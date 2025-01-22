Teen sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius shoots the lights out in SA20, igniting future hopes

Teenage batting sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius is currently the leading run scorer in the SA20, opening the batting alongside England batting star Joe Root, in the first franchise competition he’s ever played in.

The big-hitting left-hander has lit up Paarl with his pick-up flick shots over the legside, which are reminiscent of legendary former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith, while being equally adept at using his feet and taking down spin and playing inside out over cover.

He has quickly exhibited to the world that there’s no stroke he can’t play, and he looks stylish, too, with his loose wrists and flamboyant pose after playing a shot.

Pretorius has shot the lights out with some of the most extraordinary strokes, but those who know him well believe there’s more to the talented youngster than swashbuckling sixes.

The 18-year-old prodigy, who is also a wicketkeeper by trade, has one first-class match under his belt, playing for his domestic side the Titans against the Warriors in Gqeberha in the middle of December last year.

In his first-ever innings facing a red ball at professional level, he smashed a stunning 120 off 184 deliveries. He treated the bowling with disdain, striking three sixes and 14 fours.

The burly strokemaker faced men who have represented the Proteas in Test cricket in fast-bowler Duanne Olivier and spinner Senuran Muthusamy, before he was eventually dismissed by domestic swing bowling sensation Beyers Swanepoel.

It was the only century of the match, and he was duly named the player of the match in the drawn fixture.

Former Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“He was able to adapt to what was coming to him at the time,” former Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi told Daily Maverick. “He has a strong defence. He is different in how he goes about his business, he is very wristy and he thinks about the game deeply.”

Mashimbyi was head coach at the Titans when Pretorius signed his first professional contract for the team in Centurion. Mashimbyi has since become head coach of the Proteas Women side, and for just over one month of the year he works for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20.

Sweet timing

As a batter, timing is one of the most important traits to have and it’s one Pretorius possesses on and off the field.

After spending his first four years of high school at St Stithians College in Sandton, he moved to Cornwall Hill College in Centurion in his final year just before he was picked up on a professional contract by the Titans.

Last season’s CSA T20 Challenge ran alongside the Indian Premier League, which meant the likes of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen weren’t available for the Titans, while their new recruit, in his final year of schooling, was.

Pretorius went on to play 12 matches in that campaign for the Titans, who were knocked out by eventual champions and Jukskei rivals the Lions, in the semifinals.

Had Pretorius signed for the Lions, in all likelihood he would not have had the same playing opportunities in his debut season. The Lions top four who led them to victory consisted of seasoned Proteas Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma.

Titans CEO Jacques Faul. (Photo: Wessel Oosthuizen / Gallo Images)

“He came over in his final year, so there was a lot of commitment to the Titans,” Titans CEO Jacques Faul told Daily Maverick. “Hindsight is a wonderful thing when you sign a kid while he’s still at school and he does well afterwards.

“We’ve seen it with (Dewald) Brevis… we’ve been good at identifying young players, even the ABs (de Villiers) and the Jordan Hermann’s of the world. You don’t always get it right, but with Lhuan-dre we definitely did.”

A fast start

A few months before Pretorius made his senior professional debut, he was representing South Africa at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at home. Alongside fellow opener Steve Stolk, the pair wrought havoc on opposition bowlers.

They finished as the team’s highest run-getters with Pretorius ending the tournament with the sixth most runs overall. The pair have both ended up at the Titans, with young Stolk so far not able to make the same impact on professional cricket as Pretorius.

“The way we look at it, if they do well at under-19 level for the national side — they either have a good series or a World Cup — in the past we’ve had Aiden (Markram) come through that, we’ve had (Corbin) Boschy, that’s usually an indication of a cricketer who can play,” Faul said.

“Both him and (Steve) Stolk did well at the Under-19 World Cup.”

As soon as he stepped into the Titans camp a few months later, Mashimbyi was immediately impressed.

“That kid is absolutely talented and what makes him even more special is that his work ethic is very high,” Mashimbyi said about his first impressions of Pretorius. “He learns quickly and he’s a problem solver. If you have a batter that’s a problem solver then you know you have someone who can win you games.”

Both Faul and Mashimbyi believe he has the potential to be an all-format star despite breaking out as a short-format basher in this season’s SA20 competition.

“If you get a youngster that’s willing to work and looking to improve all the time, you can’t put a ceiling on it,” Mashimbyi said. “In the next two years he will play for South Africa.”

His visibly young features, accentuated by the thinnest resemblance of a moustache above his top lip, belie his maturity at the crease. If Pretorius’ electric form continues and he fulfils the talent that coaches have noted, seeing him in national team colours could occur even sooner than Mashimbyi has boldly predicted. DM