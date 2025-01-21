Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

IDENTITY CRISIS

How some South Africans get discriminated against by Home Affairs

People who were not born South African citizens continue to be procedurally disadvantaged. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber says he is on it.
090422. stemdag. foto. yunus mohamed. CT File photo from 22 April 2009: An identity document is scanned at the Tlaou Kwena Primary School in Moutse, Limpopo. (Photo: Deaan Viviers/Gallo Images/Foto24)
Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
21 Jan 2025
When Robert’s* daughter turned 18, she became eligible for a small inheritance her great-grandmother had left her. To claim it, she had to approach the Master of the High Court, Western Cape.

But after having her application rejected thrice for tiny bureaucratic missteps — typing the form instead of filling it out by hand; printing the form over two pages instead of back-to-back; a police station number being illegible — Robert’s daughter was told she would not be able to access her inheritance for a new reason.

“She was told they can’t verify her identity without a smart ID card, so she has to go to Home Affairs and get one first,” Robert told Daily Maverick this week.

Just one problem: Robert is a South African who lived in the UK for 23 years and had two kids before moving back 11 years ago, and Robert’s daughter is a permanent resident of South Africa, not a citizen. As such, she joins the ranks of South Africa’s naturalised citizens (including this journalist) who are not eligible to apply for a smart ID card.

But the official at the Master of the High Court office was adamant: a green barcoded ID, of the kind that permanent residents and naturalised citizens are still issued, was insufficient proof of identity to claim an inheritance.

Wider discrimination against naturalised citizens

Robert described his daughter’s situation as a “Catch-22”, but it is faced by millions of South Africans who were not born into citizenship.

Currently ineligible for the smart IDs which were introduced in 2013, they also face the prospect of the green barcoded IDs they do hold — and perhaps most critically, use as voting identification — being phased out imminently.

In addition, they are excluded from certain Home Affairs services — such as renewing passports through bank branches via the eHomeAffairs platform.

The issue, according to immigration expert Claudia Pizzocri, is that the Identification Act of 1997 “stipulates that the population register should capture certain additional information pertaining to naturalised citizens, citizens born overseas and permanent residents”.

It’s most likely that there wasn’t any “discriminatory intent” in mind, says Pizzocri, the CEO of the law firm Eisenberg & Associates.

The restrictions on permanent residents and naturalised citizens are probably simply “due to the manner in which the technology and systems were programmed in the early phase of the implementation [of the smart ID cards], which, at the time, was limited to South African-born citizens”, she says.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed as much to Daily Maverick this week, saying: “Most people fail to realise that significant IT issues are at the root of all challenges we face in Home Affairs, including on this front.”

Schreiber said he shared the public frustration that “such a seemingly simple systems fix — enabling naturalised citizens and permanent residents to obtain smart IDs — is actually just a symptom of a much deeper malaise in the IT space”.

GNU minister pledges to address issue

The matter has been flagged by the DA in the past. In 2023, the party’s spokesperson on Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile, lodged a complaint with the Public Protector over the failure of Home Affairs to issue smart ID cards to naturalised South African citizens.

At the time, the DA accused Home Affairs of “reducing naturalised citizens to second-class citizens”.

Khanyile wrote: “As a member of Parliament who sits on the Parliament portfolio committee on Home Affairs, I have raised the issue several times whenever it came under discussion. On each occasion, the Minister of Home Affairs has made repeated undertakings to address it but nothing has come out of that.”

Now the DA home affairs minister has pledged to resolve the issue once and for all.

Despite reports earlier this month that the green barcoded ID books will be scrapped by the end of the year, Schreiber is adamant that “the green ID book will not be declared invalid before every person who is entitled to a South African ID — including naturalised citizens and permanent residents — is able to obtain a smart ID”.

Schreiber said the department’s target was to achieve this before the end of 2025 “by expanding the footprint of Home Affairs to hundreds more bank branches to enhance access, and to make the necessary IT system changes to enable naturalised citizens and permanent residents to obtain smart IDs for the very first time ever”.

The home affairs minister added: “I want to give comfort to all affected persons that there is no ‘conspiracy’ here to deprive them of access to smart IDs.”

Silence from Master of Court

The Master of the Western Cape High Court failed to respond to Daily Maverick’s request for comment this week on the case of Robert’s daughter.

Immigration expert Pizzocri says, however, that it is probably not an isolated incident.

“Unfortunately, similar barriers to accessing services are experienced across the board,” she told Daily Maverick.

But there is no justification in legal terms for a green barcoded ID being treated as a lesser form of identification, Pizzocri insists.

“To date, legitimately issued green ID books comply with the definition of an identity card in terms of the [Identification] Act and should be accepted as a valid proof of identity for all purposes.”

Schreiber did not offer comment specifically on the Master of Court incident, but reiterated: “Green ID books remain valid forms of identification.” DM 

*Robert is a pseudonym, requested out of fear of reprisals. The source’s real identity is known to Daily Maverick.

Comments

S***f@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 10:19 PM

try telling that to some of the border control staff who now want to see original PR certificates before readmitting you to the country. The whole system has become a shambles and I suspect the minister is flatulating against thunder. I was asked to show my PR certificate before leaving in December.

A Voice Jan 21, 2025, 11:18 PM

Ok, so it is an IT issue, and there is most probably no “discriminatory intent”. It is interesting though, as being labeled as naturalized that there has been no IT issue when it has come to me paying taxes my entire working life. I have no problem paying taxes. Just an interesting observation.

Bradley Welcome Jan 22, 2025, 12:57 PM

It seems SARS has a more inclusive policy lol. Maybe SARS can serve a real team to the high court to workshop the concept of valid South African Identification

g***e@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 11:54 PM

My friend who was a geologist working for mining Co. A partner of mine in Ghana was robbed of his passport, monies, car keys, laptop. Everytime they sent his passport they got his name wrong, his birthday. etc As it takes 6 months for them to even answer or make a correction. He is Stateless

Arnold O Managra Jan 22, 2025, 12:02 AM

While being born in SA, I have two kids born in the UK. Mea culpa, I did not maintain their residence permits after we came home. Imagine my surprise when I arrived at Home Affairs in Cape Town and was marched straight down to the Caledon gaol. Two days! For my kid.

Lucifer's Consiglieri Jan 22, 2025, 12:19 AM

Patently, there is a massive culture problem in the “public services”. The approach is to reach for any bureaucratic excuse, no matter how pointless or ridiculous, to avoid providing any public service.

kooskombuis63 Jan 22, 2025, 09:12 AM

Actually to avoid doing any WORK.

Bradley Welcome Jan 22, 2025, 01:02 PM

It does appear so at virtually every interaction. It's not easy but I try to maintain a respectful, considerate, inviting demeanor capped with a broad smile to what is often a fruitless conclusion. Then go break rocks (doing home renovations) to "burn" off the frustration. Being the change

Gavin Brown Jan 22, 2025, 04:39 AM

I wish Home Affairs could be efficient as SARS when it comes to knowing who you are ?

Andrew Johnson Jan 22, 2025, 07:38 AM

Excellent point

Notfor Sissies Jan 22, 2025, 04:40 AM

My ID book is in my maiden name. My husband passed away shortly after we were married. Home affairs refused to change to my married surname. I was born to SA parents, while they worked out of SA. Home Affairs refuse to help me. I'm made to feel like some fraudster! I'M SOUTH AFRICAN, GUYS!

venefi Jan 22, 2025, 05:59 AM

Another ANC success story How the hell is people still voting for these incompetent guys who only specialise in stealing

c***n@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 06:07 AM

PRs are also disadvantaged by very few offices accepting ID applications from them. The offices to visit are not on the website and the call centre is useless. I went to three different offices before knowing where to go. It would be easier if the PR certificate and ID were issued at the same time!

n***d@o***.com Jan 24, 2025, 07:54 PM

Prof C - Please share which offices you know of that do applications for PRs. Thanks

r***e@g***.com Jan 25, 2025, 09:45 AM

Wow, so we pay taxes ? but we are being sidelined, and not about of people car coz there are few naturalized citizens I imagine. So if they do phase out the green books it means I will have no nationality?! What a shame ?

o***s@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 06:22 AM

First get rid of VFS Global the Indian co that's minting $$$ at our expense. They charge R20 for a notification SMS! And that's on top of R1800 for a submission. If you get a rejection... pay another R1800 to query/resubmit. Just fire everyone at DHA, start afresh. Digitize/Automate everything.

Christopher Jan 22, 2025, 09:48 AM

VFS cannot work in other countries as they do here. Other Governments have strict controls of how they can operate and they are not allowed to herd people around like cattle etc. Time the government looked at who is allowed to operate and control how they are operating.

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 03:19 PM

BBBEEE

Margs Wielsma Jan 22, 2025, 11:18 AM

VFS does not operate in good faith and are a complete rip off. Having to pay fees multiple times to get 1 thing done is not OK. VFS makes constant errors with applications coming in, in order to extract additional fees which they are not entitled to. Daylight robbery and NOT a service.

JC Nieuwenhuizen Jan 22, 2025, 06:30 AM

During a traumatic armed home invasion, my ID document was stolen, amongst all the other items. Since I was born in Namibia and my parents were South African, I'm a naturalised citizen. I can't get a smart ID card, I can't produce any form of identity when required. Driver's license renewal?

Just another Jan 22, 2025, 07:00 AM

I was born in Zambia 60 years ago. Came to SA when I was 3 months old. SA citizenship. Wife born in UK 55 years ago. Came to SA in 1976 and has SA citizenship. My son is born in SA. None of us "qualify" for the ID card. We may only have the book. My son is because his parents weren't born in SA!

Nick Miller Jan 22, 2025, 07:28 AM

Why will banks only process ID applications for SA citizens and not holders of Permanent Residency Permits?

Nick Miller Jan 22, 2025, 07:31 AM

Why do DHA insist on certified documents being no more than three months old. If valid on day one, what happens on day ninety to make them ineffective!

John Jan 22, 2025, 07:44 AM

Home Affairs Somerset West turned me away from applying for the ID card, telling me in no uncertain terms that I could get one when all real South Africans had theirs. Naturalised in 1966, 4 years in SADF and a lifetime taxes seem to be irrelevant. RSA can stick their ID cards way up their ANCes.

megapode Jan 22, 2025, 09:12 AM

Of course we're second class: Look at the anti-immigrant rhetoric that nearly every party was peddling before the 2024 elections. The message is clear: We're born somewhere else, it would be good if we went back, and we're definitely not South African.

johnbpatson Jan 22, 2025, 09:33 AM

Of course the situation was created with discrimination in mind! At the time the distinction was written into law, 1997, Africanists in the ANC were to the fore. Blaming IT issues is to take South Africans for idiots. The most complicated IT systems (banks) can be changed in one weekend.

dalamba127 Jan 22, 2025, 11:42 AM

Rubbish, this affects all ethnicities. Have you forgotten how many were in exile? Issues with incorporating former homelands/bantustans? Drop the white victim mentality and think a little.

megapode Jan 22, 2025, 12:25 PM

Not really. Before those changes are implemented the problem must be analysed, programs changed or written. The it all gets tested, benchmarked etc. The implementation on the live system is the quickest part of this whole process. The changes CAN be made, but not in a weekend.

Carln Jan 22, 2025, 09:18 PM

From what I understand they've had a little more than a weekend.

megapode Jan 23, 2025, 10:40 AM

Indeed. My point is that Schreiber, no matter his intention and the attention he pays to this (and I do not doubt his sincerity), doesn't have quick fixes available.

B M Jan 22, 2025, 08:19 PM

I am sure you amuse your IT company with that belief. I know my clients that have that attitude amuse me. Thanks for the lighthearted humour.

megapode Jan 23, 2025, 10:43 AM

There is a rule in IT. Draw a triangle. Label the three points "good", "cheap", "fast". The rule is that you can only have one side of that triangle. This is the reality. I have been asked many times if such and such is possible. Well of course it is. How much do you want to spend?

Jean Racine Jan 22, 2025, 11:37 AM

SARS was able to escape the incompetence of SITA (State IT Agency) and run its own IT systems. Why can't Home Affairs?

Carln Jan 22, 2025, 09:19 PM

Clearly you aren't a tax practitioner working with SARS shoddy systems on a daily basis. They might be better than the likes of DHA but that is hardly a high bar to get over.

Fritz Jesch Jan 22, 2025, 11:40 AM

It looks like the DHA has more than an IT issue. I booked an appointment for a smart ID application, only to read that, as a permanent resident, I am not eligible for it. The appointment was confirmed and a reference number was issued. I canceled the appointment to save costs and time.

Robert Pegg Jan 22, 2025, 11:55 AM

20 years ago a Customs official stamped by British passport as a visitor. I get stopped at Customs because their system says I have overstayed my visit. I show them my green ID book and my PR certificate. They then disappear to make copies, even though I offer copies. My wife disowns me !

Kenneth Nesbitt Jan 22, 2025, 12:40 PM

When I arrived in RSA in 1979 I obtained a green ID Book as a non SA citizen. When the new ID card was introduced, I was informed that this could not be granted-RSA citizens must be provided first. The green ID document does not satisfy provide evidence of residence &amp; is therefore rejected !

Sunet Jan 22, 2025, 12:44 PM

The truth is that a non-citizen in South Africa has very limited rights and the few rights one has under the Constitution are being chipped away day by day. NSFAS is practically hostile to qualifying PR holders. Voting rights are restricted. So I stay permanently in the country with no RIGHTS!

megapode Jan 23, 2025, 10:47 AM

I'm an immigrant. My advice is to get naturalised once you meet the requirements. Apart from the queues at home affairs, there is no downside. SA don't require you to give up any citizenships you already hold.

Just Jan 22, 2025, 01:33 PM

The genesis of the problem is ANC corruption and mismanagement. Through corruption (at Home Affairs) , mismanagement, incompetence and no political will SA has over 10 million illegal immigrants and therein lies the problem.

Jax Steele Jan 22, 2025, 02:32 PM

Who head up the Department of Home affairs? DA?

G***t@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 02:55 PM

It took decades to build Rome. It got broken in a blink of an eye, rebuilding will take decades again. Please don't be ignorant, DA just got there and will net a loooong time to fix the mess the ANC have made at DHA, and that's just 1 department, multiply with X amount of entities also ruined

dean.gary Jan 22, 2025, 03:24 PM

I can only comment on my own experience at the Home Affairs office at the ABSA bank Greenacres Port Elizabeth. We had an appointment, applied for our passports and new ID card for myself on the date and time as per appointment, 2 weeks later our documents were ready for collection. FANTASTIC service

virginia crawford Jan 22, 2025, 04:07 PM

Ask an illegal immigrant how they got their documents, including ID books. Ironic that the illegal way is more effective than the honest way.

D Rod Jan 22, 2025, 05:10 PM

This is chance for the DA minister to shine. Please don't screw-up.

Paul Heering Jan 22, 2025, 06:02 PM

I was born in Kenya, and arrived in SA in 1960. I am a Permanent Resident as I choose to keep my Netherlands EU passport. I have the green ID book and an original certificate issued by Home Affairs to prove it. I have paid SARS my entire working life, in IT. No Smart ID, no vote.

Robbed Blind Jan 23, 2025, 01:13 AM

It is possible to buy certified software solutions for all of these eServices woes. Fast, efficient, way more secure. But our government insists on reinventing the wheel with every single IT requirement. This is exactly what happens when you take this approach, and it’s way more expensive too!

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 03:35 PM

That unfortunately does not work - government has procurement regulations and tenders must be issued on a points basis favouring BBBEE persons. Ask the National Treasury how much they have spend over the past 20 odd years on their IFMS system and counting

User Jan 23, 2025, 12:23 PM

I was born in Harare and lived in SA since 1970 on a PR permit. I became a SA Citizen in 2000. I applied for new passport and ID in 2024. Today I found I do not qualify for the new ID as I was not born in SA. They knew nothing about expiry of old ID What can I do?

Themba Motaung Jan 26, 2025, 10:25 AM

As always advocating for non-citizens