International cat exhibition, and more from around the world

A white variety of the Russian Blue cat is displayed during a two-day international cat exhibition organized by the World Cat Federation (WCF) in Budapest, Hungary, 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH A Bengal cat looks on during a two-day international cat exhibition organized by the World Cat Federation (WCF) in Budapest, Hungary, 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH A Sphynx cat is displayed during a two-day international cat exhibition organized by the World Cat Federation (WCF) in Budapest, Hungary, 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH Ethiopian Orthodox priests celebrate Epiphany in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 19 January 2025. Timkat is the Ethiopian epiphany festival that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River Jordan, celebrated by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church all over the country and has been inscribed in 2019 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EPA-EFE/MINASSE WONDU HAILU Men participate in the traditional dance of the 'Toro Huaco' during the procession of the Tope de los Santos in the municipality of Diriamba, Nicaragua, 19 January 2025. The traditional dance of the 'Toro Huaco', is an ancestral dance that represents the cunning and rebellious spirit of Nicaraguans during the colonial era. EPA-EFE/STR People gather at the Red Square in the Noerrebro district, Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 January 2025, to celebrate the ceasefire in Gaza. EPA-EFE/EMIL NICOLAI HELMS 'Les chevaux Akhal Teke des Djiguites du Turkmenistan' perform during the 47th International Circus Festival on January 18, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) A runner protects himself as participants are chased by bulls during the second run of the bulls held in the town of San Sebastian de los Reyes, in Madrid, Spain, 19 January 2025. The event called 'encierros blancos' (lit. White Running of the Bulls) are the first running of the bull of the year in Spain. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena A man jumps over a bonfire during Fiesta 'Matxa' to commemorate Sant Antoni, patron of animals, at Vilanova d'Alcolea in Castellon, Spain, 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDREU ESTEBAN The wreckage of a fuel tanker burns at the Dikko junction, a road linking Abuja to Kaduna, Nigeria, 18 January 2025. According to the National Emergency Agency, over 78 burned bodies were recovered at the scene after the fuel tanker overturned and spilled the cargo, killing people who had gathered to take the spilled fuel. EPA-EFE/AFOLABI SOTUNDE Locals work to extinguishing the flames after a fire broke out at a rubber goods factory in Park Circus suburban railway station in Kolkata, Eastern India, 20 January 2025. No casualties have been reported by police in a major fire that broke out. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a private party and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club on January 18, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump has arrived in the Washington, DC region ahead of his inauguration ceremony on January 20 which has been moved inside the U.S. Capitol as temperatures are expected to be the coldest in forty years. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) A participant holds a placard reading 'My favorite season is the fall of the patriarchy' at the 'Flinta March' in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2025. The march is organized in response to the threat to the rights of women, intersex, non-binary, trans, and agender people. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN Participants in the People's March, a rally opposing the incoming Trump administration, march to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2025. The rally comes two days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Media members visit the ‘Catching and Collecting Extinct Forest’ area during a press preview at teamLab Planets Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2025. Tokyo-based art collective teamLab unveiled new spaces at teamLab Planets Tokyo before its opening to the public on 22 January 2025. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A media member poses at the ‘Existence in the Flow Creates Vortices’ area during a press preview at teamLab Planets Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2025. Tokyo-based art collective teamLab unveiled new spaces at teamLab Planets Tokyo before its opening to the public on 22 January 2025. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON Alexander Zverev of Germany looks on during his round four match against Ugo Humbert of France at the 2025 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2025. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH Crash on last corner with multiple riders during day two of the Tour Down Under on January 18, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images) A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows faithful gathering as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer, traditional Sunday's prayer, from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City, 19 January 2025. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA An aerial view taken with a drone shows fog hovering around the Galyateto ski resort in Matraszentistvan, Hungary, 19 January 2025. EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA. DM