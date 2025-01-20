Nubank CEO considers moving domicile to Britain, expanding in US

Nu Holdings considering moving legal domicile to UK, CEO says

Nubank looking at now 'more attractive' US market for expansion

No plans now to enter a new market, eyes move in 18-24 months

DAVOS, Switzerland, (Reuters) - "We are actively thinking what are some of the jurisdictions that make sense for us to consider, as we think about the next 10 years of global expansion," Velez said on Monday.

"We are considering the UK," he added, while cautioning that tax changes bring "uncertainty in terms of jurisdiction and where to operate," Velez said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. If Nu Holdings goes ahead with moving its legal base to Britain, a move Bloomberg said the bank was considering in a report citing sources last November, it will be a significant coup for the country in the post-Brexit financial landscape.

Since Velez started Nubank's operations in Sao Paulo more than a decade ago, it has grown past 100 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, making it one of the world's largest digital challenger banks. Velez said President Donald Trump's new US administration , which has signalled a likely embrace of regulation for digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, should create a more favourable environment for Nubank to consider entering that market.

"With the US getting on board, fintech and crypto are back," Velez said. "When an administration suddenly sees fintech as being good for consumers and more competition, that makes it more attractive." Velez said that a streamlining of US regulations could make the banking sector more interesting for new entrants. "The US has several regulatory agencies regulating the same thing. So if there is a simplification of the regulatory agencies, they could make a much more interesting environment for other players to come in," he added.