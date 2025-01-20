Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Why Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will have to step down after explosive revelations

Here are the reasons that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will have no option but to step down, following a report that the Hawks have finalised their investigation and that the National Prosecuting Authority is readying charge sheets.
Minister in Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
20 Jan 2025
Facebook
83

The minister in charge of state security will have to step down after News24 revealed that Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is being investigated for what a judge called a “repugnant and devastating” tender awarded during her tenure as municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality, her job before being elevated to the powerful role of minister in the presidency.

This role includes oversight of state security and government communications. She is the face of the government and the voice of the Cabinet and every week she communicates the decisions of the government of national unity Cabinet. 

While the tender amount in dispute is small, the report reveals that the Hawks have finalised their investigation and that the National Prosecuting Authority is readying charge sheets.

If this is so, then Ntshavheni has no option but to step down. For one, her predecessor in the role, Zizi Kodwa, stepped aside from his role as he set about clearing his name after being named adversely in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture findings and being charged. Kodwa’s charges were dropped by a provincial head of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), with the decision being reviewed by NDPP Shamila Batohi. The Sunday World reported this week that Kodwa has launched legal action to review the Zondo Commission report as it pertains to him.

Second, the ANC has beefed up its step-aside rule. In his January 8 address at the party’s birthday celebration, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at the new rules passed by its Integrity Commission which go back to the earlier intent: cadres can’t wait to step aside until they are charged if named in adverse corruption and governance cases.

With regard to fostering a culture of ethics and integrity, we have strengthened the terms of reference of the Integrity Commission,” said Ramaphosa. This is a key part of the party’s plan for its campaign of “renewal” which is its centrepiece proposal to regain a majority in the 2026 local government elections.  

Third, it took him a while but in December 2024 Ramaphosa reshuffled former justice minister Thembi Simelane who was implicated in the VBS Bank scandal during her tenure as Polokwane mayor. One of the reasons for this was because you can’t have a security cluster minister who might potentially face a lawsuit and to whom the NDPP reports in that role. Ntshavheni too is in a security cluster role as head of intelligence. 

The News24 report also suggests Ntshavheni was not a great municipal manager: an Auditor-General report during her tenure showed significant unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and bad debts (R100.2-million) double those declared by the municipality.

The tender in dispute was awarded to Makwande Chartered Accountants and Business Advisors by Ba-Phalaborwa in 2009 for the preparation of municipal accounts. The outsourcing of this function has repeatedly been criticised by various Auditors-General. In November 2024, Ntshavheni said that zama zama miners trapped in the Buffelsfontein mine at Stilfontein would be “smoked out”, earning much criticism for the cruelty of her statement, as reported here by Ed Stoddard and Neesa Moodley. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Julian Chandler Jan 20, 2025, 02:07 PM

Pop quiz: Name one ANC deployee that isn't corrupt. I didn't think so...

ernest Jan 20, 2025, 02:19 PM

She is one arrogant woman, who makes her own government decisions. The fact that this charge goes back to 2009, how many more delayed judgments are being kept secret?

keith.ciorovich Jan 21, 2025, 08:30 AM

And who chose her for the position.

Slightly Irritated Jan 23, 2025, 09:01 AM

How sad that Ramaphosa only has such a corrupt bunch to pick from.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:08 PM

Does the head of a mob not select like-minded individuals to surround themselves with?

Richard Kennard Jan 20, 2025, 02:22 PM

Barbara Creecy?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:33 PM

How did she get into the highest echelons without either being corrupt or turning a blind eye to corruption? You can't get that high up without being pliant, at best. Which is as bad as being corrupt.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 03:07 PM

It it just me or is it especially the females in the ANC who are especially corrupt?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 03:47 PM

Just you, Bart.

D.R. W Jan 20, 2025, 05:23 PM

Nah - I don't think you're right D'Esprit Dan....Think Busi, think Dudu, think Bathabile There's no doubt a voluminous list -just these 3 demonstrated some mega sized bugger ups that grounded a worldclass airline, created a partisan public protection office &amp; messed up welfare payments....

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:40 PM

Think Zuma, Magashule, most of their national and provincial executives, the Eskom cabal, the Transnet cabal, the Guptas, Carl the Tragic, the ex-health minister, the weekend special, Zwane, etc etc - gender isn't a pencil test for corruption in the ANC.

Mfana Dyasi Jan 21, 2025, 10:32 AM

We do not forget Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula( A CROOK )

Sydney Kaye Jan 20, 2025, 04:44 PM

It is all of them but yes, especially the (arrogant and big mouthed) women my comment to this effect this morning was rejected because it wasn't "spreading good will " or some nonsense

Scotty84 Jan 23, 2025, 04:32 AM

FREE SPEECH is a number one right... Is the constitution not sufficient....

Nick Griffon Jan 22, 2025, 01:53 PM

The entire ANC, male and female are corrupt. There is not a single honest person in the ANC.

Nick Griffon Jan 22, 2025, 01:53 PM

The entire ANC, male and female are corrupt. There is not a single honest person in the ANC.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:10 PM

Possibly they simply do not get the same support in covering it up.

les.oconnell Jan 20, 2025, 06:40 PM

Maybe there should be a Commission of Inquiry appointed whose job it is to ascertain whether there are any honest people in the ANC leadership at any level of government.

ernest Jan 21, 2025, 06:47 PM

Also check if they qualified in their portfolio's, if you WIKI 90% of ministers, you will see they are not qualified or have experience to do the job, like Minister of Defence, who screwed up education, just promoted, now she all of a sudden knows everything. That too, will fail, keep watching

J dW Jan 20, 2025, 02:19 PM

How long will Squirrel take to act against her: a) more than a year b) less than a century c) never?

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 03:08 PM

She will get promoted, no doubt. A senior cabinet posts is beckoning. Being corrupt to the bone is de rigeur for promotion in the ANC crime family.

M***1@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 05:06 PM

An ambassador pist is looming.....out the country, out of mind...

simphiwe.hlabisa Jan 21, 2025, 10:35 AM

ANC Mafia has a nice ring to it HaHa..

Alan Jan 20, 2025, 03:37 PM

Give him some time to recover from the shock! Thereafter your answer would be (c).

Les Thorpe Jan 20, 2025, 06:20 PM

The problem is that if Squirrel does act (though highly unlikely), it's oft to the MK Party for her. And that brings a new dynamic to the fore. Will we see a mass exodus to the MK Party as each ANC member is exposed for corruption/fraud/tax evasion etc.?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:42 PM

Probably. And then it must be hammered home on every platform, every day, that MK is simply a refuge for scoundrels.

Gugu1 Jan 20, 2025, 06:35 PM

= c Ntshavheni is of Venda extraction just like CR. There's no way she could have risen up so fast within cabinet ranks at such relatively young age if she wasn't CR's favourite. They are very close. Like father and daughter, so much so that she's entrusted with keeping state secrets now.

Alan Watkins Jan 20, 2025, 02:32 PM

Will have to step down or Should have to step down or Has been asked to step down or Has been fired as minister by the president These are very different

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 03:06 PM

This being the same vile cadre who attacked business for "undermining" the government. It's always those who, as we say in Afrikaans, "staan self agter die deur", those who have skeletons themselves, who point fingers. What a repulsive piece of work.

Geoffrey Jan 20, 2025, 03:06 PM

If her record as municipal was poor according to the Auditor-General, why was she ever considered by CR for a Cabinet position? Is poor financial oversight what the ANC looks for in a potential Cabinet Minister’s CV?

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:52 PM

Precisely! No fail big enough to exclude you from cabinet.

m***n@b***.co.za Jan 20, 2025, 03:07 PM

What a banana republic and country - I'm shamed to be a South African - cannot believe - every morning you open a newspaper on-line - there is a story of some or other corrupt government official - so gatvol for this - this country will never change???!!!

y***1@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 09:47 AM

I feel the same way. Every single day I just want to cry. Can't stand all this s' &amp; a 100 other things about it all anymore.

louw.nic Jan 20, 2025, 03:15 PM

As stated by other commentators, it appears that there is not a single honest person left in the ANC. NOT ONE. The last one I can recall was Andrew Feinstein, who resigned over the Arms Deal. Then again, that was almost 25 years' ago...

Rob Wilson Jan 20, 2025, 03:23 PM

Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not collect R200. These Monopoly people in positions of authority sicken me.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 03:49 PM

A few zeroes missing off your number to interest ANC bigwigs!

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:16 PM

Just the fact that he said, Do *NOT* collect ...." makes them switch off

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 03:42 PM

An outstanding cadre. Someone the ANC can be truly proud of. The perfect fit. If you're not an outright thief you have no place in the ANC.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 03:46 PM

The only stepping Khumbudzo Ntshavheni does is on hte hopes and aspirations of ordinary South Africans. Don't hold your breath for a sudden bout of humility or integrity.

Lyn Scheibe Scheibe Jan 20, 2025, 04:12 PM

This woman is particularly unpleasant - her political career is littered with foot in the mouth, racist and inciteful comments. Her end cannot come too soon (I can still live in hope).

n***r@o***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:27 PM

This is a very weak article. The melodramatic headline is not consistent with the content ("the tender amount in dispute is small"). It is entirely normal for the preparation of accounts to be outsourced. DailyMav is letting itself down more and more. Pity as we really need quality journalism

chulleyrsa Jan 20, 2025, 05:54 PM

Why then are The Hawks putting a dossier together.

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:45 PM

R2.4 million back in 2009 was like, actually money. If one of your staff snaffled a couple of bar, would you shrug and walk away - or promote them to senior management as Cyril has done?

Pierre Joubert Jan 20, 2025, 09:51 PM

A judge calling it a “repugnant and devastating” tender award, sounds more serious than just an outsourcing exception by the auditor. If there was more to it like heavy profiteering to justify the judge's severe remarks, that was not reported. Agree, the beginning and end don't hang together

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:21 PM

Corruption in Government is not "repugnant and devastating"?

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:19 PM

Who cares if "the tender amount is small" ........ corruption is corruption, and "small" is relative. In ANC lingo that possible means a "measly" R100 Million or so.

Jean Racine Jan 20, 2025, 05:32 PM

Should never have been appointed a minister in the first place. One just has to read the Zondo Commission Report's section on Denel, and wonder about Ramaphosa the Spineless' choices.

David Kramer Jan 20, 2025, 06:40 PM

If she steps down, can we say that she was "smoked out"?

D'Esprit Jan 20, 2025, 08:46 PM

Stunning!

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:54 PM

Absolutely. Pity gerook doesn't fit better.

BOB Rernard Jan 20, 2025, 08:22 PM

No worries folks, the anc will find another dark hole for her to occupy on the same package as minister in the presidency.

Fanie Rajesh Jan 20, 2025, 08:37 PM

I'm so tired of all the stealing from our people. Enough. Convictions must start to happen.

seanbozalek53 Jan 20, 2025, 09:06 PM

Cyril is from the Venda tribe and he appointed Ntshaveni a fellow Venda as Minister. She said some of the crassest things about how illegal miners should be starved and smoked out. Connect all the dots - tribalism and nepotism are the reason that such a nobody became a Minister and spokesperson.

Y3mmxiii Mnguni Jan 20, 2025, 09:54 PM

She will not be asked to resign, nor will she. People need to find an alternative for the next polls, not EFF or MKP either.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 21, 2025, 01:52 PM

I second your comment. What however can we do about the "people"? They rather stay away from the polls than to vote AGAINST the ANC, and by that I don't mean FOR EFF OR MK.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:30 PM

Dream on. The vast majority of our voters vote only for a party. Nobody votes for people, anyhow, that is not the ANC "democratic". We have more "political parties" than any country in the world, surely? Voters have no idea what they are voting for. We need IQ Tests made mandatory to vote.

virginia crawford Jan 20, 2025, 09:55 PM

Is anyone, anyone at all, surprised? An odious person indeed.

Vakele Jan 20, 2025, 11:22 PM

Kanti who is not corrupt in the ANC. Everyday there new exposures of their corruption. I sadly recall the exposure of Dr. Mkhize, whom I thought would be the next President. Now it is Ms Ntshaveni and the former speaker. I GIVE UP.

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 21, 2025, 01:56 PM

Dr Mkize -- to this day not charged or investigated as far as I know. What I do know is that he belongs to the Ramaphosa faction. In my opinion he should rather belong to MK

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:32 PM

Simply two factions of the same corrupt party - and when someone else challenges for Presidency there will be new factions

k***0@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 04:46 AM

"Ntshavheni too is in a security cluster role as head of intelligence." Comedy Central??

Laurence Erasmus Jan 21, 2025, 07:10 AM

Cyril’s appointment of so many corrupt ANC cadres is repugnant!

M***o@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:15 AM

The ANC need to pack their things and leave our beautiful country alone…how much more damage to they want to do ?

phophi Jan 21, 2025, 08:10 AM

To an ANC cadre, stepping down means walking away from the feeding trough hence they're always reluctant to step down. Looting is their bottom line!!

User Jan 21, 2025, 09:46 AM

Nothing will happen to her. Cyril has no spine. The other one was just moved from one ministry to another. He does not care that he has corrupt Ministers in his Cabinet.

sean20 Jan 21, 2025, 10:06 AM

Wait for it, the spin doctors are busy spinning the bs creating machine: "What the honorable minister meant was...." blah blah blah same old same old tired excuses.

User Jan 21, 2025, 10:30 AM

Dear Glass-Half-Full Ferial, many things should happen, could happen, may happen, but really, do you still not know this ANC Mafia? Where is the former Minister of Justice, riddled as she is with heavy allegations of heavy corruption? Still in the government (Diff dept) months after.

Cachunk Jan 22, 2025, 08:19 AM

Shame, the poor dear is still shopping with our money because she is so stressed!

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 21, 2025, 01:59 PM

? Rama #@!sa

Scotty84 Jan 21, 2025, 04:42 PM

I'm beginning to question the leadership of the ANC as they appoint persons who are beyond corrupt. What is the message to the average SA citizen, it seems that those in the know, depart SA for fresh pastures, such as many of my friends are now ensconced in foreign lands. Such a waste of talent.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:34 PM

Does a Mafia Don not surround themself with like minded individuals? They are all the same.

peter49 Jan 21, 2025, 07:36 PM

If she had a shred of decency, morality or ethics she would have stood down already.

b***a@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 10:25 PM

Desperate political witchcraft against a no nonsense Lady minister. Agenda of those who want to see her gone are those that she's smoking out and closing their evil corrupt deeds. She's going nowhere . Hands off the minister

Middle aged Mike Jan 23, 2025, 01:40 PM

Gold, pure comedy gold.

m***u@g***.com Jan 23, 2025, 06:37 AM

The ANC house of cards is tumbling down

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:35 PM

We all wish

Slightly Irritated Jan 23, 2025, 09:00 AM

He only shuffled his Justice minister I would call that a tap on the wrist. Not at least suspended as she deserved. Rapapussy again.

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 02:33 PM

Not a slap on the wrist she now manages much more money - the possibilities are endless

A Concerned Citizen Jan 23, 2025, 12:45 PM

The "amount" of corruption is irrelevant. Any corruption is a fireable offence for a public representative. Or, it should be (Cyril, talking to you here).

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 02:34 PM

Agreed or obvious wastage of resources

tshiggo Jan 23, 2025, 01:58 PM

Only hope is for Trump to buy South Africa, drain the swamp and get rid of DEI. ?

Mike Pragmatist Jan 27, 2025, 01:37 PM

Why would Trump want to buy ant African S***hole as he calls the Continent. DO you think South Africa is even on Trump'd radar?

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 02:39 PM

Promotion coming for the Lady. CR does not like to say "you're fired" as much as the other guy - pity