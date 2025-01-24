Daily Maverick
OOPS, I PAINTED AGAIN

Court case against councillor fails again as Karoo community struggles with neglected road markings

A second attempt to prosecute Aberdeen councillor Eldridge Ruiters for repainting parking and road markings in his town has fallen flat when it emerged that he was summoned to appear in court on a day that there was no court in session in the small Karoo town.
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
24 Jan
Ruiters-Estelle MAIN Aberdeen Councillor Eldridge Ruiters outside the Aberdeen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)

A second attempt by the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality to prosecute councillor Eldridge Ruiters for repainting the faded parking and road markings in Aberdeen has fallen flat.

Ruiters arrived at court promptly on Tuesday morning only to be told that he had been summoned to appear in court on a day that the court was not sitting in Aberdeen. A municipal law enforcement officer who arrived at court for the case was also sent away.

“We used to have court on a Tuesday,” Ruiters said. “But now we have court on a Thursday.”

It is unclear what will become of the case now but Ruiters came prepared to defend himself. Colleen Ogilvie, the chairperson of the Aberdeen Ratepayers Association, signed an affidavit setting out how they have been trying for years to get the roads in town repainted.

She said requests for new road markings had fallen on deaf ears at the municipality for years. The list of neglected projects in town is long. The residents association recently also had to rebuild the wall around the cemetery, Ogilvie said. 

‘No money’

“The excuse is always that there is no money, but we pay the same rates as the people in Graaff-Reinet,” she said.

“There was a team here,” Ruiters said, “but they only painted a few lines and then they left again.”

Aberdeen Councillor Eldridge Ruiters showing off his handiwork. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)
Councillor Eldridge Ruiters shows off his handiwork. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)

Two other shop owners also indicated that they would support Ruiters.

“Even the school principal said the other day he was grateful for the new road markings because it is safer for the children who walk to school,” Ruiters said.

After Ruiters and a team from the community took it upon themselves to repaint the road markings, he was first issued a R350 fine without mention of a bylaw violation. When he went to court the prosecutor threw the case out because of this.

See Zapiro’s take on the case against Ruiters here

The municipality then issued a summons for him to pay a fine or appear in court using a by-law adopted by the now defunct Camdeboo Municipality. The Camdeboo Municipality closed down in 2016 when the Municipal Demarcation Board merged several Karoo municipalities to form the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality based in Graaff-Reinet. The Camdeboo Municipality originally included the town of Aberdeen. This by-law prescribes a fine of R350, which is a similar fine to transgressions of by-laws including planting or removing trees without permission, climbing into or breaking trees, marking or painting a tree, flying a kite or shooting a catapult, the improper conveying of animal carcass or material and outspanning in a street. 

Aberdeen Councillor Eldridge Ruiters also painted the busy parking lot in front of the Post Office. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)
Ruiters also painted the busy parking lot in front of the Post Office. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)
The streets of Aberdeen are not in a good condition. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)
The streets of Aberdeen are not in good condition. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)

Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality spokesperson Edwardine Abader said previously that the by-law was adopted by the Camdeboo Municipality, but in terms of the law, they were allowed to use the by-laws of municipalities that had been merged to form the current one. She said nobody else had been prosecuted for contravening this by-law.

Read more: Municipal councillor summonsed to appear in court for repainting faded road markings in Karoo town

She added that they required people wishing to redo the road markings to ask for permission. Abader has not yet commented on the latest development, or if they will try a third time to fine Ruiters or have him prosecuted. 

Ruiters said his paint was finished at the moment, but if he received new paint he would ask for permission first before tackling the outstanding road markings in the town. DM

Comments

abrietraut Jan 24, 2025, 09:57 AM

They have time and resources to prosecute the do gooder, but no time repaint the lines which is in public interest and keep roads safe?

Una West Jan 24, 2025, 06:27 PM

Well said

r***e@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 11:08 AM

This is the black anc racists for you. They hate anyone who is not black and anc, eff or mk. Because we want things to work. If things work they cant keep the majority black person a sheep who just follows.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 12:47 PM

I also wondered whether they, IN THE UNLIKELY, PLEASE NOTE EXTREMELY UNLIKELY, event that an ANC councillor did this, would've prosecuted

N***i@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 09:50 PM

Stop black hatred and your racist rants. Try see things as they really are. The only difference between Mr Ruiters &amp; other councilors is that he is from DA. Fact is, he is also black. In fact that Karoo council (split 13 to 11) is 87.5% black coloured councilors, including 1 EFF and 11 DA.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 24, 2025, 11:30 AM

The ANC spends so much time and money going to court for all the wrong reasons. If they simply did their jobs, efficiently, effectively and without corruption it would not be necessary. They are proof of the study on IQ levels .... and we get proof at least hourly of the corruption ....

Slightly Irritated Jan 24, 2025, 12:48 PM

30%ers.

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 12:35 PM

Typical ANC mindlessness! Can't fix a simple thing like painting roads, so try and prosecute anyone who does. Lowest of the low.

Slightly Irritated Jan 24, 2025, 12:47 PM

Maybe the council should use the money they paying lawyers to FIX the street signs. Another ANC sh1thole council.

Robbed Blind Jan 24, 2025, 01:10 PM

#FreeEldridge. I’m honestly surprised Aberdeen still has a Post Office.

Daniel Cohen Jan 25, 2025, 06:38 AM

What's more surprising is that the parking in front of the Post Office is described in the caption as "busy"

R***0@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 01:47 PM

You are the main man in the town Mr. Ruiters, all power to you. I hope you get to be mayor in 2026 when we have the municipal elections. The town needs you.

d***s@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 03:23 PM

Leading by example, well done Cllr. Ruiters. I wonder what else is broken in Aberdeen, I'll bet plenty of things for the City Manager and Mayor to do other than persecute this Cllr and in the process embarass themselves. The ANC is beyond shame.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 24, 2025, 05:20 PM

Hear hear!

Una West Jan 24, 2025, 06:26 PM

Mr Ruiter's tormentors should realise what idiots they are making of themselves.

William Jan 24, 2025, 06:28 PM

&gt; "The busy Post Office" ?????

virginia crawford Jan 24, 2025, 07:23 PM

Clearly the council is not only totally incompetent, but has no sense of comedy or the ridiculous. Is it The Three Stooges, Marx Brothers or a Carry On movie?

M***g@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 09:30 PM

We need clr Ruiters in dysfunctional Johannesburg....

blommie2np Jan 25, 2025, 06:55 AM

Good heavens....

Fanie Rajesh Jan 25, 2025, 07:33 AM

Well done councillor Ruiters. Thank you for representing the interests of all us South Africans ...whether we know it, or not.