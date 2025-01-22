A quick midweek chicken coconut curry

There’s almost invariably a solitary can of coconut cream on my pantry shelf, for a day like today. Add a pack of chicken breast fillets, one or two other things, and supper is on its way.

A simple mixture of finely ground spices is key to a smooth texture for this easy curry. Whole seeds won’t work nearly as well. To this end, I buy both whole and preground spices, and in jars in my spice cupboard I have ground cumin, coriander, turmeric, even cardamom, all of which went into this cheerful saffron-hued sauce. (No, there’s no saffron in it, though if you have some, be my guest.)

The only whole spice I added was a quill of cinnamon, which can be removed before serving (though it can look attractive draped as a garnish). In a small ramekin, I mixed a teaspoonful each of ground cardamom, cumin and coriander, and added ½ a teaspoon each of ground turmeric and chilli powder.

The fat I used was ghee (a variation of clarified butter), but only because I dropped the jar of coconut oil last week and it shattered at my feet. Use either of those, but I wouldn’t use regular cooking oil for this delicate curry.

I used fresh garlic and chilli as well, and finished the dish with a squeeze of lime juice — yes, I’d found a punnet of limes in the bargain bin for R14.99… there’s always something in there worth popping in the trolley.

Tony’s quick midweek chicken coconut curry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets

2 or 4 Tbsp ghee (or coconut oil)

1 tsp each ground cardamom, coriander, and cumin

½ tsp each of ground turmeric and chilli powder

1 cinnamon stick

1 x 400g can coconut cream

3 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

2 red chillies, sliced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

White pepper

A handful of green beans, trimmed

200g button mushrooms, sliced

Basmati rice, as much as needed

Method

In a little bowl, stir the dry spices together using a teaspoon.

In a heavy pot, melt the ghee or coconut oil and add the cinnamon stick and sliced mushrooms. Cook on a moderate heat, stirring, while the mushrooms release their juices and turn a bit nutty.

Add the coconut cream and immediately stir in the mixed dry spices, chopped chillies and garlic. Add salt to taste.

Add the green beans and heat through until there’s a nice bubble.

Slice the chicken breasts into julienne strips and stir them into the burbling sauce.

Simmer with the lid on for 10 minutes or so on a lowish heat for the chicken to cook through. Squeeze the juice of a lime in and stir just before serving.

Meanwhile, cook the rice in your usual way to be served alongside, with some of the sauce spooned over. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023

Order Tony’s book, foodSTUFF, here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on wares by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.