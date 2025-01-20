Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

The decline and potential fall of the ANC empire

A recent set of reports, revelations and decisions by the ANC may serve as a reminder of how the party is finding it impossible to ‘renew’ itself. As a result, the party is now more likely to simply continue its decline.
ANC-Decline-Analysis-Grootes ANC headquarters Luthuli House, Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Netwerk24) | Former National Assembly speaker and former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Photo: GCIS) | South African banknotes. (Photo: iStock) | Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. (Photo: Kopano Tlape / GCIS)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
20 Jan 2025
Facebook
58

The fresh developments will have important consequences as it means that the ANC’s opponents, and perhaps some new political parties, will win more support unless there is some kind of reformist leadership elected in 2027. 

Two separate series of reports in recent days may well remind voters of how deeply corrupt the ANC appears to be.

The Amabhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has reported on documents and affidavits filed in cases related to former National Assembly speaker and former defence minister Nosiviwe Maqisa-Nqakula.

While the reports are based on the testimony of a person who herself is deeply implicated in corruption in the SANDF, they appear to show how corruption had literally seeped into the life of Mapisa-Nqakula.

As defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu spells out, Mapisa-Nqakula routinely asked for hundreds of thousands of rand in cash.  

Of course, it seems all the people implicated in the case, both Mapisa-Nqakula (who is currently facing corruption charges) and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu (who faced serious charges herself until two days before Mapisa-Nqakula was charged) have reason to lie. And to lie about each other.

But, as Amabhungane has shown through its reporting, many people in government connected with the SANDF appear to have illegally benefited from their positions.

So deeply rooted does corruption in the SANDF appear to have been, that it must be one of the reasons our soldiers do not always have the equipment they need – and this has perhaps put them into greater danger. 

Khumbudzo Ntshaveni

Then there is a News 24 exposé about Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

A court judgment has found that while she was municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in 2009, she participated in the awarding of a tender to a company that had not submitted its application before the deadline.

While this may seem like an almost minor infraction, it also appears to follow a pattern by Ntshavheni.

The Zondo Commission made findings about the decisions the board of Denel made during the State Capture era. That board included her. Despite her defence of these decisions, Ramaphosa still appointed her to his Cabinet.

Worse, he has made her a key confidante, appointing her to a position in which she has political responsibility for the State Security Agency. As our political history has shown over the years, this is an absolutely crucial position.

More recently, she has been castigated by many people watching the Stilfontein mine horror play out. They were appalled when she said that the government “would smoke them out”, about the people underground. 

This was a good example of an unforced error, one made simply because she had a rush of blood to the head, not because she was under political pressure at the time.

Despite all this, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Monday that the ANC would not act against her as the Hawks investigation had not been finalised. “We will respond to something tangible when someone is arrested,” he said. 

Powerless

The decisions announced on Monday by Mbalula about the ANC national executive’s decision to “reconfigure” the provincial leaderships of the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal also reinforce the point that the ANC is powerless to respond to the situation it is in.

In the past, when provincial leaderships either performed poorly and/or were unable to manage their affairs, they were disbanded.  

Clearly, the NEC has felt unable to go that far for fear of losing both ANC members and, perhaps, ANC leaders to the MK party. 

Also, the fact that this decision was announced only in January, months after the first NEC discussion about this issue, and fully eight months after the election result, is a demonstration of its paralysis.

Now, the top seven national officials will release proposals on the “reconfiguration” of these leaderships. In other words, the battle will continue there because the NEC was unable to fully agree on what to do. 

Ramaphosa succession debate

To his credit, Mbalula was honest about the fact that the succession debate on who would take over from President Ramaphosa became a factor in the NEC discussions. 

He said “it was very unfortunate that a very important question like this one was hijacked by factionalism, about what will happen after Ramaphosa. It was very unfortunate.” 

Mbalula also said, again, that this was not the right time to discuss succession. 

In this he is as powerless as Smuts Ngonyama was when he was the head of the ANC Presidency for Thabo Mbeki back in 2006, and made almost exactly the same comment – with a result at Polokwane that many will remember. 

Renewal

But he is not the only one. Ramaphosa too is clearly unable to change the direction of the ANC. 

Despite his many promises to lead a process of “renewal”, there is no evidence he is succeeding in this. 

The result of that is that the ANC is simply becoming weaker. 

The only way to perhaps avert this would be some kind of dramatic change to come from within the ANC, perhaps at its leadership conference in 2027. It might require energised reformist leadership, with an overwhelming majority of support from delegates to have a strong enough mandate to create real renewal.

This would involve a team of people, who are known, but not too implicated in the corruption of the past. ANC members might well refer to how young leaders energised the ANC in the years after World War 2 when Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu turned it into a mass organisation. 

The prospects for this are remote. All the evidence points to factions based around leaders who are part of its structures now. The fact that campaigning for office requires resources suggests reforming the ANC from within in this way may prove impossible. 

All of this may well confirm what is becoming the prevailing narrative – that the ANC can only decline from here. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Paul T Jan 21, 2025, 05:30 AM

Well that is a problem, because which party is going to fill the space? Besides the DA and possibly the IFP, there are no other parties with deep enough structures, or they are led by a single personality without which they will also wither and die. Political vacuums invite chaos.

James Cottrell Jan 22, 2025, 01:28 PM

ANC collapse will not happen overnight. As smaller parties grow beyond 5 or 10%, they will either build structures or fall away and be replaced. But do we even want a ruling party with deep structures to begin with? I would rather see a strong civil service than an all encompassing party.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 21, 2025, 06:51 AM

The ANC is a franchise operation with no central authority! How can it change / renew when it has no ability to enforce? Forget the ineptitude / the corruption - how can a party that cannot manage itself and it's members, govern effectively? This is the reality 'whether the ANC likes it or not'

Cachunk Jan 21, 2025, 07:14 AM

Surely there must be someone out there who can lead the DA into being a party black voters can identify with? Surely there are enough brain cells in the DA to see this golden opportunity? Surely there is enough savvy in the DA to be able to exploit the useless anc’s sheer incompetence???!!!

p***r@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:38 AM

The DA might have enough brain cells but unfortunately the voters are the problem. They will vote today and throw stones tomorrow.

Leon Torres Jan 21, 2025, 02:23 PM

The article assumes the party will lose voters due to corruption. I think the MK clearly highlights that this is not a significant enough factor. Nowhere has the question been answered authoritatively: "How and why do people vote for specific parties?" As for me, I don't trust them ALL.

Andries Gouws Jan 21, 2025, 04:12 PM

The DA is doing a pretty good job in the Western Cape/the municipalities it controls. (Why all those clean audits, a functioning health system, if they are as bad as the ANC?) But if you have deep objections to it, the rational and the moral thing is still: go for the lesser evil. ANC much worse.

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 07:39 AM

Anyone who falls for the line that change can happen from within is a fool - and that is what the DA swallowed - hook, line and sinker. They are contributors to the enormous drain of oxygen creating the currently developing political vacuum. They need to exit the GNU now.

Leon Torres Jan 21, 2025, 02:42 PM

The DA has to be there. Yes, no DA and GNU won't have a 50% majority, but one or 2 small parties (that they can potentially bully) can take them over the threshold. Leaving the DA to rely on support from or to support MK and EFF to get things done. Maybe together in GNU they can do better.

Andrew Mortimer Jan 21, 2025, 08:13 AM

As long a Zille is in the leadership structures it is a no go. The general population's perception of her is negative.

Glyn Morgan Jan 21, 2025, 01:40 PM

The general population’s perception of Zille is negative only because negative people say so.

Scotty84 Jan 21, 2025, 04:30 PM

Totally agree, she is incisive and "spot on' with he insightfulness. Bright as a button seven days a week.

virginia crawford Jan 21, 2025, 05:29 PM

She is belligerent and bossy: don't blame us or the media.

Scotty84 Jan 22, 2025, 11:12 PM

No class comments, daggers drawn. Fortunately we are allowed our own comments, Pity your comments hits below the belt.

jcscholtz123 Jan 21, 2025, 06:17 PM

Less than half of the population knows who zille is. Many rural voters vote on tribal or other grounds

Cedric Parker Jan 21, 2025, 09:07 AM

Before 2018 the Boks were perceived to be unrepresentative. Inspired leadership transformed the team by picking players on merit - and the key merit criterion was 'commitment to the common good' (more so than rugby skills). DA must develop strong and principled Black leadership to gain credibility

i***o@w***.com Jan 21, 2025, 01:42 PM

They've tried this several times, and every single time it has ended in tears. Mampie Rampie, Mazibuko and most lately the disastrous pastor, Maimane. The latter cost the DA 400,000 votes in 2019. Pigmentation does not equal good leadership and does not bring black votes to the DA.

francois73 Jan 21, 2025, 03:56 PM

No pain, no gain, and the DA did not wish to handle the pain of shedding the racists. If they continued with the dynamic pastor the picture would have been different. But too late now.

Lucifer's Consiglieri Feb 8, 2025, 10:24 PM

This has been attempted. But then these leaders have shown themes to be in thrall to identity politics, which is anathema to the DA’s most basic principles. Very depressing.

cs0834815071 Jan 21, 2025, 02:56 PM

How did the DA gain 20 % of the vote with whites making up only 7 % of the voters Black voter support 3 for 1

Bonzo Gibbon Jan 22, 2025, 10:34 AM

Coloured people - 8% (42 % in the Cape)

Peter Atller Jan 21, 2025, 07:24 AM

What most seem not to get, the ANC is woven into the soul of people. It's not a political party, it runs deeper than that, defies logic, almost spiritual. The undoing of such deep connection, takes time - either the ANC can remake itself or die - in the process.

Leon Torres Jan 21, 2025, 02:28 PM

A few years ago, I may have agreed 100%, but the substantial loss of voters to the MK says otherwise (the EFF looked liked an ANC youth movement/migration). There is something, I just don't know what exactly.

virginia crawford Jan 21, 2025, 07:31 AM

Decline away, but don't take the country with you. This is the danger: a vacuum. And the evidence shows, like it or not, that the John and Helen show will not fill the gap. Then who or what will?

District Six Jan 21, 2025, 08:35 AM

MK, most likely. Since Jacob can't be an MP, Juju will be forced by declining numbers to throw in with MK. Unless the DA can pull a rabbit out of the hat, but they have no vision to do it and gain mass (black) support.

Cedric Parker Jan 21, 2025, 09:06 AM

Before 2018 the Boks were perceived to be unrepresentative. Inspired leadership transformed the team by picking players on merit - and the key merit criterion was 'commitment to the common good' (more so than rugby skills). DA must develop strong and principled Black leadership to gain credibility

virginia crawford Jan 21, 2025, 10:25 AM

Agree. Hard to believe John, the adulterer, got there on merit.

p***r@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:36 AM

"how deeply corrupt the ANC appears to be" - appears - Seriously.

keith.ciorovich Jan 21, 2025, 08:23 AM

My exact thoughts.

Just Jan 21, 2025, 07:47 AM

You cannot renew an entity that is rotten to the core, where even the (current) head is guilty of haven been caught with stashes of illegal foreign currency in his couch. It's like the Sinaola Cartel trying to renew itself. Not possible, as it is founded on criminality.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 21, 2025, 08:36 AM

The British, Dutch, French and Spanish empires lasted 300 years. "Yaaa, we can do it faster" - 30 years max.

P R Jan 21, 2025, 08:39 AM

The fundemental assumption in this (and some past) analysis, that the ANC is declining because supporters want corruption free and ethical leadership, is flawed. Ask who the majority of past ANC supporters now support; ask yourself if those parties are any better in terms of ethics and corruption.

User Jan 21, 2025, 08:54 AM

The ANC is in terminal decline. There is a worse scenario. The drowning ANC is being circled by a school of sharks and piranha in the MK, EFF, and other wannabe usurpers of its seat of power. If any of them join forces and attack, the ANC will topple. Unfortunately so will SA, only quicker.

dov Jan 21, 2025, 09:16 AM

" not too implicated in the corruption of the past" Is that the best SG ? Oh dear fire and brimstone in the cupboard.

Just another Jan 21, 2025, 09:46 AM

Zuma is watching this play out. The ANC 40 percenters must be less arrogant (esp. foreign policy, NHI, etc.). Kick the crooks. Amalgamate with DA to maintain a majority moderate leadership in SA? MK, cohorts &amp; ANC RETS can't beat that if the economy, health and employment are doing well.

Colin Braude Jan 21, 2025, 10:02 AM

History repeats itself. After the Nats crossed their Jordan and got a Republic, own currency, &amp;c, they should have unbundled. Instead they splintered (HNP, CP) and developed verligte (enlightened) &amp; verlrampte (hardcore) factions. When PW Botha failed to "cross the Rubicon" its end was inevitable.

Colin Braude Jan 21, 2025, 10:10 AM

While the ANC verligtes deserve credit for accepting their defeat with good grace, their willingness, ability or courage to cross the ANC's "Rubicon" and stand up to ANC verkramptes like Mashatile and Lesufi will determine their party's — and sadly South Africa's — fate.

johnbpatson Jan 21, 2025, 10:13 AM

When Mandela and Sisulu were working, gangsters, both black and white, were outlaws. They often even dressed in a way to show their outlaw status. Now gangsters are in-laws, operating in the police, local and national government, and ambitious youngsters join the gangs -- not ideal new ANC cadets.

blommie2np Jan 21, 2025, 11:02 AM

The best thing that could happen to South Africa is the death of the Anc.

Just another Jan 21, 2025, 12:37 PM

It would have been prior to MK. Sometimes, better the devil you know. The only weakness that MK has now is that it's all pivoted on a single man. He dies and the party dies and SA is left with MK splinter groups. Roll on time.

Nico Kuyper Jan 21, 2025, 11:05 AM

Yup, sad reality of our country's leadership. The ANC wiping itself out due to corruption, but no other alternative leadership to replace it. Let's wait and see how the GNU plays out in the next 2 years. As we saw politics is so volatile and full of unpredicted surprises.

j***9@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 11:21 AM

DA have persistently mismanaged their black leaders -Lindiwe Mazibuko, Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba etc. Until they can live with their own leaders how will they be able to live with other people.

Fernando Moreira Jan 21, 2025, 11:54 AM

Vote DA ... simple ! The ANC a looting spree machine !!

Errol.price Jan 21, 2025, 12:16 PM

When the ANC to power in around 1994 it was an odd amalgam of old -time communists, left -wing ideologues and a vast array of criminals , thugs and hungry opportunists . The former groups have passed from the scene leaving just the avaricious scavengers. No surprise about what is happening.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 21, 2025, 12:20 PM

You gotta know, when Mbalula is in the frame as next ANC Prez, how much trouble your organization is in! From Mandela to Mbalula - from Global icon and Statesman to Clown Prince. If that's not a sign that things are FUBAR, I don't know what is!

The Realist Jan 21, 2025, 12:23 PM

GOOD RIDDANCE

Scotty84 Jan 21, 2025, 04:25 PM

This is a total tragedy, after 30 years, the ANC who came into power with great hope, this to be dashed by Zuma ( a culprit of his petard) totally failed South Africa. We have the DA, and IFP but seriously we have world leaders who are ignored. We see Musk on the world stage, such a loss for S.A

Sunet Jan 22, 2025, 05:12 PM

I sometimes wonder aloud on what could have become of Elon Musk had he remained in the country. Today a top adviser to the Emperor and richer than his homeland.

Scotty84 Jan 22, 2025, 11:17 PM

With ANC he would be a non starter, due to the indecision shown by the ANC to date. Much better he remains in the USA where he is renowned for his innovative businesses.

luke17 Jan 21, 2025, 05:05 PM

The ANC does not have the backbone to implement the change that is required because too many of them are at the feeding trough, and the top members know that their heads will be the first to roll if such change is implemented. If they fire Lesufi and co, the MKP will score.

stelios.comninos Jan 21, 2025, 05:07 PM

Talking about the people underground at Stilfontein, Ntshavheni said that the government “would smoke them out”….To possibly rescue the ANC, Ramaphosa should smoke her and all the corrupt baddies out of the party ….but then there would probably be no one left!

Arnold O Managra Jan 21, 2025, 07:10 PM

The problem, Stephen, is that after the decimation of the public sector, via deliberate "transformation" which is always connected cadre deployment in favour of merit, any ruling party or coalition is on a hiding to nothing. The damage is done. This is now true revolution time... tbc

louw.nic Jan 22, 2025, 08:30 AM

I am surprised your comment made it. Almost every time "merit" is mentioned, the comment gets rejected. The fact is that this country is doomed due to the fact that it abandoned merit.

markgcfriedman Jan 21, 2025, 08:45 PM

The Trump administration is not nuanced enough to differentiate between the ANC and DA in the GNU. The USA will apply pressure to the "SA Govt" and the DA will by association be stigmatised. They should get out niw and go after votes when the public see how the ANC has led SA into the mire.

T***c@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 07:06 AM

The ANC will re-emerge stronger only if it can serve the people instead of focusing o. the few corrupt politicians. Time to go back to the basics, people first.

seanbozalek53 Jan 22, 2025, 07:30 AM

First Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, then Simelane now Minister Nstavheni, Criminals hand picked by Cyril , he knows they are rotten but chooses them .

jackt bloek Jan 22, 2025, 02:06 PM

People have been attacking the ANC since 1994. Remember the DA campaign of 1999 while Mandela was president "FIGHT BACK" . There is nothing the ANC can do that is good enough. People need to ignore these authors. Ignore and move on

Guntram Buchhold Feb 4, 2025, 08:10 PM

I have no words jackt bloek for your comment .There is nothing the ANC can do is good enough ? So all they have done was good for the benefit of the country..not the politicians personally ? AAAh I better stop here otherwise my comment will not go through