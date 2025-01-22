Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

Media

Prince Harry wins apology and damages from Murdoch papers

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after the media group admitted he had been the victim of unlawful activity.
Prince Harry at 10th Anniversary Service for the Invictus Games Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex leaves St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 08 May 2024. The prince attended the Invictus Games Foundation's 10th Anniversary celebration. The Service of Thanksgiving is reflecting on 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games in London in 2014. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Reuters
By Reuters
22 Jan 2025
Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, was suing the publisher of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World at the High Court in London, alleging NGN unlawfully obtained private information about him from 1996 until 2011.

His lawyer said that a deal had been reached to settle the lawsuit.The trial of the royal's case and a lawsuit from former senior lawmaker Tom Watson was due to start at London's High Court on Tuesday.

But Harry's lawyer said a deal had been struck with NGN agreeing to pay significant damages and that NGN had admitted he had been the victim of unlawful activity by the Sun and had suffered phone-hacking at the hands of the News of the World.

It had also apologised for intruding into the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Christina Fincher and Kate Holton)

Sue Jan 22, 2025, 04:02 PM

At last! The British Royals have been the target of gutter newspapers for years now. Good for Harry sticking to his case. Glad the apology included Princess Diana.

Julian Chandler Jan 22, 2025, 04:30 PM

Got to get paid somehow, since the UK taxpayers aren't paying his bills anymore.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 25, 2025, 10:59 AM

He is wealthy in his own right Julian. $60 million strong. He also no longer receives funding through the Sovereign Reserve. Perhaps you should do some research before you post mindless knee-jerk comments?