Tension builds as Manchester City and PSG clash in pivotal Champions League encounter

Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City are set to do battle with their French counterparts Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the penultimate round of the European Champions League group phase.

With both clubs boasting wealthy owners from the Middle East, as well as quality player personnel and coaches, the expectation was that they would be competing for top spot in the 36-team league phase at this juncture. Or at least solidifying their spot in the top eight, where they would be guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals under the new format of the Champions League.

This is not the case, though. Instead, City and PSG are each scrapping to secure a playoff place with two matches left in the league phase. With the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, the 16 teams that finish outside the top eight will be forced to participate in a playoff round – to determine the other eight teams who will reach the knockouts proper.

As things stand, City sit in 22nd on the log table. The English club has just eight points from its six matches in the league phase so far. PSG, on the other hand, are 25th on the table, one place below the playoff cut-off position. The Parisians have accumulated seven points from their six fixtures to date.

It’s hardly the kind of return that either club would have anticipated at the start of the season. But it’s their current reality and they cannot afford to drop any more points.

Confident of victory

Each side will be confident of victory. They come from victories in their respective leagues over the weekend. PSG, who are at the summit of the French top flight (as usual), beat Lens 2-1 before this crunch tie.

Pep Guardiola’s City demolished Ipswich Town 6-0 in what was their most convincing display during a season which has been plagued by uncharacteristic inconsistency. Despite their struggles this season, City are only six points behind second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League. In the Champions League, the team knows it has to work much harder.

“We are really pleased, we are back to doing things that define this team for the past 10 years. Really pleased for the three points and to climb into qualification for the Champions League for next season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the Ipswich drubbing.

“Much better. Maybe not our best, but closer with the consistency we have in our game... everyone with the ball was clever, quicker… Everyone is related. You cannot be quick, wise and good if you are not connected defensively,” Guardiola said.

“We have two finals, winning two we qualify, winning one there’s a big possibility. We have to get the points because we created problems ourselves, especially with Feyenoord. Even the game we lost in Lisbon,” the Spanish coach stated of their PSG challenge.

Phil Foden of Manchester City controls the ball during their Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium on 14 January 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo: Gaspafotos / MB Media / Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images)

“But in that moment, we had a lot of problems. We could not compete the way we wanted for many reasons. Hopefully we can continue in Paris for the next game,” said Guardiola.

Reigning Premier League player of the season Phil Foden looked to be back to his best against Ipswich as he netted a brace and also provided an assist. His influence will be crucial in Paris.

City will fancy a victory as they have lost just one of the seven games between these sides in European competition.

“We don’t have the number of points we should have,” said PSG manager Luis Enrique. “We have to go game by game, and now we have City… We’ve got to win this game, we’ve got to win every game.”

The match takes place on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, at 10pm. DM

Selected Champions League fixtures

Tuesday, 21 January:

AS Monaco vs Aston Villa (7.45pm)

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen (10pm)

Liverpool vs Lille (10pm)

Benfica vs Barcelona (10pm)

Wednesday, 22 January:

RB Leipzig vs Sporting (7.45pm)

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb (10pm)

Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich (10pm)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City (10pm)

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg (10pm)