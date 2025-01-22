Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

This article is more than a year old

Panama Canal

'Be serious', says Panama president on Trump 'invasion' question

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino responded "be serious, be serious" on Wednesday when asked in Davos whether he was concerned the U.S. would invade after President Donald Trump said he would take back the Panama Canal.
World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos President of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, speaks during a panel session at the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2025. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Reuters
By Reuters
22 Jan 2025
Facebook
0

Mulino declined to answer other questions after speaking on a panel session addressing Latin America's "faultlines" at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss resort.

In his inauguration speech on Monday that invoked the 19th century expansionist doctrine of "Manifest Destiny", Trump repeated his aspiration that the United States would take back the canal, which is a key route for world shipping.

Trump gave no further details on when or how he intended to reclaim the canal - which is the sovereign territory of an ally - but has previously refused to rule out possible use of military force, drawing criticism from Washington's Latin American friends and foes alike.

He also repeated previous accusations against Panama of breaking promises it made for the final transfer of the strategic waterway in 1999 and of ceding its operation to China, allegations the Panamanian government has vehemently denied.

Mulino said on X on Monday that Panama has administered the canal responsibly for world trade, including for the United States, and that it "is and will continue to be Panamanian".

(Reporting by Alexander Smith and Cecile Mantovani; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...