being closed for more than a year due to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI. DM