Gazans cheer as ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes hold

"I feel alive again," said Aya, a displaced woman from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip for over a year.

"I feel like at last I found some water to drink after getting lost in the desert for 15 months," she told Reuters via a chat app.

In the north of the territory, where some of the most intense Israeli airstrikes and battles with the militants took place, drone footage showed hundreds of people walking on a dusty road through a devastated landscape of crushed concrete and twisted metal.

One displaced family arriving back in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, surveyed what was left of their house, using shovels to clear the rubble of its collapsed walls. Elsewhere, displaced residents piled belongings onto rickshaws and trucks to make the trip home.

"We came here in the morning... even before they announced the ceasefire," said Amal Abu Eita, standing in the ruins of her house. "We came with hope, thinking we might find just a single room, anything simple, just a small shelter to protect us. But when we arrived, we found the situation as you see it - tragic."

Armed Hamas fighters drove through the southern city of Khan Younis, with crowds cheering and chanting, despite an almost three-hour delay in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which follows 15 months of devastating conflict.

Hamas policemen, dressed in blue police uniform, deployed in some areas after months of trying to keep out of sight to avoid Israeli airstrikes.

People who had gathered to cheer the fighters chanted "Greetings to Al-Qassam Brigades" - the armed wing of Hamas.

"All the resistance factions are staying in spite of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," one fighter told Reuters, referring to the armed wing.

"This is a ceasefire, a full and comprehensive one God willing, and there will be no return to war in spite of him."

The ceasefire deal took effect after a nearly three-hour delay, pausing a war that has brought seismic political change to the Middle East and giving hope to Gaza's 2.3 million people, many of whom have been displaced several times.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said Israeli military strikes killed at least 13 people in attacks across the enclave during the delay. No more attacks were reported after it took effect at 11.15 a.m. (0915 GMT).

"We are now waiting for the day when we head back to our home in Gaza City," Aya said. "Damaged or not, it doesn't matter, the nightmare of death and starvation is over."

AID TRUCKS ENTER GAZA

The streets in the shattered Gaza City in the north of the territory were busy with groups of people waving the Palestinian flag and filming the scenes on their mobile phones.

Gaza City resident Ahmed Abu Ayham, 40, sheltering with his family in Khan Younis, said the scene of destruction in his home city was "dreadful", adding that while the ceasefire may have spared lives it was no time for celebrations.

"We are in pain, deep pain and it is time to hug one another and cry," Abu Ayham said via the same app.

Many remembered relatives and friends killed during the war.

"We are happy we gained victory and that we will return (to our homes)," said Zakiya al-Masri, a woman in Khan Younis. "But it is not a complete joy ... We lost a lot of people."

In a pocket of the southern city of Rafah, relatively spared by an offensive Israeli forces launched in May, Ahmed Abou Mohsen, 20, and his family returned to their abandoned home and were unpacking from the back of an open-backed white truck piled with bags of clothes, jerry cans and mattresses.

"It is an indescribable feeling, a complete joy," he said. "But there are people...who will not feel the same feeling when they return to find their homes and areas completely wiped out."

The highly anticipated ceasefire deal could help usher in an end to the Gaza war, which began after Hamas, which controls the tiny coastal territory, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's response has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health officials.

Long lines of trucks carrying fuel and aid supplies queued up at border crossings in the hours before the ceasefire was due to take effect. The World Food Programme said they began to cross on Sunday morning.

The deal requires 600 truckloads of aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the initial six-week ceasefire, including 50 carrying fuel. Half of the aid trucks would be delivered to the north, where experts have warned famine is imminent.

"The war ended, but life isn't going to be better because of the destruction and the losses we suffered," Aya said. "But at least there will be no more bloodshed of women and children, I hope."

(Reporting and writing by Nidal al-MughrabiAdditional reporting by Mohammad Salem in Gaza; Editing by Helen Popper, Philippa Fletcher, Ros Russell and Sharon Singleton)