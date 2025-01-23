In memory of a true prosecutor and fighter for justice, Rodney de Kock

The passing of advocate Rodney de Kock, affectionately known as “DK” within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on 20 January 2025, marks a profound loss for the NPA, for South Africa’s justice system, and for the country. His untimely death just days after his 64th birthday leaves an indelible void, but his legacy as a tireless champion for justice continues to inspire those who knew him.

DK’s remarkable career was shaped by his unwavering commitment to the rule of law and his belief in the transformative power of justice. Born in 1961, he began his professional journey as the director of the Legal Aid Board Clinic at the University of Cape Town from 1994 to 1999. In this role, he trained candidate attorneys and provided legal representation to indigent clients, demonstrating his lifelong dedication to uplifting the marginalised.

In February 1999, he joined the NPA, and by November 2003, he had been appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the Western Cape. DK’s leadership in the Western Cape set the stage for his subsequent appointment as one of the Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions (DNDPP) in June 2020, overseeing the core prosecution work of the biggest unit of the NPA, the National Prosecutions Service.

His successor as DPP in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, had the following to say about DK: “Adv De Kock was my supervisor, mentor, friend and confidant for almost 20 years. He was an eternal optimist and a true prosecutor stalwart. His legacy and inspiration influenced the entire justice cluster. He inspired others through his actions, words, and character. He is known for the support and love provided to all who worked with him. He has enriched the lives of those around him.”

State Capture

As DNDPP, DK’s role was pivotal in steering the NPA through one of its most challenging periods. In the aftermath of State Capture, when public trust in state institutions had been severely eroded, he worked tirelessly to restore integrity and credibility to the NPA. DK’s leadership and role on ExCo was instrumental in rebuilding the organisation’s foundations and strengthening its capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Beyond the traditional prosecution work of the NPA, DK was a central figure in our efforts to address cases arising from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), and played a critical role in guiding law enforcement agencies to address the recommendations posed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), following the greylisting of South Africa. His meticulous approach ensured that the NPA made significant strides in improving its overall performance over the past five years.

DK also had an acute understanding of the vital interplay between prosecution and the recovery of the proceeds of crime. He initiated a very successful project while DPP of Cape Town, a project that upskilled prosecutors in asset recovery in the lower courts and significantly expanded the footprint of asset forfeiture.

DK was also not one to shy away from innovative methods to fight crime. His support for the non-trial resolution initiative went a long way to securing recent resolutions with corporate giants.

DK was not only a skilled legal practitioner, but also a deeply principled leader who inspired those around him to persevere in the fight for justice.

His colleagues fondly recall his methodical approach to solving problems, his insistence on doing things “the right way”, and his unwavering commitment to the NPA’s constitutional mandate. Always impeccably dressed in a suit, tie and matching hanky, DK was a stickler for the details, as good lawyers should be.

For DK, being a prosecutor was both an honour and a burden. He often reminded his team that prosecutors are the most powerful officials in the criminal justice system, wielding authority that must always be exercised with integrity, humility and a sense of service to the public. His belief in the NPA’s potential to enhance the lives of South Africans and to stand up for the rights of crime victims was a driving force behind his work.

One of DK’s most notable qualities was his ability to uplift and inspire his colleagues, even in the darkest moments. He was known for his wicked sense of humour and his mischievous, winking smile – a gesture that often provided much-needed levity during times of intense pressure.

This unique combination of professionalism and personal warmth made him not only a respected leader, but also a beloved mentor and friend. Younger prosecutors looked up to him as a father figure, while his peers admired his resilience, dedication and unwavering belief in justice.

Significant blow

DK’s death is a significant blow to the NPA, particularly at a time when the organisation continues to face mounting political and external pressures. Yet, his legacy offers a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through steadfast commitment and integrity.

His work on high-profile cases against powerful accused persons exemplified his courage in standing firm against attempts to undermine the rule of law.

Despite growing attacks on the NPA, DK’s resolve never wavered. He often urged his colleagues to remain focused on their mission, to rise above the noise, and to continue the fight for justice with clarity and purpose.

His long-time colleague in the Western Cape office, advocate Billy Downer SC, had the following to say about DK: “We were appointed as deputies in the Cape Town office on the same day, 1 February 1999. He then became my boss in Cape Town and later the NPA Head Office in Tshwane.

“We collaborated closely through the decades, often sailing close to the wind and weathering many storms under his leadership. I came to know that he was a colleague of rare integrity, good judgement, thoroughness, bravery and loyalty, apart from being a good friend. We have lost a giant.”

Under DK’s leadership, the NPA’s National Prosecutions Service achieved significant improvements in its performance. His ability to build teams and foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders was key to these accomplishments. Even during his final months, as his health declined, he remained deeply engaged in his work, demonstrating his extraordinary commitment to the cause of justice.

Powerful testament

As we reflect on DK’s life and legacy, it is clear that his contributions extended far beyond his professional achievements. He embodied the values of justice, fairness, and service, inspiring all who worked with him to strive for excellence in their own roles. His life serves as a powerful testament to the impact that one individual can have in advancing the greater good.

The loss of DK challenges us to honour his memory by continuing the work he held so dear. As prosecutors, we are reminded of the immense responsibility we carry and the importance of upholding the principles that DK championed.

His legacy urges us to remain steadfast in our commitment to the rule of law, to approach our work with diligence and integrity, and to never lose sight of the profound impact our efforts can have on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Advocate Rodney de Kock was a prosecutor, a mentor, a leader, and a friend. His passing leaves a void that will be felt for years to come, but his legacy will endure. Through his work, his values and the lives he touched, DK has left an indelible mark on South Africa’s justice system.

As we bid farewell to a true warrior for justice, we do so with gratitude for his contributions and a renewed determination to carry forward the mission he so passionately pursued.

Rest in peace, DK. Your fight was not in vain, and your legacy will continue to light our way. DM

Advocate Shamila Batohi is National Director of Public Prosecutions. Adv Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba is Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions. Adv Anton du Plessis is Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions. As members of the NPA ExCo, they also write on behalf of the staff of the National Prosecuting Authority.