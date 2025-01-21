Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

This article is more than a year old

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS UPDATE: 22 JANUARY 2025

IDF kills eight in ‘significant’ West Bank raid; Israeli army chief to resign over 7 October security breach

Israeli security forces backed by helicopters raided the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, killing at least eight Palestinians in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a ‘large-scale and significant military operation’.
Reuters-Middle-East-Update22/1 Mourners carry the bodies of four Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on Jenin refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jenin on 15 January 2025. (Photo: Alaa Badarneh / EPA-EFE)
Reuters
By Reuters
21 Jan 2025
Facebook
22

Israel’s army chief, Herzi Halevi, said on Tuesday he would resign on March 6, taking responsibility for the massive security lapse on 7 October 2023, when Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a cross-border attack on Israel.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he did not see Donald Trump’s new administration increasing the risk of an Israel-Iran conflict, addressing an issue the region has feared since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israel launches ‘significant’ military operation in West Bank

Israeli security forces backed by helicopters raided the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, killing at least eight Palestinians in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “large-scale and significant military operation”.

The action, launched a day after US President Donald Trump declared he was lifting sanctions on ultranationalist Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian villages, was announced by Netanyahu as a new offensive against Iranian-backed militants.

“We are acting systematically and resolutely against the Iranian axis wherever it extends its arms — in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Judea and Samaria,” said Netanyahu. Judea and Samaria are terms Israel uses for the occupied West Bank.

The move into Jenin, where the Israeli army has carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over recent years, comes only two days after the start of a ceasefire in Gaza and underscores the threat of more violence in the West Bank.

The military said soldiers, police and intelligence services had begun a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin. It follows a weekslong operation by Palestinian security forces in self-rule areas of the West Bank to reassert control in the adjacent refugee camp, a major centre of armed militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both of which get support from Iran.

Gaza-based Hamas, which has expanded its reach in the West Bank over recent years, called on Palestinians in the territory to escalate fighting against Israel.

As the operation began, Palestinian security forces withdrew from the refugee camp and the sound of heavy gunfire could be heard in mobile phone footage shared on social media.

Palestinian health services said at least eight Palestinians were killed and 35 wounded as the Israeli raid began, a week after an Israeli air strike in the Jenin refugee camp killed at least three Palestinians and wounded scores more.

Since the October 2023 start of the war in Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis have been killed in the West Bank and Israel, and thousands of Palestinians have been detained in regular Israeli raids.

Hardline pro-settler Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has responsibility for large parts of Israeli policy in the West Bank, said the operation was the start of a “strong and ongoing campaign” against militant groups “for the protection of settlements and settlers”.

Smotrich earlier welcomed Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on settlers accused of violence against Palestinians and said he looked forward to cooperating with the new administration in expanding settlements.

Around 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, land Israel captured in 1967. Most countries consider Israel’s settlements on territory seized in war to be illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

The internationally recognised Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule over some territory in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation.

In the days leading up to the Israeli military operation, Palestinians throughout the West Bank said multiple roadblocks had been set up throughout the territory, where violence has resurged since the start of the war in Gaza.

Late on Monday, bands of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians, smashing cars and burning property, near the village of al-Funduq, an area where three Israelis were killed in a shooting earlier this month.

The military said it had opened an investigation into the incident, which it said involved dozens of Israeli civilians, some in masks.

Israeli army chief to resign over 7 October security breach 

Israel’s army chief, Herzi Halevi, said on Tuesday he would resign on March 6, taking responsibility for the massive security lapse on 7 October 2023, when Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a cross-border attack on Israel.

Halevi, who had been widely expected to step down in the wake of the deadliest single day in Israel’s history, said he would complete the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) inquiries into 7 October and strengthen the IDF’s readiness for security challenges.

It was not immediately clear who would replace Halevi, who said he would transfer the IDF command to a yet-to-be-named successor.

Despite public anger over the attack, Netanyahu’s government has resisted calls to open a state inquiry into its responsibility for the security breach that resulted in 1,200 Israelis being killed and about 250 hostages taken.

“On the morning of Oct. 7, the IDF under my command failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel,” Halevi wrote in his resignation letter to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

“My responsibility for the terrible failure accompanies me every day, hour by hour, and will do so for the rest of my life,” said Halevi, a military veteran of four decades.

In a televised address, Halevi promised a deep and transparent investigation, the details of which would be presented to the defence minister and, as much as permissible, to the public.

Maariv news outlet reported that the heads of the navy and air force would soon submit their resignations.

Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday he did not see Donald Trump’s new administration increasing the risk of an Israel-Iran conflict, addressing an issue the region has feared since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud also said in Davos that he hoped Trump’s approach to Iran would be met with a willingness by Tehran to positively engage with the US administration and address the issue of its nuclear programme.

“Obviously a war between Iran and Israel, any war in our region is something we should try to avoid as much as possible,” said Prince Faisal during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort.

“I don’t see the incoming US administration as contributory to the risk of war; on the contrary, President Trump has been quite clear he does not favour conflict.”

Gazans’ joy at ceasefire dims as they visit ruined homes, dig for the dead

On foot or riding rickshaws, many Palestinians exhausted by war in Gaza began returning to the ruins of their homes on the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, shocked by the destruction.

The truce took effect on Sunday after 15 months of conflict with the handover of the first three hostages held by Hamas and the release of 90 Palestinians from Israeli jails.

Now attention is shifting to the rebuilding of the coastal enclave, which the Israeli military has reduced to vast tracts of rubble in its campaign to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.

Some Gazans could not even recognise where they once lived and turned their back on shattered neighbourhoods to return to tents where they had sheltered for the past several months. Others began to clear debris to try to move back to the wreckage of their homes.

“We are cleaning the house, and removing the rubble, so we are able to return home. Those are the quilts, pillows, nothing was left at the house,” said Palestinian woman Walaa El-Err, pointing to her destroyed belongings at her bombed-out home in Nuseirat, a decades-old refugee camp in central Gaza.

She said the feeling of returning to her neighbourhood was “indescribable”. She said she’d stayed up all night on Saturday waiting for the truce to take effect the next day. But the optimism surrounding news of a ceasefire has faded.

“When I went into the camp, I teared up, as our camp was not like that, it was the best. When we left, all the towers [and] homes were still untouched, and none of the neighbours had been killed,” she lamented.

In Gaza City in the enclave’s north, Abla, a mother of three children, waited for a few hours to make sure the truce held on Sunday before heading to her home in the Tel Al-Hawa suburb, demolished by Israeli bombardments and ground offensives.

The scene was “horrific”, she said, as the seven-floor building had been levelled, “smashed like a piece of biscuit”.

“What I found wasn’t just a house, it is the box of memories, where I had my children, celebrated their birthday parties, made them food, and taught them their first words and moves,” she said.

Some set up tents next to the rubble of their houses, or moved into wrecked homes, wondering when reconstruction would begin.

A United Nations damage assessment released this month showed that clearing more than 50 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel’s bombardment could take 21 years and cost up to $1.2-billion.

To make matters worse, some of the debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos, as some of Gaza’s devastated refugee camps, built up into cities since the 1940s, are known to have been constructed with the material.

Gaza health authorities say at least 47,000 people have been killed in the conflict, with the rubble probably holding the remains of thousands more.

A UN Development Programme report says that development in Gaza has been set back seven decades by the war.

“They [Gazans] are able to return home.  It’s a bit of a stretch of the imagination, I would say, to call it homes, because mostly, particularly in the north, it’s mountains of rubble that they find. So they need help with that,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told a Geneva press briefing on Tuesday.

Palestinian rescue workers continued the search for the remains of Gazans buried under the wreckage of their houses and along the roadsides, locating at least 150 bodies since the truce went into effect, according to the Gaza civil emergency service.

Qatar PM hopes Palestinian Authority will return to Gaza when war ends

Qatar’s Prime Minister said in Davos on Tuesday he hoped the Palestinian Authority (PA) would return to play a governing role in Gaza once the war with Israel comes to an end.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland, two days after the ceasefire Qatar helped broker came into effect in Gaza, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani cautioned that Gazans — and not any other country — should dictate the way the enclave will be governed.

“We hope to see the PA back in Gaza. We hope to see a government that will really address the issues of the people over there. And there is a long way to go with Gaza and the destruction,” he said.

How Gaza will be governed after the war was not directly addressed in the deal between Israel and Hamas that led to an immediate ceasefire and hostage releases after nearly 15 months of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

Israel has rejected any governing role for Hamas, which ran Gaza before the war, but it has been almost equally opposed to rule by the Palestinian Authority, the body set up under the Oslo interim peace accords three decades ago that has limited governing power in the West Bank.

The PA, dominated by the Fatah faction created by former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, faces opposition from rival faction Hamas, which drove the PA out of Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war.

Yemen vice-president says Trump return pivotal in fight against Houthis

The vice-president of Yemen’s UN-recognised government on Tuesday welcomed Trump’s return as US president, saying it was a decisive turning point to curb the Iran-backed Houthis, who he said threaten regional stability and maritime security.

Aidarous al-Zubaidi told Reuters that Trump’s strong leadership and willingness to employ military strength were in sharp contrast to the Biden administration, which he said had allowed the Houthis to consolidate power, bolster their military capabilities and extend their reach beyond Yemen.

“Trump knows what he wants. He is a strong decision-maker,” said Zubaidi in an interview on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

“We are fans, admirers and supporters of Trump’s policy … because he has a personality that has enough decision-making power to rule America and the world,” he said, adding that he expected talks with the incoming administration to begin soon.

While the Houthis control the northwest of Yemen, where most of its 23 million people live, the rest is held by the Southern Transitional Council which wants an independent southern Yemen and is backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Zubaidi heads the armed group, which holds three seats on the eight-strong Presidential Leadership Council, the Aden-based coalition government opposed to the Houthis.

He said the unification of Yemen remained elusive and called for two states as was the case before 1990, when South Yemen was separate from North Yemen.

Turkey ‘could restart Israel trade if peace permanent’

Turkey could restart trade with Israel “if peace is permanent”, said Nail Olpak, head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (Deik), on Tuesday.

Turkey severed trade with Israel last year over its war in Gaza with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This week Israel and Hamas began carrying out a complex ceasefire deal. DM

Read more: Middle East crisis news hub

Comments

Loading your account…
Andre Malan Jan 22, 2025, 04:55 PM

I hope the new governing authority ask themselves, if it is worth hiding terrorists, rapists and kidnappers in future. Whatever joy they may find in that, it can certainly not compare to the destruction of their homes and futures.

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 08:20 AM

Zero evidence of rape. Making up lies doesn't do anyone any good. Israel's own investigator into Oct7, Moran Gaz, concluded to not go forward with rape accusations, since there is no evidence. Should we count how many people Israel kidnapped in the last 24 hours, who won't be charged or tried?

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 09:19 AM

Same thing with claims about underground bunkers in hospitals in Gaza used by Hamas. Israel supplies drawings, and pictures of weapons without context. No actual evidence. Do critical research before parroting claims made up simply to invoke anger against the oppressed, or it's just crying wolf.

Alan Salmon Jan 26, 2025, 10:02 AM

There is extensive evidence of tunnels beneath the UN, hospitals, homes and schools supplied by many different sources, including UK journalists.

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 09:47 AM

Claims abt babies disproven conclusively (Yossi Landau). Rapes on Oct7 also empty claims. I watched the ICJ presentation from Israel where they repeated these made-up claims, provided no evidence. Watch interviews with the female hostages – they speak of respect and care. Lies help nobody.

David Jeannot Jan 23, 2025, 11:37 AM

Hello Mr. Fair, I hope you are well today. There is a UN report confirming sexual violence during the Oct 7th attack (quoting Le Monde). The investigation concluded that there were reasonable grounds that it occurred. Mia Schem also gave an interview which outlines a different narrative.

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 12:52 PM

Wiki: "Schem’s more recent report differs significantly from her initial reports on her captivity. She initially described being treated with care and hospitality.." Again, who can say what is true, and what she was coerced into saying by either side. Not conclusive.

d***y@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 02:20 PM

Zionist lobby, working overtime , to whitewash Jewish complicity. The only problem the more they have to act now in the open , is just giving credence to all the Jewish tropes .

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 12:56 PM

From Wiki: "The UN .. subsequently published a .. report .. that stated there was "a pattern indicative of sexual violence by Palestinian forces during the attack", but that it was unable to independently verify allegations of rape due to Israel's obstruction of its investigation."

Mr. Fair Jan 23, 2025, 09:52 AM

Finding joy in others' suffering? Like in July 2014 when Israelis set up garden chairs on a hilltop and cheered as they watched bombs fall on Gaza. The conventions for settling Gaza, Israeli ministers attended, and mothers were quoted as saying "kill them all" when asked about the people there.

John P Jan 23, 2025, 12:54 PM

Are you talking about the Israeli terrorists, rapists and kidnappers or the Palestinian ones?

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:22 PM

to Mr Fair - do you really believe that no rape took place? That is a very naive viewpoint. You always refer to "Wiki"? Have you checked the dates and authors on this - mostly pro=Palistinian I would say. I'm gravely concerned about your hard headed attitude - it is very misplaced.

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:24 PM

To Mr Fair - What is your name ? Mine is Roeland Bodart. Why do you not write under your name? That would be fair - is it not?

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:32 PM

To Mr Fair - With your convictions I would propose you resettle in the Gaze strip and leave all peace-loving citizens alone. There's no place for your hatred here in SA. Neither would be there for any indoctrinated fanaticism and/or fanatics like yourself.

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:42 PM

to Mr Fair - or would it be Mr radical? What is your proposal for the situation in Gaza, Westbank and Israel? There is a lot of negative on your side but what is your solution?

John P Jan 23, 2025, 09:02 PM

You state you are Belgian and yet say "there is no place for your hatred here in SA"? Are you living in SA?

Roeland Bodart Jan 24, 2025, 09:32 AM

yes - since 1982

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:48 PM

To Mr Fair - I think most of the world would like to know what you are trying to achieve? Fairness? To eradicate one populus for another? Go back to the forties or a couple of thousand years ago? Or is the dream to take over all the cash and amenities in Israel without a day's work?

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:54 PM

To Mr Fair - I have been exposed to Islam radicalism on several occasions - all of them unfounded and in very bad taste. I'm Belgian and had nothing to do with the cartoons of your prophet for instance. Neiter, was I welcomed by the Pagad brigade int late ninties.

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 05:58 PM

to Mr Fair - Instead of your propaganda it would be more beneficial you would contribute to positive resolutions. What do you think? would that not be a good start or does it not suite your agenda or religion?

Roeland Bodart Jan 23, 2025, 06:03 PM

to Mr Fair - the best news this year is Trump - you don't like it? Why? I know why - It does not blend with radical views like yours. It is time the world gets rid of people like you or alternative have a real conversation about it. We're all indoctrinated after all - but some a bit less.

z***b@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:48 PM

Mr. Fair talks too much, obviously a woke stooge with very little understanding of the realities of radical Islamic groups and their very nasty agenda and actions, and yes to their citizens or people that dare even whisper anything the radical Islamic groups don't like.