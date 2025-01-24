Crypto's charms leave some investors in Davos cold

Walsh said her investment firm, which manages assets of more than $335 billion, has so far not invested in crypto.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $109,071 on Monday when Trump was sworn in as president.

The world's largest cryptocurrency more than doubled in price last year after the U.S. market regulator's approval for exchange traded funds (ETF) tied to its spot price, and optimism over easing regulatory hurdles with Trump's return to the White House.

"As an investor, what makes it challenging is figuring out what the true fundamental value of crypto is," said Saira Malik, CIO and head of equities and fixed income at Chicago-based asset manager Nuveen.