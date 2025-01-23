Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: Apocalypse Now – Trump 2.0, surging religious extremism, and the geopolitical and investment risks

Fund managers don’t often consider religion when making investment decisions, even if they can sometimes seem like the product of a wing and a prayer. But they are missing a very visible hand that has been shaking global markets throughout the 21st century, and the worst is yet to come.
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
23 Jan
BM-Ed-ATB/ReligionRisk US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the White House – with the enthusiastic support of white Christian nationalists whose stated goal is the elimination of America’s secular state – should place religious extremism firmly on their radars as a major geopolitical and investment risk. 

I cannot think of any period in history since the 17th-century wars of religion in Europe in the wake of the Reformation when fanatical faith presented risk on such a grand and terrifying scale. 

If that sounds far-fetched, consider this: the nuclear codes of the world’s leading superpower are now in the hands of a vengeful man who claims God saved him from an assassin’s bullet to “Make America Great Again” – and his most devoted followers believe that.

What was once called the “Religious Right” – a movement I extensively covered when I was a Dallas-based journalist for Reuters from 2006 to 2011 – has morphed into a charismatic political crusade known as the “New Apostolic Reformation”, which seeks to transform America into a theocracy. 

And America’s far-right Christians are not the only religious warriors heating up the political climate.  

Militant Islamists remain on the march from Mozambique to Afghanistan and beyond; Hindu nationalism is rising as a political force in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi; and then there’s the warrant of arrest issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza committed in the name of a nationalism rooted in the oldest Abrahamic faith. 

The vile crimes of Hamas have also been religiously motivated. Meanwhile, the Orthodox Church in Russia strongly backs Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, regarding it literally as “God’s Will” in a war with the West. 

This all calls to mind the late Samuel P Huntington’s concept of a “Clash of Civilisations”, which holds that people’s religion and culture will be the main powder kegs for conflict in the post-Cold War era. 

So, what does this have to do with markets? 

Well, the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001 by Islamist extremists were certainly “market moving” – the New York Stock Exchange was closed for the rest of that tumultuous week while US airspace was shut for two days.

One recent estimate by the Carnegie Corporation of the costs to the US of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – including future obligations to veterans – is about $8-trillion. That is equal to more than 25% of America’s GDP. 

Trust me, the bond markets have taken due note. And all because of attacks carried out in the name of a violent version of Islam at a time when a right-wing evangelical was president of the US. 

The 21st century has witnessed a growing global backlash of the sacred against the secular, and if you believe God is on your side, then compromise is a pathway to Hell.  

Trump’s political resurrection will literally throw fuel on these flames. 

WEF’s risk outlook

Take, for example, the World Economic Forum’s most recent risk outlook.

Based on a “global risks perception survey” of 900 experts worldwide, it provides a risk ranking.

At the top are state armed conflict, extreme weather events, geoeconomic confrontation, misinformation/disinformation and societal polarisation.

The list has more than 30 categories, and religious extremism is not one of them. But it should be there, and at the top. 

Just look at the “Big Five”. Is religion in a fundamentalist form a possible trigger for state armed conflict? 

Nuclear-armed Islamic Pakistan and Hindu nationalist-ruled India glare at each over one of the most militarised borders on Earth. And a view of American history that it is a Christian – indeed Protestant – nation with a mission blessed by God is feeding Trump’s messianic vision of imperial conquest regarding the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Extreme weather will also be made worse in the name of God, even while the faithful see it as His work rather than that of humanity. 

Trump’s denial of the climate crisis is a reflection of the views of his evangelical, white nationalist political base. The Anthropocene and fossil fuels are satanically inspired fictions if you believe – as tens of millions of Trump’s most ardent supporters do – that the age of the Earth is only about 6,000 years. 

And Trump’s demolition of regulations to address the climate crisis and his promise to “drill, baby, drill” are major setbacks to the global drive to reduce CO2 emissions since the US is the world’s second-biggest emitter. But Trump clearly wants to overtake China on that podium. 

“Misinformation/disinformation?” Well, the denial of science is pretty dangerous, and much of it stems from radical and literal interpretations of faith. And this is all a supercharged catalyst for “societal polarisation”. 

“Geo-economic” confrontation is also a given if you think God’s people are being ripped off by trade treaties and the ditching of the gold standard. 

That brings us back to the subject of markets and investment, which have exposure to risks rising from religion. America seems on its way to becoming the “Gilead” of Margaret Atwood’s chilling 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

If you are a big global company and want to set up shop in Texas or any other red state with draconian anti-abortion laws in the aftermath of the overturning of “Roe v Wade”, would you think twice? Would you have difficulty, say, attracting talented and highly educated female staff? Or gay or black staff for that matter in some states in the current political climate?

One of the reasons so many US evangelical Christians regard Trump as a literal godsend was his appointment in his first term of three justices to the US Supreme Court, giving it a hefty ultra-conservative majority to overturn “Roe”, which held that the US Constitution protected abortion rights. 

For decades, this was the political Holy Grail of the Religious Right and this has emboldened God’s army under the diabolical phrase “Your body, my choice”. 

This will have far-reaching economic consequences – theocracy is costly. 

In the Showmax TV series based on Atwood’s novel, there is a commander in charge of economic policy who is frustrated by his inability to get the economy back on its feet. Perhaps because half of the potential labour force is forbidden from reading and no foreign investor wants to go near the place. 

This may all come across as divorced from reality – but Trump’s current reality show is real. 

Trump’s pardoning of those convicted of the violent attempt to steal the election on his behalf on 6 January 2021 has made extreme right-wing political violence – by many who see the former reality TV star as a warrior for God – acceptable if it is done to further Trump and his agenda. 

This has white Christian nationalism written all over it, and the threat of right-wing violence to enforce the will of Trump and the Lord surely raises the political and economic risk profile of the US. 

I hasten to add that I do not mean to denigrate all religion and people of faith. South Africa stands as a prime example of how faith can be a force for good and evil. 

Apartheid’s apologists and enforcers claimed to have a stern Calvinist God on their side, while Desmond Tutu drew courage and moral clarity from his reading of the Bible in response. 

And who does more good deeds in this country than Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and his Gift of the Givers (their compassion springing from a deep and generous well of Islamic faith)? 

But when readings of sacred texts lead to intolerance, bigotry, misogyny and the dismissal of science at a time when the planet is in grave ecological danger and the political temperature is rising faster than the climate’s, a lot of risks are about to be unleashed.

And they will evoke a biblical plague. DM

Comments

i***o@w***.com Jan 23, 2025, 10:06 PM

America has just exited 4 years of religious extremism. Wokeness is a fundamentalist religion. Its deity is BLM. Its Satan is "whiteness." Its original sin is being white. It believes impossible things, such as that boys can menstruate. Trump's election was America's new Renaissance.

Nic Tsangarakis Jan 24, 2025, 04:44 AM

Hey Matt. You’re partially right. Extreme wokism (as is the case with extreme Islam, Judaism, Christianity) does have downsides. But balanced, reasonable and well implemented (that ameliorates the downsides) has benefits and counters harmful and systemic racism, discrimination, and injustices.

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 08:35 AM

All wokeism is extreme. You hinted at it yourself. Systemic racism is the fanatical and fundamentalist position that all whites, no matter what they do, are incorrigibly racist. This is a very exact perversion of Christianity, which holds that all men are sinful. Wokeism is an extremist religion.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 08:59 AM

Politics from the pulpit whether from the Left, the Middle, or the Right, should always be a no no. Many platforms for politics exist. The pulpit doesn't have to be another one. So much drama caused when this occurs. Case in point: Bishop Budde's woke and embarrassing rant. How about a quiet chat?

Stu McCro Jan 24, 2025, 09:30 AM

Yes DLM, anything extreme is dangerous. But to claim that all woke is extreme makes you as extreme as you are claiming the others are in their extremism. It's always the middle ground we need to aim for. Assume you don't care though, your perspective about anyone else's right?

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 10:12 AM

Wokeism is extreme. In Trudeau's Canada, the UK, and in the US, you could lose your job if you refused to play along with delusions, and used the "wrong" pronouns when somebody misgendered himself. In Ireland people have even been arrested for as much. State-sponsored extremism right there.

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 12:14 PM

Neither you nor Nick will get a reasoned debate here, you're wasting your time.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 06:14 AM

Absolutely spot on, Matt

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 08:30 AM

As a matter of interest do you and fellow trumpites actually advocate elimination of the secular state in favour of a Christian Nationalist one? If one is to call wokeness is a religion then surely it wouldn't be daft to call trumpism a cult.

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 08:52 AM

Your comment is classic leftist projection. On his very first day, Biden signed an order forcing woke fanaticism onto the population, by allowing delusional men into girls' bathrooms. DEI likewise is a core tenet of woke theocracy. What you're accusing Trump of wanting to do, is what Biden did.

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 09:11 AM

So you don't want to answer the question of the secular state?

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 09:36 AM

I am in favour of democracy at the lowest level, closest to the people. If School A wants to pray to God every morning, but School B is woke and wants to pray to George Floyd, let them choose for themselves.

i***o@w***.com Jan 24, 2025, 09:39 AM

My point remains: what you are afraid of, already happened during Biden's term. The state officially became a theocracy. The US literally knelt before BLM and George Floyd. They expected people to believe in impossible things, like boys having periods. Biden's US was a woke fundamentalist Iran.

G C Jan 24, 2025, 12:21 PM

A classic example of "what about ism"

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 09:00 AM

Yes it would be daft

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 09:43 AM

Cult......A charismatic leader, ideological purity, Isolation, Us-vs-them mentality, Apocalyptic thinking.

G C Jan 24, 2025, 12:26 PM

I was reading an article about a new book about how Germany became a Nazi state. one of them was the Us vs them mentality.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:19 PM

Trump has repeatedly said he wants unity. Dems are us-and-them: elitist, snobbish, consider themselves better educated, see Reps as a "basket of deplorables". Many big Dems themselves said after the election that they lost because they are completely out of touch with the working class. Not so DT

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:21 PM

Please explain why you say Trump indulges in "apocalyptic thinking ". Meaningless phrase without clarification....

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 06:52 PM

Read up Rolling Stone's article Donald Trump: The End-Times President

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:14 PM

It would be daft. Just because Trump has 77mil people who voted for him and like his policies doesn't mean they belong to a cult. He is no cult leader, just someone who has the courage to throw political correctness and wokism out. Now it's only merit that counts. Anything wrong with that?

Willem Boshoff Jan 24, 2025, 09:03 AM

A radical fringe of Democrats believe that, but don't get facts spoil your propaganda. Meanwhile the MAGA cult fabricates, spreads and gobbles up lies like candy. Their crying wolf around transgender people a favorite. Christians are supposed to love the truth. Their religion is a fraud.

Bradley Barry Jan 24, 2025, 11:07 AM

You and others like you couldn't make it more obvious that you're racists and bigots. You celebrate people like Trump that wants to take away equal rights for everyone, to discriminate against everyone not white, to debase others and to elevate yourselves as masters of all because you're white.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:59 PM

This rhetoric by BR is bigoted, unfounded and very racist, and and betrays a chip on the shoulder the size of the Empire State Building. Sad

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 03:00 PM

By BB

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 03:12 PM

To me its actually the opposite. Whites are just tired of victim hood mentality. What rights don't people of different race groups have that whites have in US. Except of course like in South Africa they would have a black this and black that society, pageant etc, which whites don't dare have.

t***i@o***.com Jan 24, 2025, 03:16 PM

No Bradley trump not discriminating against no one what you on about ?

M J Jan 24, 2025, 12:00 PM

Woke: aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) "Wokeness" is the biggest straw man invented by hate fueled fundamentalists to cover their bigotry and racism

G C Jan 24, 2025, 12:20 PM

Not a great way to start a "new renaissance" when you release people who committed a coup? as this article says the American far right will think they can get away with murder thanks to Trump.

t***i@o***.com Jan 24, 2025, 02:44 PM

couldn't agree more , great point it seem Ed Stoddard cant see the full picture

dalamba127 Jan 23, 2025, 11:56 PM

Brilliant analysis, thanks Mr Stoddard! Spot on. Mind you, Matt Groening is rapidly turning right off the beloved DM. Or, perhaps I will swipe more carefully to avoid comments from the Trump-fuelled trolls. Thanks also for your earlier insights on the zama zamas.

cjg Jan 24, 2025, 07:58 AM

It is comment like this and an irritating Zapiro that have mad me decide after many years not to support DM

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 12:19 PM

Clicking on articles is still giving them support. Maybe stick to Fox or Rush Limbaugh (if he's still around).

t***i@o***.com Jan 24, 2025, 03:18 PM

Jane think you missing the whole point, stat facts please

c***r@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 05:30 AM

The article fixates on Christian nationalism while glossing over jihadists and Hindu nationalists, skewing the argument. The fear-mongering tone undermines a balanced critique, oversimplifies Trump’s support base, and ignores how faith could counter extremism instead of fueling division.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 06:13 AM

Excellent observation, CP

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 09:05 AM

Yip, Haven't seen a christian fly a plane deliberately into a high rise building in an Arab nation, or plow through an islamic market killing dozens of people of late. Cant see it happening even with Trump at the wheel. I don't see genuine christians using violence to enforce the will of the lord.

Stu McCro Jan 24, 2025, 09:35 AM

Now days they do it more insidiously by limiting peoples rights and choices, like women who get septicemia and die because they have to carry a dead fetus...

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 11:14 AM

New to me. What US law stipulates having to carry a dead fetus.

Ed Jan 24, 2025, 11:35 AM

Great comment!

Jaco Louw Jan 24, 2025, 11:38 AM

Sheesh, what an idiotic comment. No American state disallows abortion for health reasons.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 12:44 PM

What about this, then? New Texas anti-abortion laws have doctors nervous to perform procedures for miscarriages, forcing a woman to carry her dead fetus in her womb for two weeks...

Stu McCro Jan 24, 2025, 01:29 PM

I never said they did, however some states HAVE limited rights and choices around abortion, that HAVE resulted in people dying.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:26 PM

One bizarre incident, if true. Christians generally don't like abortion, especially as espoused by Biden, Harris and Walz, ie abortion up to the 9th month - and right now a discussion is going on about whether a late term aborted baby which survives should be left to die, or be saved. It's murder

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:26 PM

How many women is that??

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 08:19 PM

One is too many. What if it was you or your daughter?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:28 PM

Trump is anti abortion except in the case of the mothers life, rape or incest. Sounds ok to me. Never could quite take to the idea of Harris and Walz campaigning on the killing of babies. Makes one want to vomit

User Jan 24, 2025, 10:00 PM

oh bullshit man!

Ed Jan 24, 2025, 11:34 AM

Oh, you missed the Timothy McVeigh incident? The guy who blew the whole front off a Federal building in Oklahoma as part of his hateful right-wing Christian nationalist philosophy? Using extreme violence to enforce the will of HIS Lord?

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 01:17 PM

Extreme right wing. Nothing to do with christian beliefs. If anything he had lost touch with his catholic upbringing. His interest in Waco wasn't an obsession with religion. He had issues with government handling of issues.

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 11:53 AM

Who's a genuine Christian? Bishop Mariann Budde or Donald Trump, or JD Vance or Joe Biden?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:33 PM

Pushing a political view from the pulpit is not Christian, so not Budde. Biden wants late term abortion and sex change ops for minors, and is a crook, so not him. JD Vance, a good decent family man who is now VP after overcoming a horrific childhood, yes. Trump who wants to better lives...yes.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 02:36 PM

But to tell the truth, none of us has the right to judge whether another person is a Christian or not...specially when we don't know what's in his or heart

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 08:22 PM

Unless of course their actions contradict the teachings of Christianity, for example. .out Trump supporters seem to be Old Testament literalists, rather than Christ's adherents.

G C Jan 24, 2025, 12:31 PM

In the UK, it is the white far right who are committing terrorism in the UK at the moment. As the article implies, it was the white far right who killed people in the Jan 7 assault on the USA. Give it time; the far right will start to commit violence in the USA; remember, Charlottesville.

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 03:32 PM

Death stats. Within 36 hours. Policeman killed one person. One drug overdose. 3 deaths from natural causes. We kill about 80 illegal miners by starving them to death. Hardly much of an uprising. Was the cop a right winger.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 03:58 PM

The far right you say, GC? Have you no empathy at all for the innocent little girls stabbed to death as they left a party, by a brutal Muslim man? The people who thereafter protested were not the Far Right. They were just people who were shocked, angered and devastated by the deaths of little girls

peter selwaski Jan 25, 2025, 07:00 PM

Give it time? You better pack lunch.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 12:52 PM

Well, the US is majority christian, especially those on the right. According to the Centre for Strategic &amp; International Studies: Right-wing attacks account for the majority of terrorist incidents in the US since 1994. Such extremists perpetrated two thirds of the attacks in the US in 2019...

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 03:26 PM

How many attacks were for Christian ideological reasons?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 07:18 AM

An interesting read is "What if Trump led SA to a New Golden Age" on The Citizen app....

Geoffrey Jan 24, 2025, 08:07 AM

We have our own Trump in Zuma. Many similarities. Zuma is your man!

Malcolm McManus Jan 24, 2025, 09:14 AM

I will give it time for a performance based comparison. If I had a choice between Trump, Zuma and Cyril as leader, I wouldn't struggle to decide who to vote for.

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 02:55 PM

Up his tacky golden escalator in the equally tacky Trump Towers

User Jan 24, 2025, 09:04 AM

For the uninitiated, take a walk into religious fanaticism by Googling discussions between religious leaders and atheists like Christopher Hitchens, Richard Dawkins, and Sam Harris. Dogmatic refusal by religious people to listen to both sides is the evil that generates hatred and polarisation.

A Rosebank Jan 24, 2025, 09:08 AM

@ Geoff K - T/Z similarities…misogynist, charismatic (ability to rabble rouse), charming, ruthless…after that very little in common. T hears plight of working and middle classes, Z sees them only as voting fodder; T doesn’t need international allies at any cost,…

Rodney Weidemann Jan 24, 2025, 10:32 AM

Multiple fraud and sexual abuse convictions/allegations, cosying up to billionaires, using lawfare to avoid their day in court, claiming every court case is part of a conspiracy against them, supported by many, despite his obvious disdain for them, extreme nepotism - should I go on?

User Jan 24, 2025, 09:10 AM

Most of the discussions are available on You Tube.

A Rosebank Jan 24, 2025, 09:16 AM

Z hands out to anyone; T built legacy - Trump building Wall Street + Trump Towers Columbus circle, Manhattan, built with bank funding and tax breaks, Z - crumbling Nkandla complex in remote KZN with stolen govt funds; T economic statements, everyone listening, Z much laughter…

j***t@g***.com Jan 24, 2025, 10:01 AM

The lyrics of The The's 1989 song, 'Armageddon Days Are Here (Again) come to mind: Islam is rising The Christians mobilising The world is on its elbows and knees It's forgotten the message and worships the creeds

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 10:33 AM

Great band. Try Dylan's 'With God on our side' by The Neville Brothers. Oh, my name, it ain't nothin', my age, it means less The country I come from is called the Midwest I's taught and brought up there, the laws to abide And that the land that I live in has God on its side

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 12:22 PM

Excellent band and song - think I'll dust off the CD later!

Richard Kennard Jan 24, 2025, 01:48 PM

Soul Mining...their classic

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 08:28 PM

Thanks! Just listened to it. Brilliant!

Fernando Moreira Jan 24, 2025, 10:13 AM

Why investment risk ,why not investment opportunity ?

D Rod Jan 24, 2025, 11:25 AM

You lost me when you started quoting WEF as good guys....

Mike Pragmatist Jan 24, 2025, 11:37 AM

The woke need to dry their eyes and accept that they lost this election. (and were unable to "cook the books") Unfortunately it will not end extreme wokeness from being spread, as the mainstream media and Hollywood are behind the official PR Agency

Tim Price Jan 24, 2025, 01:12 PM

Great article Ed, keep them coming.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 03:53 PM

No...for the love of truth, decency, sanity, common sense, and everything that is good and hopeful and positive...please do not keep them coming.

Irene Baumbach Jan 24, 2025, 04:03 PM

Agree

D'Esprit Jan 24, 2025, 08:29 PM

If FB disagrees with you, you're on the right track!

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 24, 2025, 11:08 PM

I would be devastated if you agreed with me...but am safe knowing you never will

D'Esprit Jan 25, 2025, 08:23 AM

Well we can agree on that at least!