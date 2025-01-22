Prince Harry wins apology and damages from Murdoch papers

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, was suing the publisher of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World at the High Court in London, alleging NGN unlawfully obtained private information about him from 1996 until 2011.

His lawyer said that a deal had been reached to settle the lawsuit.The trial of the royal's case and a lawsuit from former senior lawmaker Tom Watson was due to start at London's High Court on Tuesday.

But Harry's lawyer said a deal had been struck with NGN agreeing to pay significant damages and that NGN had admitted he had been the victim of unlawful activity by the Sun and had suffered phone-hacking at the hands of the News of the World.

It had also apologised for intruding into the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Christina Fincher and Kate Holton)