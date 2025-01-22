Staff at Scientology-backed drug rehab claim wages not paid, blow whistle on dodgy labour practices

Beyond the gilded gates that lead to the pristine grounds of the Narconon Africa Rehabilitation Centre in Rustenburg, North West, an unsuspecting observer would not anticipate that executives at the Church of Scientology-backed rehab have flouted even the most basic labour laws, leaving vulnerable workers penniless and helpless.

“We have not been paid in five weeks, but even before December, we went eight weeks without receiving our salaries. While we beg for peanuts, the people who run this facility are getting paid for the work that we do, but we get nothing,” whistle-blower Nomalady Nekhabambe, a medical liaison officer, told Daily Maverick.

While Narconon SA opened its doors in 2024, many of the workers the publication spoke to, including Nekhabambe, only started working at the facility in August. Since then, all 29 employees have endured late or non-payment of salaries, with wages often delayed far beyond the contractual agreement of weekly payouts every Friday. Management claimed the reason for non-payment was that their salaries depended on the arrival of new clients.

However, a social worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said their contract does not stipulate that their salary is dependent on what the facility terms “new students”.

“We’ve been told outright that we won’t get paid until new students enrol,” they said. “This isn’t just unprofessional, it’s survival at this point.”

Despite being hired as paid employees, staff have reportedly been told they must volunteer their services if there are no new students. Those who question this policy or express dissatisfaction are told: “The gate is open if you want to leave.”

Narconon’s claims of financial distress have raised critical questions for the unpaid workers. A source told Daily Maverick that since opening in January 2024 the facility has hosted about 31 students, each paying R200,000, with one VIP student paying R500,000. Employees told Daily Maverick they are left wondering why these substantial fees do not translate into timely and fair compensation.

Adding insult to injury, Narconon’s executive director, Bethinda Fang, has consistently dismissed them when they ask about their unpaid salaries. “She says she has no tree where she gets money to pay us,” one worker revealed, underscoring the lack of accountability and respect for the workforce.

Allegations of UIF and SARS fraud

The extent of Narconon SA’s noncompliance with South African labour laws goes deeper, with staff claiming that their wages were garnished for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributions. This is despite allegations that Narconon SA has failed to register them with the Department of Labour or the South African Revenue Service (SARS). This practice is not only illegal but also deprives employees of vital social security benefits if they become unemployed.

“It is like we are trapped. We are scared to just wash our hands of this situation and leave Narconon because, if we do, what happens to the money they have been taking? We can’t even apply for UIF at Labour because we are not registered,” one worker lamented.

Daily Maverick contacted the Department of Labour to enquire about the allegations that not only were Narconon employees not being paid but that the NPO had not registered its employees with the department and was allegedly stealing wages by making UIF deductions.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane’s response to the enquiry about Narconon’s registration status was to request that Daily Maverick reveal its source. A response would only be provided once the source’s details were disclosed.

Thejane said this was necessary because the Labour Department had not received a formal complaint from any Narconon employees and the department wanted to follow up on the case. With the employees’ approval, Daily Maverick sent the departments a copy of the workers’ ID numbers and grievances on 30 December 2024, but has received no clarification on the matter.

Other allegations of unfair practices and intimidation

The facility’s groundsmen face hazardous conditions, including being required to work on septic tanks with their bare hands, without proper protective gear such as gloves. Despite these unsafe conditions, there is no provision for a danger allowance, further underscoring the disregard for worker safety.

Nekhabambe added that, as if unpaid wages and illegal deductions weren’t enough, employees are reportedly forced to pay R3,000 each month for food and lodging at the facility. For workers already denied their due wages, this additional financial burden has left them feeling powerless.

“We’re essentially paying to work here,” she said. “It’s not fair, and it’s not right.”

Employees who dare to speak out about these issues face the threat of legal action. Another social worker contacted Daily Maverick on Friday, 17 January, requesting anonymity out of fear of retribution. Allegedly, upon management hearing that she planned to take action against Narconon, they approached other workers in a bid to intimidate them into making false reports about the worker that could be used in a defamation lawsuit.

“Many of the people here are scared to speak; some just want to leave. But I am not afraid. What they are doing is not right, and South Africans need to know. I don’t care if they come after me. I want them to know that it was me who revealed all of this. They cannot get away with treating people like this,” Nekhabambe said.

No response was received from Narconon after several attempts. DM

This is an ongoing story.