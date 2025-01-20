Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

BUSINESS REFLECTION

Loaded for Bear: Memo to new Trump administration - it’s about inflation, stupid

The IMF sees global inflation slowing, but the Washington-based lender is wary about the Trump administration’s extreme policy proposals, such as tariffs and trade wars, which could send prices soaring again.
Donald Trump’s second week in office US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Valerie Plesch / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
20 Jan 2025
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just released its latest Global Economic Outlook and it is clearly concerned about the inflationary risks posed by US President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. 

On the one hand, the IMF sees global inflation slowing after its recent surge. 

“Global headline inflation is expected to decline to 4.2 percent in 2025 and to 3.5 percent in 2026, converging back to target earlier in advanced economies than in emerging market and developing economies,” the report said. 

“The gradual cooling of labour markets is expected to keep demand pressures at bay. Combined with the expected decline in energy prices, headline inflation is projected to continue its descent toward central bank targets.” 

Well, that’s a relief! 

But the elephant in the room is the new Trump administration, and any inflationary pressures it ignites from tariffs to mass deportations of America’s primary source of cheap labour will spread like an inferno. Many economies, including South Africa’s, will feel the heat. 

“The magnitude of the inflationary effect from tariffs is especially uncertain ... Nevertheless, compared with what took place in earlier episodes of trade disputes, several factors suggest that upside risks to inflation from tariff hikes could be higher this time,” the IMF report pointedly noted. 

The recent global inflationary gush was the most intense in recent memory, notably in advanced economies, where consumers for years had enjoyed a sort of monetary nirvana: ultra-low interest rates and slow inflation. 

This was why the price spikes in recent years were so jarring, and the political consequences included Trump’s victory in last year’s election. US consumer inflation in fact had been slowing significantly - it averaged 2.9% in 2024, compared with 8.0% in 2022 - but the shock and awe inspired by the surge cut to the bone of the rattled US working and middle classes. 

“Inflation expectations, especially in many advanced economies, are farther above the central bank target today than in 2017–21,” the IMF said. 

It also noted that the “cyclical position” of many major economies was currently primed for an inflationary take off. Throw a new round of trade wars into that mix, and the inflation trajectory could abruptly change course. 

“... retaliation in the form of restrictions on specific, difficult-to-substitute materials or intermediate goods may have an outsized impact on aggregate inflation,” the report warned. 

Trump has promised a new wall of tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico and China, and other policies that frankly have inflation written all over them. 

“... while many of the policy shifts under the incoming US administration are hard to quantify precisely, they are likely to push inflation higher in the near term relative to our baseline,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s Economic Counsellor, wrote in a blog post linked to the report.  

“Some indicated policies, such as looser fiscal policy or deregulation efforts, would stimulate aggregate demand and increase inflation in the near term, as spending and investment increase immediately. Other policies, such as higher tariffs or immigration curbs, will play out like negative supply shocks, reducing output and adding to price pressures.”

Monetary reversal

The upshot of all of this would be that the US Federal Reserve, which is currently in a loosening cycle, would have to reverse course and hold or start hiking US interest rates again.

This, in turn, would boost the value of the greenback against other currencies, including the rand.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller signalled last week that as many as four rate cuts could be on the cards this year, comments which underpinned the rand and helped it to extend gains below 19/dlr.

But if Trump’s policies stoke the embers of inflation, all bets would be off.

“Higher-for-even-longer interest rates could worsen fiscal, financial and external risks. A stronger US dollar, arising from interest rate differentials and tariffs, among other factors, could alter capital flow patterns and global imbalances and complicate macroeconomic trade-offs,” the World Economic Outlook cautioned.

It all provides food for thought for the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is scheduled to make its first interest rate decision of 2025 on 30 January.

South African consumer inflation has been steadily slowing and was 2.9% in November. The December print will be unveiled on Wednesday, 22 January, and is expected to come in at around 3.1% - the bottom of the South African Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range.

But the Trumpian tornado that is about to swirl through Washington portends an element of uncertainty which the typically cautious MPC will find disconcerting.

The recent presidential election in the US was about many things and hinged on many factors, but inflation was one of the key drivers. 

Annexing Greenland or making Canada the 51st state is not going to lower the price of eggs in American stores. But Trump’s other half-baked ideas and policy proposals could scramble the global economy, and herald a new inflationary surge. South African consumers need to brace themselves for the possible fallout. DM

Comments

peter selwaski Jan 20, 2025, 10:19 PM

The 2.9 percent inflation cited for the USA is only the added inflation for the past 12 months. Total inflation is more then 20 percent. I suspect the author's other numbers are equally fallacious.

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 08:21 AM

Trump supporters seem to struggle with maths. 2.9% is year-on-year for the relative month. You do not add the y-o-y comparative number for each month. If you want the annual cpi, you work with a span of 12 months. Never heard of "Total inflation" - I mean, over what period are you talking?

User Jan 21, 2025, 09:40 AM

Spot on. It's a fact of life that Trump supporters will bend all and any rules to keep their torches for Trump burning. "Total inflation", what a laugh.

Robert Carter Jan 21, 2025, 10:40 AM

Rod, the 2.9% refers to SA, not USA. Not sure how you made the leap to Trump supporters and their lack of maths skills! Quite strange that! Maybe a little bit of TDS suddenly kicked-in?

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 12:01 PM

Bob - please read Peter Selwaski's comment thoroughly.

Tim Price Jan 21, 2025, 12:37 PM

Bob, you were too quick to try and score a point and are as bad as the original poster. Read the paragraph again. Rod is right you are wrong.

Robert Carter Jan 21, 2025, 06:59 PM

Got it? Didn’t click that you were replying to Peter. Thought (incorrectly ) that you referencing the main article). Huge error. Re-reading it clearly indicates that. My sincere “humbles”?

Robert Carter Jan 21, 2025, 07:02 PM

You are correct Tim, and apologies for mis-reading sent to Rod. Really was not trying to score a cheap point. Just guilty of not paying due attention?

alastairmgf Jan 21, 2025, 08:07 AM

Can’t speak for the US but when in comes to SA I don’t believe a word of it. Ask any consumer out there. Groceries up 3%? Fuel up 3%? Rates,Electricity, Water up 3%? Clothes up 3%? Appliances and Servicing of cars up 3%? Pull the other one, mate. Tell it to the Marines.

Leon Torres Jan 21, 2025, 01:56 PM

Yes, it defies belief. There are several items on the CPI list that don't directly affect our daily living expenses, but they're on the list nevertheless.

Robert Pegg Jan 21, 2025, 08:12 AM

Trump can blow his trumpet all he likes but the proof is in the pudding. If he introduces trade tariffs, then inflation and higher interest rates will follow and then see how his popularity plummets.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 01:26 PM

He had already placed a huge strain on iconic USA companies like Harley and Massey Ferguson with unfavourable trade tariffs in his previous term. Massey have opened a plant in Mexico and Harley are going East. So much for his idea of opening factories in the USA. Trump calls them unpatriotic.

d***y@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 03:27 PM

More than 30 % of exhibitors at the Las Vegas tech expo were chinese companies. They all were ok with the tariff levy. They will just pass cost onto buyers, and out innovate the US premium brand if their are any.

Hidden Name Jan 22, 2025, 03:49 PM

He is already in office. I don't think that lunatic actually cares.

johnbpatson Jan 21, 2025, 10:33 AM

Tarifs are an inflationary tax on the people of the nation levying them, Jacques sells his cognac at the same price in France, people in the US pay more = inflation in US. Migrant labour can be replaced by machines -- at a cost. No one employs hod carriers any more but builders charge more.