Stacy Dixon to serve as acting director of national intelligence

Dixon has served as principal deputy director of national intelligence since August 2021.

Trump has tapped Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, to serve as director of national intelligence, which is a position that has to be confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate has not yet scheduled a hearing for Gabbard, whose 2017 visit to Syria to meet then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and whose lack of significant intelligence experience have stirred concerns among some senators.

Dixon, who was appointed to her current post by President Joe Biden, will become the top-ranking official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence at a time when Trump has promised to make public documents related to the killing of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump, who has long said that he believes the U.S. government makes too many documents secret, said on Sunday that he would reverse the overclassification of documents. That job will likely fall to the next director of national intelligence, who has responsibility for reviewing classification orders.

Politico first reported Dixon's appointment.

(Reporting by Erin Banco and Jasper WardEditing by Don Durfee and Diane Craft)